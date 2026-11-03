Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) announced today that on November 3, 2026, our Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly common dividend of $3.00 per common share. The Board also declared dividends with respect to our various series of preferred shares. The common dividends are payable on January 8, 2027 and the preferred dividends are payable on December 30, 2026, in each case to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2026.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2026, we: (i) owned and/or operated 4,764 self-storage facilities with approximately 339 million net rentable square feet located in 42 states, Puerto Rico and Canada and (ii) owned a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 338 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European countries with approximately 19 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Frisco, Texas.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261103518294/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact

InvestorRelations@publicstorage.com