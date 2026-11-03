The World Branding Awards returned to celebrate the brands that continue to set the benchmark for excellence.

The 2026-2027 World Branding Awards Ceremony took place at the iconic Hampton Court Palace, marking the 21st edition of the awards. Set within the grandeur of a historic venue, the prestigious event brought together guests from across the globe for a memorable celebration. The evening was hosted by the acclaimed BBC presenter, Hannah Gray, and was further enriched by a keynote presentation from renowned speaker Adrian Webster.

Earning a World Branding Awards remains a highly distinguished achievement. Winners are determined through a rigorous evaluation process encompassing brand valuation, consumer market research, and public online voting.

This year, over 105,000 consumers took part in the voting process, and more than 2,000 brands from 62 countries were nominated. Of these, less than 10 brands from each country were declared the "Brand of the Year" across the Global, Regional, and National tiers.

Among the Global Tier winners were BYD (UK), Yakult (Japan), IKEA (Sweden), Sennheiser (Germany), Heinz (UK), and TWG Tea (Singapore), recognised for their enduring brand strength across international markets.

Winners from South Africa include Castle Lager, Checkers, and Vida e Caffè.

Other National Tier winners include Al Ain Water (UAE), Aurora (Thailand), Boursa Kuwait (Kuwait), Dynace Global (Malaysia), Evolene (Indonesia), Getha (Malaysia), and Picard (France), among others. All are recognised for their strong local brand presence.

The Regional Tier winners were M-150 (Thailand), MR DIY (Malaysia), Nippon Rent-A-Car (Japan), Sukiya (Japan), Vitaday (Thailand), and Watsons (Malaysia), recognised for their expanding footprint and market prominence across four or more countries in three or more regional markets.

Mr Richard Rowles, Chairman of the World Branding Forum, extended his congratulations to the winners: "We celebrate the teams who earn trust, deliver exceptional experiences, consistently push the boundaries of what's possible, and set a benchmark for excellence in their respective industries."

For more information and the full list of winners, visit awards.brandingforum.org.

ABOUT WORLD BRANDING AWARDS

The World Branding Awards is the premier awards of the World Branding Forum, a registered non-profit organisation. The awards recognise the achievements of some of the world's best brands.

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