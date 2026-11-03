Located in one of the world's most prestigious hospitality corridors, the acquisition of the 308-key hotel represents a major milestone in the firm's international growth.

Gencom a U.S.-based investment firm that owns and develops prized real estate around the world, announces the acquisition of Rosewood London the landmark 308-key luxury hotel situated at 252 High Holborn in Central London. The acquisition strengthens Gencom's global hospitality investment platform and expands its presence in Europe through its first luxury hotel asset in London.

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Gencom, a U.S.-based investment firm that owns and develops prized real estate around the world, announces the acquisition of Rosewood London in Central London

London is one of the world's most supply-constrained hospitality markets, supported by year-round demand from both leisure and business travelers. The acquisition of Rosewood London reflects Gencom's conviction in the market and serves as a strategic entry point into Europe. The transaction further enhances the firm's assemblage of best-in-class luxury hotels and strengthens Gencom's long-standing relationship with the Rosewood brand, marking the firm's second owned Rosewood asset in its world-class portfolio having previously acquired the Rosewood Bermuda in 2017. HVS Hodges Ward Elliott represented Seller on the asset sale.

"Rosewood London has earned its place among the world's premier luxury hotels, distinguished by its iconic setting in one of the most important global gateway cities and by an exceptional guest experience that continues to resonate with the most discerning travelers," said Karim Alibhai, Founder and Principal of Gencom. "This acquisition reflects our strong conviction in the long-term strength, resilience and global appeal of the London hospitality market. It also represents an important milestone in our growing relationship with Rosewood, one of the world's preeminent ultra-luxury hospitality brands."

The transaction was financed by HSBC and Santander.

"HSBC and Santander are delighted to have worked with Gencom, to provide a £225m senior debt financing package to support with the acquisition and development of Rosewood London. Gencom are an existing long-term client of Santander, and the acquisition of the renowned Rosewood London further strengthens their portfolio and reflects their strategy of investing in landmark properties in a key global gateway. As one of London's most prestigious five-star hotels, and a long-term HSBC client, Rosewood London financing will support a focused capex plan to further enhance the asset," said Chris Liddiard, Senior Director, Real Estate Finance Hotels, HSBC UK, and Jose Minguela, Senior Director, Hotels Financing, Santander

Ranked #56 Best Hotel in the World for 2026, by The 50, and housed in a landmark 1912 building proximate to Covent Garden, the Royal Opera House, the British Museum, and Somerset House, Rosewood London occupies a rare freehold position in Central London. The hotel underwent a comprehensive transformation between 2011 and 2014, led by design firm Tony Chi Studios, that reimagined every aspect of the property, from guest rooms and public areas to culinary offerings and meetings and events spaces.

Guestrooms and suites blend contemporary sophistication with refined residential design inspired by British heritage and modern London living. Accommodation features bespoke furnishings, curated artwork, expansive marble bathrooms, and thoughtfully designed living spaces tailored to both leisure and extended-stay travelers. The hotel's seven Houses span up to 185 square meters and rank among the finest luxury accommodations in London, while the Manor House Suite offers the rare distinction of its own independent street entrance.

"Rosewood London exemplifies the type of investment opportunity we seek: an iconic, irreplaceable asset in a premier global hospitality market with strong long-term fundamentals and significant value-creation potential," said Alessandro Colantonio, Gencom's Chief Investment Officer. "At Gencom, we are focused on acquiring exceptional hotels in leading gateway destinations and partnering with best-in-class brands and operators to unlock their full potential. Rosewood London aligns perfectly with that strategy, combining one of the world's most sought-after luxury hospitality brands with a landmark property in a market where we maintain strong conviction in long-term growth and demand."

The hotel's highly differentiated food and beverage offering is a defining feature of the property. Holborn Dining Room, the hotel's flagship restaurant, is celebrated for its modern British brasserie cuisine and Belle Époque-inspired interior designed by Martin Brudnizki, with its own independent street entrance. Scarfes Bar, one of the world's award-winning bars, also designed by Brudnizki, is renowned for its theatrical cocktail creations and regular live jazz programming. The Gin Bar offers one of London's most extensive collections, with over 300 varieties, while Mirror Room serves as the hotel's acclaimed all-day dining outlet, best known for its artist-inspired Afternoon Tea experience.

"Rosewood London holds a special place in our collection as one of the first openings that helped shape a new chapter for the brand," said Radha Arora, President of Rosewood Hotel Group. "We are delighted to build on our relationship with Gencom, a partner who shares our commitment to distinctive places and exceptional hospitality. Together, we look forward to supporting the team as they continue to create the thoughtful, personal experiences that make Rosewood London so memorable."

Rosewood London joins Gencom's growing hospitality portfolio, which includes and has comprised distinguished luxury brands such as the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, Thompson Hotels, InterContinental Hotels, Andaz, Fairmont, and Auberge Resorts.

About Gencom

Gencom is a U.S.-based investment firm that owns, operates and develops prized real estate around the world, with an emphasis on luxury hotels, resorts and branded residential properties; and which is also an active owner and investor in hospitality operating platforms. Gencom's real estate portfolio includes and has been comprised of some of the world's most iconic hotels, resorts, and destinations which are amongst the leading properties in the industry with key past and present operating partners including Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, Thompson Hotels, InterContinental Hotels, Andaz, Fairmont, and Auberge Resorts.

Founded more than 40 years ago, Gencom has grown to become one of the nation's leading firms specializing in the development and management of luxury resort and residential properties, alongside full-service hospitality operating platforms. Today, the Gencom portfolio is comprised of $7 billion in assets under management and under development and includes 17 owned assets in operation or under development with over 5,000 hotel rooms around the world; in addition to 185 managed properties, comprised of 50,000 keys through its third-party management affiliate, Pyramid Global Hospitality, which oversees hotel property management and operations throughout the U.S. and Europe; and over 2 million square feet through affiliate Convene, a hospitality company that designs, builds, and manages premium meeting, event, and flexible office spaces. For more information, visit www.gencomgrp.com.

About Rosewood London

Standing proud in a Grade II-listed building moments from the West End, Rosewood London is where new legacies begin. The modern manor house blends quintessential London grandeur with contemporary eclecticism, inviting guests into a world of British charm and wit. Artistic expression is woven into the walls, with an ever-evolving gallery of contemporary and traditional artworks extending into the thoughtfully curated 264 rooms and 44 suites; including the only suite in the world with its very own postcode. With artful gastronomy at three restaurants and bars, delightfully classic pie-making classes and Sense Spa treatments using Epsom salts sourced from a historic spa town, life here celebrates British heritage with a modern twist.

For more information: rosewoodhotels.com/london

Connect with us: Facebook Instagram @RosewoodLondon

About Rosewood

Rosewood is an ever-evolving global collection of hotels, resorts, and residences, born through the discovery of remarkable places. With 42 one-of-a-kind destinations, each property celebrates the culture and community that shapes it, upholding the ideal of hospitality as mutually revitalizing. Every detail is intricately woven to tell the story of the place, offering unexpected moments of discovery and connection. Rosewood Residences extends this spirit, inspiring a life where belonging and curiosity enrich every day.

For more information, please visit rosewoodhotels.com

Connect with us: Facebook, Instagram, WeChat @RosewoodHotels

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