Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon: VRCCO Unveils 2027 Continuing Education Lineup with Expanded Offerings and Dedicated Team Tracks

BEND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Reflecting record participation from partner veterinary clinics across the Pacific Northwest, the Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon (VRCCO) today announced expanded programming for its returning 2027 continuing education lineup.

Driven by multi-year attendance growth, the upcoming schedule features a new venue in Richland, Washington, for the annual Tri-Cities dinner for veterinarians, alongside an entirely new Customer Service Representative (CSR) and business administration curriculum track at the 5th Annual Spring Symposium in Bend.

"Continuing education is only as impactful as the entire hospital ecosystem it supports," said Dr. Jennifer Bentley, DVM, DACVD, Medical Director at VRCCO. "Our regional events started small, but the rapid growth in attendance has proven that practices seek these opportunities. By expanding our Tri-Cities venue and adding our first-ever dedicated CSR and administrative track in Bend, we are ensuring every member of the veterinary team has the tools to grow."

Now entering its fourth year, the Tri-Cities CE Dinner has relocated to The Lodge at Columbia Point in Richland to accommodate growing participation from regional practices. Scheduled for February 25, 2027, this dinner offers two hours of RACE-approved lectures led by board-certified specialists Dr. Colin Taylor, DVM, MSc, BS, DACVS (Surgery) and Dr. Heather Kaese, MS, DACVIM, DACVO (Ophthalmology) .

In Bend, the 5th Annual Spring Symposium at the Riverhouse Convention Center expects to welcome 300 veterinary professionals this spring, a testament to its rapid growth since its inception six years ago as an internal training session for 50 staff members. Expanding beyond clinical medicine, the 2027 symposium introduces an inaugural operations curriculum tailored specifically for CSRs, practice managers, and administrative personnel, focusing on client communication and streamlined hospital operations. Concurrently, DVMs, CVTs, and veterinary assistants will participate in clinical lectures covering anesthesiology, dermatology, pathology, rehabilitation, emergency medicine, and technology. All Symposium ticket sales will benefit PetsForward, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit healthcare fund that ensures family pets receive essential, advanced medical care without financial barriers limiting treatment options.

Complementing its in-person offerings, VRCCO continues to expand access to remote learning through its on-demand Virtual Radiation Safety Course -one of only four state-approved programs satisfying Oregon Administrative Rule (OAR 333) requirements for veterinary assistants.

These educational initiatives are guided by the Learning Institute at VRCCO and made accessible through the collaboration of dedicated industry partners. Organizations interested in sponsoring upcoming regional events can contact marketing@vrcvet.com.

Save the Date: Upcoming 2027 Learning Events

4th Annual Tri-Cities CE Dinner When: February 25, 2027 Where: The Lodge at Columbia Point | Richland, Washington Speakers: Dr. Colin Taylor, DVM, MSc, BS, DACVS (Surgery) and Dr. Heather Kaese, MS, DACVIM, DACVO (Ophthalmology) . Details: Two hours of RACE-approved continuing education, dinner, and professional networking. Sign up for more event information

5th Annual VRCCO Spring Symposium When: May 1, 2027 Where: Riverhouse Convention Center | Bend, Oregon Details: This year features an expanded lineup, dedicated tracks will be available for veterinarians, technicians/assistants, and administrative/CSR teams. Coming Soon: Registration details and comprehensive lecture schedules will be announced in the coming weeks. Sign up to learn more information.



About the Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon

The Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon (VRCCO) is a premier 24/7 emergency and specialty hospital based in Bend, Oregon. Guided by a philosophy of continuous education, technological innovation, and collaborative medicine, VRCCO provides board-certified expertise in surgery, dermatology, internal medicine, neurology, ophthalmology, oncology, and anesthesiology to pets and families throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

Media & Sponsorship Contact:

Katie Sedivec, Director of Brand and Marketing

Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon

marketing@vrcvet.com

541-209-6960

www.vrcvet.com

SOURCE: Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/vrcco-unveils-2027-continuing-education-lineup-with-expanded-offering-1243401