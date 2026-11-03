Snocross Racer Vincenzo Diorio #88 Partners with Club Car Wash for 2026-2027 Season

Eight-year-old national contender will race three classes after a runner-up finish in the national Champ class

COLUMBIA, MO / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Snocross racer Vincenzo Diorio #88 today announced a partnership with Club Car Wash for the 2026-2027 Snocross season, his third year of national competition.

Last season, at just seven years old, Vincenzo finished second overall in the national Champ class. This season, he will compete in three classes: Champ 6-12, 200 6-12, and the newly introduced 225 6-12.

Vincenzo has also built an impressive regional record, with 11 seasonal championships and more than 100 race wins. His regional titles include:

Four 120 championships

Four 200 championships

Two Champ championships

One 206 championship

"We're thrilled to have Club Car Wash on board this season," said Danielle Diorio, Vincenzo's mother. "Their support helps Vincenzo keep chasing his goals, and we're proud to represent them at every race."

"Vincenzo's talent and work ethic at such a young age are inspiring," said Rollie Bartels, CEO of Club Car Wash. "We're excited to support him and his team as they take on the national stage this season."

The 2026-2027 Snocross season opens Dec. 5-6 in Fertile, Minnesota. Fans can follow Vincenzo's season on Instagram at @vincenzodiorio88.

About Club Car Wash

Headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, Club Car Wash is one of the largest and fastest-growing express car wash companies in the United States, with more than 270 locations across 13 states. The company is committed to delivering an exceptional wash experience through industry-leading technology and outstanding customer service, and to giving back to the communities it serves. Learn more at clubcarwash.com.

Media contact

Media@clubcarwash.com

SOURCE: Club Car Wash

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/snocross-racer-vincenzo-diorio-%2388-partners-with-club-car-wash-for-2-1245983