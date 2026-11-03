National Bar Association Mobilizes Attorneys Nationwide to Protect Access to the Ballot on Election Day

NBA President James J. Carter urges voters to know their rights and call 866-OUR-VOTE for help with any problems at the polls

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / As Americans head to the polls for the 2026 Midterm Elections, the National Bar Association (NBA) is taking a prominent lead role deploying attorneys, law students and legal professionals across the country to help ensure every eligible voter can cast a ballot. Working in partnership with the National Urban League and the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law , NBA volunteers are supporting the nonpartisan 866-OUR-VOTE Election Protection Hotline, serving as legal observers and providing rapid response to problems at polling places throughout the day.

The Election Day effort is the culmination of the national election protection partnership NBA President James J. Carter announced in August as the first major initiative of his administration. Since then, the NBA has recruited and trained hundreds of legal volunteers to answer voter questions, monitor conditions at the polls and escalate issues that could keep eligible voters from casting their ballots.

"Today, lawyers across this country are doing what our profession has always been called to do: protect the rights of the people we serve," said Carter. "No eligible voter should be turned away because of confusion, misinformation or a problem at the polls. If you run into trouble today, call 866-OUR-VOTE. A trained volunteer is ready to help."

The initiative advances Carter's presidential theme, "Meeting the Moment: A Continuing Legacy of Social Engineering and Empowerment," and his call for attorneys to serve as advocates and trusted community leaders in the tradition of Charles Hamilton Houston.

The national strategic implementation of the NBA's Election Protection Initiative has been guided by Courtney B. Scrubbs, Chair of the NBA Election Protection Initiative and Coordinating Committee. "We set out to do more than ask lawyers to volunteer on Election Day. We wanted to build an infrastructure that connects the strength of the Black legal profession with the communities that need us most," said Scrubbs.

A National Resource for Election Protection

The NBA also launched its Election Protection Resource Center , a centralized hub for trusted voting information, volunteer opportunities, and national Election Protection activities. Its Our Impact page highlights the contributions of NBA members and organizational partners nationwide, with ongoing updates documenting the Initiative's growing reach and impact.

Help for Voters Today

Voters who have questions or experience problems while voting can reach trained Election Protection volunteers through these hotlines:

English: 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683)

866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) Spanish: 888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682)

888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682) Asian languages: 888-API-VOTE (888-274-8683)

888-API-VOTE (888-274-8683) Arabic: 844-YALLA-US (844-925-5287)

Polling hours and locations vary by state and county. Voters should confirm their polling place and hours with their state or local election office before heading out.

Building on the Wiley A. Branton Issues Symposium

The Election Day mobilization follows the NBA's 37th Annual Wiley A. Branton Issues Symposium, held October 15-17 in Atlanta under the theme "Vote! Your Life Depends On It!" The symposium brought together attorneys, civil rights leaders and community advocates to prepare for Election Day and strengthen the NBA's voter education and protection efforts.

"Protecting the vote does not end when the polls close," Carter said. "The National Bar Association will continue this work long after today, because a strong democracy depends on every eligible voice being heard."

About the National Bar Association

Founded in 1925, the National Bar Association is the nation's oldest and largest network of predominantly Black attorneys, judges, law professors, law students, and legal professionals. For more than a century, the Association has advanced civil rights, professional excellence, judicial independence, and equal access to justice throughout the United States and abroad.

MEDIA CONTACT

Janie Mackenzie

Ascendant Group

janiemack@ascendantgroupbranding.com

SOURCE: National Bar Association

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/national-bar-association-mobilizes-attorneys-nationwide-to-protect-access-to-the-ballot-1246071