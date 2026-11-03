TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / BOK Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:BOKF) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.78 per common share, an increase of $0.15 per share, or 24%. The dividend is payable on December 3, 2026, to shareholders of record as of November 18, 2026.

"Today's increase reflects the strength of our capital position and the consistent earnings power our business has demonstrated," said Marty Grunst, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a $54 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $129 billion in assets under management or administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc.; and BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. BOKF, NA's holdings include TransFund and Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Connecticut, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment and trust services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

Contact:

Heather King

Director of Investor Relations

214.676.4666

SOURCE: BOK Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bok-financial-increases-quarterly-dividend-24-to-0.78-per-share-1245787