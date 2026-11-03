The ASSEMBLY Show 2026 Wraps up Three Days of Manufacturing Innovation, AI Education and Industry Collaboration in Rosemont

New Product of the Year Award Winners Announced, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America Honored and Inaugural Grant Presented to FIRST Illinois Robotics

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / The 14th Annual ASSEMBLY Show concluded three days of manufacturing innovation, education, technology demonstrations and industry networking, October 27-29, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. Co-located with The Quality Show and SMTA International, the events brought together manufacturing executives, engineers, plant managers, quality professionals and technology suppliers to explore the latest advancements in automation, artificial intelligence, robotics and assembly technologies.

The exhibit hall showcased cutting-edge assembly equipment, automation solutions, robotics, fastening technologies, quality systems and digital manufacturing tools. Attendees connected with industry suppliers, experienced live demonstrations and discovered solutions designed to improve productivity, enhance quality, reduce costs and strengthen manufacturing operations.

"The ASSEMBLY Show continues to be an important gathering place for manufacturers looking to discover new technologies, exchange ideas and address the challenges facing our industry," said Bill DeYoe, Executive Director, BNP Manufacturing Division, producers of the event. "This year's event demonstrated how rapidly manufacturing is evolving, particularly with the growing role of artificial intelligence, automation and connected technologies. From our keynote discussions and educational programming to the innovations on the show floor, attendees gained practical insights and valuable connections to help move their businesses forward."

The 2026 New Product of the Year Awards recognized innovative technologies and solutions advancing assembly and manufacturing operations. ASSEMBLY Magazine editors selected 20 products for consideration, and attendees voted throughout the event, including during the Morning Mingle Breakfast on the show floor. Award winners are:

Assembly Machines & Systems : Edgewater Automation: Flexible Automated System Assembles Electrical Component, an automated solution designed to streamline component assembly.

: Edgewater Automation: Flexible Automated System Assembles Electrical Component, an automated solution designed to streamline component assembly. Adhesives, Dispensing and Curing: IC.flow : RS5, the first helical screw flow meter that enables highly accurate measurement of event the smallest liquid.

IC.flow : RS5, the first helical screw flow meter that enables highly accurate measurement of event the smallest liquid. Fastening Tools: Weber Screwdriving System Inc.: SBM25 insertion system for blind rivet-nuts and bolts is designed for continuous, automated production.

Weber Screwdriving System Inc.: SBM25 insertion system for blind rivet-nuts and bolts is designed for continuous, automated production. Robotics: Gimatic: PRP1806 pneumatic rotary gripper is designed for applications in which a component must be gripped, rotated, and oriented, combining both actions within a single unit.

Gimatic: PRP1806 pneumatic rotary gripper is designed for applications in which a component must be gripped, rotated, and oriented, combining both actions within a single unit. Manufacturing Software: TeepTrak: PerfTrak, a real-time production monitoring solution that automatically captures data and provides visibility into output, downtime, efficiency, and overall equipment effectiveness (OEE).

TeepTrak: PerfTrak, a real-time production monitoring solution that automatically captures data and provides visibility into output, downtime, efficiency, and overall equipment effectiveness (OEE). Test & Inspection - SiteVue.AI: An AI-powered solution that monitors complex assembly processes step by step, verifying each action against the specified build sequence.

Following the awards presentation, Bill DeYoe presented the inaugural ASSEMBLY Show Grant for $1,400 to Sravan Suryadevara, FIRST Robotics Competition Director in Illinois. The grant will support Patriot Robotics, a rookie community-based team from Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

Made possible through contributions from The ASSEMBLY Show, exhibitors, attendees and industry partners, the grant reflects the Show's commitment to inspiring the next generation of engineers and manufacturing professionals through its new partnership with FIRST Illinois Robotics.

A highlight of the event was the executive keynote panel, AI in Manufacturing, moderated by John Sprovieri, Editor-in-Chief of ASSEMBLY Magazine. The discussion featured manufacturing and technology leaders John Platais of Milwaukee Tool, Girish Gopalakrishnan of CNH and Jung H. Yoon, Ph.D., of IBM Supply Chain. The conversation addressed the opportunities and challenges of implementing AI across manufacturing environments, including integrating new technologies into existing systems, managing data, developing workforce capabilities, and translating AI investments into measurable business results.

The Show also recognized Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America as the 2026 Assembly Plant of the Year, honoring the facility's advanced manufacturing capabilities, innovative production processes and commitment to operational excellence. The state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing facility incorporates more than 1,000 robots and advanced automation technologies, demonstrating how artificial intelligence, robotics and connected systems are transforming automotive production.

Throughout the Show, attendees participated in educational sessions, live demonstrations and networking opportunities focused on addressing today's manufacturing challenges. The Tuesday conference program featured expert-led discussions on automated assembly systems and emerging technologies, while the Show's Learning Theaters and Community Hubs offered practical insights into automation, digital transformation, manufacturing efficiency and workforce development.

The RTLS Alliance Factory Intelligence Pavilion showcased technologies transforming factory operations, including ultra-wideband, Bluetooth Low Energy, LiDAR and AI-powered cameras for real-time tracking, visibility and operational intelligence.

Attendees also participated in the popular Taste of Rosemont networking reception, bringing manufacturing professionals together at participating restaurants throughout Rosemont. An exclusive tour of the Weber Grill manufacturing facility offered a firsthand look at production processes and manufacturing operations.

The co-location of The ASSEMBLY Show, The Quality Show and SMTA International expanded opportunities for attendees to explore technologies and education spanning assembly, quality management and electronics manufacturing.

The Quality Show featured solutions for quality assurance, inspection, measurement and continuous improvement, along with educational programming from the American Society for Quality (ASQ), including Manufacturing Quality Division tutorials and technical sessions. SMTA International complemented the events with electronics manufacturing exhibits, technical education and the Bright Electronics Manufacturing Challenge, where student teams gained hands-on experience designing, assembling and testing printed circuit boards for robotics applications.

Together, the three events provided a comprehensive platform for manufacturers to discover new technologies, exchange ideas and build relationships across multiple manufacturing disciplines.

Building on the success of this year's event, The ASSEMBLY Show 2027, The Quality Show and SMTA International will return October 26-28 to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL, continuing its mission to connect manufacturing professionals with the technologies, education and industry relationships needed to advance assembly operations. For more information, visit www.assemblymag.com/the-assembly-show.

Produced by BNP Media, The ASSEMBLY Show is an annual trade event dedicated exclusively to assembly technology, equipment and products. The event brings together manufacturing executives, engineers, plant managers and industry suppliers to discover innovative solutions, exchange ideas and advance manufacturing excellence.

# # #

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: The ASSEMBLY Show

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/the-assembly-show-2026-wraps-up-three-days-of-manufacturing-innovation-ai-educ-1245395