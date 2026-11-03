Car Keys Express Launches PhoneKey, Bringing "Phone-as-a-Key" Technology to Vehicles Built Without It

New aftermarket technology extends smartphone vehicle access to 45 million push-button-start vehicles at launch, increasing to 70 million in 2027.

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Car Keys Express today unveiled PhoneKey at AAPEX 2026 in Las Vegas, expanding phone-as-a-key (PaaK) technology beyond vehicles equipped with it at the factory. PhoneKey lets drivers use a compatible smartphone or smartwatch to access and start supported vehicles already on the road.

Until now, drivers generally needed a vehicle equipped with digital-key technology from the factory to get phone-as-a-key convenience. PhoneKey changes that, extending the capability to compatible vehicles already on the road, including models that never offered it when new.

Everyday convenience and peace of mind

Drivers can leave the fob at home and keep a digital backup on their phone if their physical key is misplaced. They can also share access without handing over a key and manage access to multiple compatible vehicles from the same phone.

Supported features include:

Lock, unlock, and start from a compatible smartphone or smartwatch.

Trunk or hatch access on supported vehicles.

Hands-free locking and unlocking nearby, with adjustable proximity settings.

Access sharing with family, friends, or other approved drivers.

No cellular signal or monthly subscription is required. Available features vary by vehicle and device compatibility and are limited to functions supported by the vehicle's original key.

Expanding the market beyond replacement

Traditional car-key sales typically begin with "in-market" demand: a lost key, a broken fob, or the need for a spare. PhoneKey opens the category to "out-of-market" consumers who aren't shopping for a replacement at all. For retailers and service businesses, that means any driver with a compatible vehicle can be a potential PhoneKey customer.

Just two SKUs cover a broad range of compatible vehicles, allowing businesses to expand their assortment without stocking a long list of vehicle-specific products. PhoneKey works with standard professional programming tools, with a DIY programming option available for supported vehicles. Vehicle and device compatibility should be checked before purchase and setup.

"Until now, a key sale usually started with a problem: a lost key, a broken fob, or the need for a spare," said Kirk Stewart, Chief Commercial Officer at Car Keys Express. "PhoneKey changes that. Our partners can now offer phone-as-a-key technology to customers who aren't shopping for a key at all, so every driver with a compatible vehicle is a potential customer. That opens a new conversation at the counter and gives the category room to grow well beyond replacement."

PhoneKey builds on more than two decades of technology innovation at Car Keys Express. The company created the world's first Universal Car Remote, Universal Car Keys, and Universal Smart Key, as well as the Key Genius DIY key programmer, making advanced key technology available across more vehicles and accessible to more drivers. PhoneKey extends that vision into digital vehicle access, bringing phone-as-a-key capability to millions of vehicles that were never built with it.

"Every day when people leave home, they take their phone, wallet, and keys. Because of that, the car key remains one of the most interacted-with personal devices in modern human history," said Mark Lanwehr, Founder and CEO of Car Keys Express. "Bringing phone-as-a-key convenience to vehicles built without it elevates what a car key can be, giving early adopters the opportunity to lighten their keychain while serving as a secure digital backup for more traditional consumers."

"This product marks a defining strategic milestone in our commitment to deliver the most technologically advanced vehicle access solutions on the planet. For 25 years, we've been disrupting the way people get car keys. Now we're disrupting the car key itself. Our research shows that 30% of consumers will purchase a traditional key if it's available at the right price. PhoneKey brings a powerful new vertical to our product portfolio with the potential for even broader appeal both here in North America and overseas."

How to Get PhoneKey

Retailers, distributors, and automotive service businesses interested in offering PhoneKey can contact Retail@CarKeysExpress.com to learn about becoming a retail launch partner.

Drivers can explore PhoneKey and check vehicle compatibility at PhoneKey.com.

About Car Keys Express

Car Keys Express is the global leader in automotive key replacement for businesses, retailers, and consumers. The company invented the world's first Universal Car Remote, Universal Car Keys, and Universal Smart Key, and is the only American company that manufactures a full line of aftermarket versions of modern car keys. Car Keys Express offers a complete line of retail-friendly solutions to allow retailers to build a key replacement program or enhance an existing program. Car Care Express, a division of Car Keys Express, offers mobile vehicle reconditioning service for businesses and consumers. Founded in 2002, Car Keys Express is continually recognized for excellence in the industry, winning Inc. Magazine's, "Inc. 5000" award, recognizing America's fastest-growing companies in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2025, and 2026, Inc.'s "Best in Business" Award in 2024, AAPEX "Best New Product" Award in 2015, 2019 and 2023, Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2017, and EnterpriseCorp's FAST Innovation Award Winner in 2017, among others. To learn more, visit www.CarKeysExpress.com.

Media Contact:

Kirk Stewart

Chief Commercial Officer

KStewart@CarKeysExpress.com

SOURCE: Car Keys Express

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/car-keys-express-launches-phonekey-bringing-%22phone-as-a-key%22-technology-to-vehicles-1245415