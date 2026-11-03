Humworld Inc.: 5 Benefits of Remote Patient Monitoring for Patients and Healthcare Providers

LIVONIA, MI / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and heart failure change from day to day, yet most patients see their clinician only a few times a year. Remote patient monitoring helps close that gap. Patients use connected devices at home, and their readings travel automatically to the care team for review. Medicare recognizes RPM as a covered service, and practices use it to support chronically ill patients between visits. Here are five benefits of RPM.

1. Timely Intervention for Patients

Readings transmitted from home can help care teams identify concerning changes earlier, when those readings are reviewed and acted upon. If a value falls outside a patient's set range, staff can contact the patient, adjust the care plan, or schedule a visit before symptoms worsen. For heart failure, a Cochrane systematic review found that home telemonitoring reduced heart failure hospitalizations and all-cause mortality.

2. Improved Chronic Disease Management

Regular data gives clinicians a clearer picture than a single office reading. Research shows the strongest results come when monitoring is paired with clinical follow-up. A PLOS Medicine meta-analysis found that blood pressure self-monitoring combined with intensive clinician support lowered systolic blood pressure by 6.1 mmHg at 12 months. The same analysis found that self-monitoring alone, without that support, produced no significant change.

3. Greater Patient Engagement and Confidence

Patients who see their readings every day become more involved in their care. They learn how diet, activity, and medication affect their numbers. Many feel reassured knowing their care team reviews their readings. A study in BMC Health Services Research found that patients using home telemonitoring described a sense of security from having someone keep track of their symptoms.



4. Expanded Capacity for Healthcare Providers

HRSA projects a shortage of 70,610 primary care physicians by 2038, so practices need ways to support more patients without adding visits. RPM helps by bringing readings into one dashboard and directing attention to the patients who need it first. CMS allows auxiliary personnel to provide RPM services under general supervision, so nurses and medical assistants can handle routine review.

5. A Sustainable Care Management Program

RPM fits alongside other Medicare care management services. CMS permits RPM to be billed with chronic care management, principal care management, and transitional care management when each service meets its own requirements and time is not counted twice. Under the current Medicare Physician Fee Schedule, CMS recognizes CPT 99445 for 2 to 15 days of readings and CPT 99470 for the first 10 minutes of treatment management. These codes give practices more flexibility to bill for shorter monitoring periods, as long as each code's documentation and time requirements are met.

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Contact Information

Venkataraman Soundararajan

President, HumHealth

salesteam@humworld.com

7346660002

SOURCE: Humworld Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/5-benefits-of-remote-patient-monitoring-rpm-for-patients-and-healthca-1245981