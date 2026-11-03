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Dow Jones News
03.11.2026 20:03 Uhr
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Africa and Caribbean trade potential could reach USD1.65 billion annually by 2030: International Trade Centre (ITC)-Afreximbank report

DJ Africa and Caribbean trade potential could reach USD1.65 billion annually by 2030: International Trade Centre (ITC)-Afreximbank report 

Afreximbank 
Africa and Caribbean trade potential could reach USD1.65 billion annually by 2030: International Trade Centre (ITC) 
-Afreximbank report 
03-Nov-2026 / 19:30 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The report finds that around 80% of Africa's annual goods export potential to the Caribbean remains untapped 
 
ST. JOHN'S, Antigua and Barbuda, November 3, 2026/APO Group/ -- Annual trade in goods and services between Africa and 
the Caribbean could reach up to USD1.65 billion by 2030, excluding mineral fuels, according to a new report launched 
today by the International Trade Centre (ITC) and African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) on the 
sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda. 
 
The report, Reshaping Africa-Caribbean Trade: Opportunities for Economic Transformation (https://apo-opa.co/4eiz62u), 
finds that while Africa and the Caribbean share deep historical and cultural links, trade between the two regions 
continues to represent only a small share of each region's overall trade, despite complementarities across sectors 
ranging from agribusiness and manufacturing to services and the creative economy. 
 
A look at the numbers 
 
The report finds that around 80% of Africa's annual goods export potential to the Caribbean remains untapped, with are 
significant opportunities for export growth if trade and investment is actively promoted and facilitated. 
 
Caribbean export potential lies in the services sector, reaching USD481 million. The report identifies business 
opportunities across several priority sectors, including processed food and animal feed, chemicals, minerals and 
metals, apparel and textiles, leather and footwear, tourism, transport services and creative industries. 
 
These findings - and more - are based on trade and export potential analysis, detailed sector assessments and a survey 
of 1,175 businesses and business support organizations across Africa and the Caribbean. 
 
Tapping into priority sectors 
 
ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton (https://apo-opa.co/3WHHZMU), in launching the report, said: 'At a time of 
major shifts in global trade, countries need to strengthen regional ties and invest in value addition, to build 
resilience. We know the major trade opportunities between Africa and the Caribbean - and now we can focus on helping 
businesses take advantage of those opportunities through better market intelligence, improved logistics and greater 
access to finance.' 
 
Commenting on the report, Denys Denya, Senior Executive Vice President at Afreximbank, said: 'Africa and the Caribbean 
must transform a shared history into shared prosperity. With our CARICOM office in Barbados, about USD1 billion in 
approved transactions and a USD5 billion regional financing commitment, Afreximbank is advancing this vision through 
financing, deposit mobilization under CENDEP, business links through the annual Afri-Caribbean Trade and Investment 
Forum, local-currency payments through CAPSS and creative-industry collaboration through CANEX. This report offers a 
practical roadmap to turn untapped potential into bankable opportunities across agribusiness, manufacturing, tourism 
and the creative economy. Through targeted financing, stronger transport and logistics links and strategic 
partnerships, we can build a Global Africa connected by heritage, trade, investment and shared opportunity.' 
 
The report finds that businesses continue to face significant challenges, including high transport costs, limited 
direct shipping links, regulatory barriers, limited access to finance and difficulties in identifying trusted 
commercial partners. It highlights that future economic cooperation should extend beyond traditional trade in goods, 
including through joint investment ventures, digital services, creative industries and tourism. It also calls for 
targeted action to improve market intelligence and business matchmaking; expand access to trade finance and payment 
solutions; strengthen transport and logistics connectivity; support sector-specific value chain development; improve 
regulatory cooperation and market access; and foster stronger partnerships among business support organizations. 
 
Read the full report HERE (https://apo-opa.co/4exHBH9) 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Afreximbank. 

Media contacts: 
Elydora Matubanzila 
Communications Expert - Office for Africa 
International Trade Centre (ITC) 
Email: matubanzila@intracen.org 
 
Vincent Musumba 
Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations) 
Afreximbank 
Email: press@afreximbank.com 
 
Follow ITC on: 
X: https://apo-opa.co/4z3kD1Z 
Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/4BICUnF 
LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/4BDDaV3 
Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/4iV8lDJ 
Flickr: https://apo-opa.co/3Wny1Ad 
 
Follow Afreximbank on: 
X: https://apo-opa.co/3UbPNpx 
Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/4z1pbFZ 
LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/4yW1wXm 
Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/47Z0Ntt 
 
About the International Trade Centre: 
The International Trade Centre is the joint agency of the World Trade Organization (https://apo-opa.co/4BMqF9K) and the 
United Nations (https://apo-opa.co/4zsjXUT). ITC assists small and medium-sized enterprises in developing and 
transition economies to become more competitive in global markets, thereby contributing to sustainable economic 
development within the frameworks of the Aid-for-Trade agenda and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. 
 
For more information, visit www.InTraCen.org. 
 
About Afreximbank: 
African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and 
promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver 
financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation 
and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A strong supporter of the African Continental 
Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was 
adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. 
Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a USD10 billion Adjustment Fund to support member 
countries effectively participate in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2025, Afreximbank's total assets and 
contingencies stood at over USUSD48.5 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to USUSD8.4 billion. Afreximbank has 
investment grade ratings assigned by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), GCR (A), Japan 
Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-), Moody's (Baa2) and S&P Global Ratings (BBB+). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, 
Egypt. Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the 
Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the 
Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt. 
 
For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2427822 03-Nov-2026

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2427822&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2026 13:30 ET (18:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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