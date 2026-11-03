The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI): SWFI Unveils 'Future 100 Watchlist' of 3,000 High-Performance Start-Ups

SWFI Unveils 'Future 100 Watchlist' of 3,000 High-Performance Start-Ups

Final cohort of Future 100 founders to address global sovereign and institutional capital allocators from the main stage at the I20 Summit, Miami, December 11-16

MIAMI, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI) today unveiled "The I20 Future 100 Watchlist," an exclusive directory of nearly 3,000 high-performance start-ups spanning 50 investment themes and 54 countries. Released ahead of SWFI's inaugural I20 Summit in Miami this December, the watchlist identifies the next generation of investable companies valued at US$100m+, curated for the world's largest sovereign and institutional capital allocators.

From this comprehensive pool of 2,960 companies, SWFI will select a final, elite cohort of 100 founders - the 'Future 100' - to speak on the main stage and on sector-specific stages at the I20 Summit, scheduled for December 11-16, 2026, as the official G20 Leaders' Summit takes place at Trump National Doral. The 'Future 100 Watchlist' will be published in an exclusive brochure shared with every participant at the I20 Summit.

The first 1,200 entries in the watchlist were compiled using SWFI's proprietary research methodology, measuring each start-up against eight criteria: institutional backing; recent funding; currently operating; solvent; free of material legal action; clear of restricted lists; privately held with a minimum estimated valuation of US$100 million; and active in one of SWFI's 50 designated investment sectors, ranging from Superintelligence and AI, to biotech, water infrastructure and precious metals. The remaining 1,760 were synthesized from recognized industry lists, including Forbers 30 Under 30 for North America, Europe and the Middle East 2024-2026; Forbes Richest Self-Made Women; Forbes 40 Under 40; and Fortune Italia's 40 Under 40. For these start-ups, additional criteria applied: they must be independently owned and operated, not part of a larger group; and have a maximum valuation of US$5 billion.

"America has always been a nation of visionaries, innovators, and entrepreneurs," said Lakshmi Narayanan Ramanujam, Chairman of SWFI. "By gathering the world's most influential public and private capital allocators together in the United States as the G20 leaders meet, the I20 Summit can act as the catalyst for a fresh wave of inward investment that will shape the global future across a wide range of critical sectors. Where the G20 leads on setting a strategic global roadmap, the capital represented and directed at the I20 Summit will follow."

The Future 100 initiative directly aligns with the I20 Summit's mission to channel long-term institutional capital into critical, high-growth sectors. SWFI has set a target for participants at this I20 Summit and subsequent editions to direct US$5 trillion in long-term institutional capital in the United States.

"The I20 Summit is uniquely positioned to convene the full global capital stack," said Michael Maduell, President and CEO of SWFI. "Whether it is a 30-year infrastructure investment partnership or a critical fundraise for a high-growth scale-up, our goal is to seamlessly connect patient capital with strategic growth opportunities."

The Future 100 Watchlist is designed to bridge the gap between high-scale, proven enterprises and the sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and endowments capable of financing their next stage of growth.

The complete I20 Future 100 Watchlist is now available to view and search at: https://g20investmentweek.com/future-100.

About the I20 Summit

The I20 Summit is SWFI's independent convening of long-term investors for the United States' G20 host year. The I20 Summit is an independent initiative of the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, sponsored by, or otherwise connected to the G20, the Group of Twenty, or the Government of the United States. https://i20summit.com/

About the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute

Established in 2008 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, SWFI has convened sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and family offices across 60 cities in 20 countries, at venues including the House of Commons, Guildhall and Mansion House. www.swfinstitute.org

Media Contacts:

swfi@wachsman.com

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