Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - The Nihar Gala Scholarship for American Entrepreneurs announces that its 2026 application period closed on October 15, 2026, and that the scholarship winner will be announced on November 15, 2026. The one-time scholarship supports undergraduate and high school students across the United States who are interested in business, entrepreneurship, and launching their own companies after graduation.





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The Nihar Gala Scholarship for American Entrepreneurs is open to current university students in the United States who are studying business, as well as high school students with an interest in studying business and entrepreneurship. Eligible applicants demonstrate a keen interest in launching their own company upon graduation. Although the scholarship is administered by a Philadelphia-based founder, it is not bound to any specific U.S. city or state and welcomes eligible students nationwide.

Applicants participate through an essay contest. Students submit a creative essay of under 1,000 words answering a prompt that asks them to describe one of the most difficult events in their life and explain how they overcame that event and learned from it to better themselves. Essays are submitted in Word Doc format to apply@nihargalascholarship.com. The application deadline was October 15, 2026. The scholarship committee reviews submissions and will announce the winner on November 15, 2026. The selected recipient receives a one-time award of $1,000. The program is a one-time award and is not an annual scholarship.

"Resilience remains a cornerstone of successful entrepreneurship," said Nihar Gala, founder of the scholarship and CEO of Alpha Care Medical. "This scholarship recognizes students who demonstrate the ability to overcome adversity and apply those lessons to future business pursuits."

Nihar Gala founded the one-time scholarship in 2022 to provide funding and generate awareness for the issues faced by young entrepreneurs. Nihar Gala earned his medical degree from Rutgers University in 2012 and later completed an internship and family medicine residency at Rutgers. In 2017, Nihar Gala launched Alpha Care Medical, where he serves as CEO. Alpha Care Medical operates four locations throughout Delaware and provides integrative primary care, behavioral health, psychiatry, and opioid addiction services.

The Nihar Gala Scholarship for American Entrepreneurs reflects a commitment to supporting the next generation of business owners. The program emphasizes resilience, personal growth, and the practical challenges that young entrepreneurs face as they prepare to enter the business community. Additional information is available at https://nihargalascholarship.com/.

About Alpha Care Medical and the Nihar Gala Scholarship for American Entrepreneurs

Alpha Care Medical, founded in 2017 by Nihar Gala, is a primary care provider with four locations throughout Delaware. The practice takes an integrative approach to medicine and offers individualized treatment plans, behavioral health, psychiatry, and opioid addiction services. Nihar Gala founded the Nihar Gala Scholarship for American Entrepreneurs in 2022 to provide funding and generate awareness for issues faced by young entrepreneurs. The scholarship supports students nationwide who demonstrate resilience and an interest in business and entrepreneurship.

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