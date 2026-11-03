Englewood, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - The Dr. Jihad Mustapha Medical Student Scholarship announced the launch of a one-time award designed to support the next generation of medical professionals. Established by an interventional cardiologist whose career spans patient care, medical education, and cardiovascular research, the scholarship reflects a long-standing commitment to training physicians who will improve healthcare outcomes for communities nationwide.

Dr. Jihad Mustapha

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The Dr. Jihad Mustapha Medical Student Scholarship is open to students currently enrolled in an accredited medical school or medical degree program in the United States. Applications are being accepted now through May 15, 2027, with the winner to be announced on June 15, 2027.

Purpose and Vision

Dr. Jihad Mustapha has dedicated his career to complex cardiovascular care, with a particular focus on peripheral vascular disease, critical limb ischemia, limb preservation, and amputation prevention. He founded this scholarship to ease the financial burden of medical education and to encourage students who demonstrate a genuine commitment to serving patients.

"Medical students today will shape how care is delivered for decades to come," said Dr. Jihad Mustapha, who has served as a clinical associate professor and as a founding board member of the Critical Limb Ischemia Global Society. "This scholarship exists to support those who see medicine as a calling to serve others."

Eligibility Criteria

To be considered, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be currently enrolled in an accredited medical school or medical degree program

Be pursuing a career in medicine or a related healthcare field

Maintain good academic standing at the time of application

Demonstrate a clear commitment to patient care, medical learning, or healthcare improvement

Submit an original essay responding fully to the scholarship prompt

Essay Prompt

Applicants are asked to respond to the question: "How will your medical career help improve the future of patient care?" Strong essays should be personal, clear, and focused on how the applicant's education will help them serve others. Students may discuss patient care, medical research, healthcare innovation, medical education, or any area of medicine that matters to them.

How to Apply

Interested students should first confirm they meet the eligibility criteria, then reflect on their goals as future physicians and prepare an original, thoughtful essay. Before submitting, applicants are encouraged to review their essay for clarity, grammar, completeness, and originality. Completed application materials must be sent by email to apply@drjihadmustaphascholarship.com no later than May 15, 2027. Late submissions may not be considered.

About the Dr. Jihad Mustapha Medical Student Scholarship

The Dr. Jihad Mustapha Medical Student Scholarship is a private scholarship program founded by Dr. Jihad A. Mustapha, an interventional cardiologist with extensive experience in cardiovascular medicine, endovascular interventions, and medical education. Established in 2026, the program provides a one-time award to a medical student who demonstrates academic dedication and a clear commitment to improving patient care. The scholarship is not limited to any particular city or state and welcomes applications from eligible medical students across the United States. Its mission is to reduce financial barriers in medical education while encouraging future physicians to pursue meaningful, patient-centered careers.

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