Delivered Strong Sales, Profit and Cash Flow Performance in Third Quarter 2026

Raising Low-End of Full Year 2026 Financial Guidance Ranges

Recently Completed $500M Share Repurchase Authorization

Food Ingredients Divestiture Progressing Well and On Track to Close by End of Second Quarter 2027

IFF (NYSE: IFF) reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Results are presented on a continuing operations basis, excluding the Food Ingredients business and other minor perimeter adjustments (the "Food Ingredients disposal group"), and the Soy Crush, Concentrates, and Lecithin businesses (the "SCL disposal group"). The Food Ingredients disposal group and the SCL disposal group are reported as discontinued operations.

Third Quarter 2026 Consolidated Summary of Results, on a continuing operations basis1

Reported

(GAAP) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)2 Sales Loss Before

Taxes EPS Operating

EBITDA Operating

EBITDA Margin EPS ex

Amortization $1.9 B $(134) M $(0.50) $403 M 20.8% $0.83

First Nine Months 2026 Consolidated Summary of Results, on a continuing operations basis1

Reported

(GAAP) Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)2 Sales Income Before

Taxes EPS Operating

EBITDA Operating

EBITDA Margin EPS ex

Amortization $5.8 B $126 M $0.23 $1.2 B 21.4% $2.58

Management Commentary

"IFF delivered a solid third quarter, with improved sales and profitability across all divisions," said Erik Fyrwald, CEO of IFF. "Taste and Scent delivered strong top- and bottom-line results, and Health Biosciences improved modestly as we continue to strengthen the business. We also generated strong cash flow through the first nine months of 2026 and recently completed our $500 million accelerated share repurchase program. The separation of Food Ingredients is progressing well, and we are on track with our timeline to close."

"Heading into year-end, we are raising the low end of our full-year financial guidance ranges, supported by our year-to-date performance. Volumes remain solid as customers continue to value our strong R&D and innovation. At the same time, we expect fourth-quarter profitability to be softer, particularly in Health Biosciences, reflecting higher costs as well as reinvestments to strengthen the business. Amid changing macroeconomic conditions, we remain focused on what we can control and are delivering on the financial commitments we set out earlier this year. Our continued execution and these actions give us confidence to deliver results within our full-year financial outlook and our ability to create long-term value for shareholders."

Third Quarter 2026 Consolidated Financial Results1

Reported net sales for the third quarter were $1.94 billion, an increase of 4% versus the prior-year period. On a comparable basis 3 , currency neutral sales 2 increased 5% versus the prior-year period led by broad-based growth including mid-single digit performances in Scent and Taste and low-single digit growth in Health Biosciences.

, currency neutral sales increased 5% versus the prior-year period led by broad-based growth including mid-single digit performances in Scent and Taste and low-single digit growth in Health Biosciences. Loss from continuing operations before taxes on a reported basis for the third quarter was $(134) million. Adjusted operating EBITDA 2 for the third quarter was $403 million. On a comparable basis 3 , currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA 2 improved 6% versus the prior-year period, driven by volume growth.

for the third quarter was $403 million. On a comparable basis , currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA improved 6% versus the prior-year period, driven by volume growth. Reported earnings per share (EPS) for the third quarter was $(0.50) per diluted share. Adjusted EPS excluding amortization 2 was $0.83 per diluted share.

was $0.83 per diluted share. Cash flows from operations for the first nine months of the year for continuing and discontinued operations were $820 million, increasing $288 million year-over-year, and free cash flow2, defined as cash flows from operations less capital expenditures, totaled $371 million, increasing $245 million year-over-year. Total debt to trailing twelve months net income at the end of the third quarter was 34.5x. Net debt to credit adjusted EBITDA2 at the end of the third quarter was 2.75x, and includes the effects of both continuing and discontinued operations.

Third Quarter 2026 Segment Summary1: Growth vs. Prior Year

Reported

(GAAP) Comparable

Currency

Neutral

(Non-GAAP)2 3 Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)2 Comparable

Currency Neutral

Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)2 3 Sales Sales Operating EBITDA Operating EBITDA Taste 4% 6% 4% 7% Health Biosciences 1% 1% 1% 2% Scent 6% 6% 9% 10% Consolidated 4% 5% 5% 6%

Taste Segment

On a reported basis, third quarter sales were $687 million. On a comparable basis 3 , currency neutral sales 2 increased 6% with broad-based growth in all regions led by a double-digit increase in Greater Asia.

, currency neutral sales increased 6% with broad-based growth in all regions led by a double-digit increase in Greater Asia. Taste adjusted operating EBITDA2 was $128 million and adjusted operating EBITDA margin2 was 18.6% in the third quarter. On a comparable basis3, currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA2 increased 7% driven by volume growth.

Health Biosciences Segment

On a reported basis, third quarter sales were $566 million. On a comparable basis 3 , currency neutral sales 2 increased 1% with growth in nearly all businesses. Mid-single digit growth in Food Biosciences and Grain Processing more than offset a decline in Health.

, currency neutral sales increased 1% with growth in nearly all businesses. Mid-single digit growth in Food Biosciences and Grain Processing more than offset a decline in Health. Health Biosciences adjusted operating EBITDA2 was $136 million and adjusted operating EBITDA margin2 was 24.0% in the third quarter. On a comparable basis3, currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA2 increased 2% with the contribution split evenly between volume growth and favorable net price to input costs.

Scent Segment

On a reported basis, third quarter sales were $689 million. On a comparable basis 3 , currency neutral sales 2 increased 6% led by high-single digit growth in Consumer Fragrances. Fine Fragrance, against a strong double digit year ago comparable, and Fragrance Ingredients both grew mid-single digits.

, currency neutral sales increased 6% led by high-single digit growth in Consumer Fragrances. Fine Fragrance, against a strong double digit year ago comparable, and Fragrance Ingredients both grew mid-single digits. Scent adjusted operating EBITDA2 was $139 million and adjusted operating EBITDA margin2 was 20.2% in the third quarter. On a comparable basis3, currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA2 increased 10% driven by volume growth.

Financial Guidance1

The Company provides financial guidance for continuing operations to reflect the separation of the Food Ingredients disposal group and SCL disposal group as discontinued operations. The Company now expects full year 2026 sales to be in the range of $7.5 billion to $7.6 billion (versus $7.4 billion to $7.6 billion previously). For the full year 2026 adjusted operating EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of $1.55 billion to $1.60 billion (versus $1.53 billion to $1.60 billion previously).

On a continuing operations basis, the Company now expects comparable currency neutral sales growth to be between 3% to 4% (versus 2% to 4% previously), and comparable currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA growth to be 5% to 8% (versus 4% to 8% previously).

Based on recent market foreign exchange rates, the Company continues to expect that foreign exchange will have an approximately 1% positive impact on sales growth and have an approximately 2% positive impact on adjusted operating EBITDA growth in 2026.

Audio Webcast

A live webcast to discuss the Company's third quarter 2026 financial results will be held on November 4, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The webcast and accompanying slide presentation may be accessed on the Company's IR website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available on the Company's website approximately one hour after the event and will remain available on IFF's website for one year.

Cautionary Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release includes statements that are not historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions, estimates and expectations, including with respect to our financial and operational outlook (sales, adjusted operating EBITDA and cash flow), portfolio optimization initiatives (including the pending divestiture of our Food Ingredients disposal group and the expected timing and benefits thereof), pricing, productivity and cost-discipline actions, capital allocation, future operations, growth potential, strategic investments and the expected effects of foreign exchange. These statements reflect management's present views, are based on a series of expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company, are subject to change, and involve uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Certain of such forward-looking information may be identified by such terms as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "outlook", "may", "will", "would", "estimate", "should", "predict", "plan", "project", "could", "potential", "seek", "target", "continue", "future", and similar terms or variations thereof. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could lead to materially different outcomes.

Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the following: (1) demand trends, competitive dynamics and customer concentration in our end markets; (2) execution of our strategic transformation and other strategic transactions, divestitures, acquisitions, collaborations and joint ventures; (3) working capital and inventory management; (4) outcomes of legal claims, disputes, regulatory investigations and litigation; (5) tariffs and trade actions, supply chain disruptions and macro events, including geopolitical developments, climate events, natural disasters, public health crises; (6) volatility in input costs (such as raw materials, transportation and energy); (7) attraction, retention and turnover of key employees and executives; (8) product innovation, time-to-market, product safety and quality; (9) cybersecurity incidents, artificial intelligence related risks, data privacy and compliance with data protection laws; (10) exposure to emerging markets, foreign currency fluctuations and international regulatory and political risks; (11) capital allocation, dividend policy and potential impairments of tangible or intangible assets; (12) our indebtedness, credit rating, liquidity, and access to capital; (13) pension and postretirement obligations; (14) compliance with federal, state, local and international rules and regulations, and regulatory, environmental, anti-corruption and sanctions laws and related ethical business practices; (15) protection and enforcement of intellectual property; (16) changes in tax laws and policies, tax audits and outcomes, including potential tax liabilities related to prior transactions; and (17) changes in federal, state, local and international rules and regulations.

The foregoing list of important factors does not include all such factors, nor necessarily present them in order of importance. Important factors are described under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our subsequent filings with the SEC, and those disclosures are incorporated herein by reference.

We intend our forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of such statements and do not undertake or plan to update or revise them as more information becomes available or to reflect changes in expectations, assumptions or results, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We can give no assurance that such expectations or forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. An occurrence of, or any material adverse change in, one or more of the risk factors or risks and uncertainties referred to in this press release or included in our other periodic reports filed with the SEC could materially and adversely impact our operations and our future financial results.

Any public statements or disclosures made by us following this press release that modify or impact any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this press release will be deemed to modify or supersede such outlook or other forward-looking statements in or accompanying this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide in this press release non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) comparable currency neutral sales; (ii) adjusted operating EBITDA and comparable currency neutral adjusted operating EBITDA; (iii) adjusted operating EBITDA margin; (iv) adjusted EPS ex amortization; (v) free cash flow; and (vi) net debt to credit adjusted EBITDA. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts and percentages in this press release reflect the results from continuing operations, with the exception of the Statements of Cash Flows and net debt to credit adjusted EBITDA which are presented on a combined continuing and discontinued basis.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are defined below.

Currency Neutral metrics eliminate the effects that result from translating non-U.S. currencies to U.S. dollars. We calculate currency neutral numbers by translating current year invoiced sale amounts at the exchange rates used for the corresponding prior year period. We use currency neutral results in our analysis of segment performance. We also use currency neutral numbers when analyzing our performance against that of our competitors.

Comparable results for the third quarter exclude the impact of divestitures.

Adjusted operating EBITDA and adjusted operating EBITDA margin exclude depreciation and amortization, interest expense, other expense, net, and certain non-recurring or unusual items that are not part of recurring operations such as impairment of goodwill, restructuring and other charges, losses (gains) on business disposals, loss on assets classified as held for sale, divestiture costs, strategic initiatives costs, regulatory costs, gain on debt extinguishment, entity realignment and other items.

Adjusted EPS ex Amortization excludes the impact of non-operational items including restructuring and other charges, divestiture costs, losses (gains) on business disposals, strategic initiatives costs, regulatory costs and other items that are not a part of recurring operations.

Free Cash Flow is operating cash flow (i.e., cash flow from operations) less capital expenditures.

Net debt to credit adjusted EBITDA is the leverage ratio used in our credit agreements and defined as net debt (which is debt for borrowed money less cash and cash equivalents) divided by the trailing 12-month credit adjusted EBITDA. Credit adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, specified items and non-cash items.

These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable year-over-year performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. In discussing our historical and expected future results and financial condition, we believe it is meaningful for investors to be made aware of and to be assisted in a better understanding of, on a period-to-period comparable basis, financial amounts both including and excluding these identified items, as well as the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results under GAAP and may not be comparable to other companies' calculations of such metrics.

The Company cannot reconcile its expected adjusted operating EBITDA or comparable currency neutral growth rates under "Financial Guidance" to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because certain items that impact net income and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time. These items include but are not limited to divestiture costs, gains (losses) on business disposals, and regulatory costs, and their probable significance cannot be determined at this time but could be material to the Company's GAAP results.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in flavors, fragrances, and health and biosciences, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable innovations that elevate everyday products-advancing wellness, delighting the senses and enhancing the human experience. Learn more at iff.com, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

_______________________ 1 Unless otherwise noted, results are presented on a continuing operations basis, reflecting the Food Ingredients disposal group and the SCL disposal group as discontinued operations. See pages 5-6 for further information, including the basis of presentation included in this release. 2 Schedules at the end of this release contain reconciliations of reported GAAP to Non-GAAP metrics. See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for explanations of our Non-GAAP metrics. 3 Comparable results for the third quarter exclude the impact of divestitures.

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Amounts in millions except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Net sales 1,942 1,869 4 5,802 5,838 (1 Cost of sales 1,117 1,070 4 3,295 3,363 (2 Gross profit 825 799 3 2,507 2,475 1 Research and development expenses 170 162 5 494 487 1 Selling and administrative expenses 387 348 11 1,158 1,147 1 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 78 84 (7 244 246 (1 Impairment of goodwill 23 NMF 23 34 NMF Restructuring and other charges 5 14 (64 15 49 (69 Losses on sale of assets 2 NMF 2 1 100 Operating profit 160 191 (16 571 511 12 Interest expense 46 48 (4 136 180 (24 Gain on extinguishment of debt NMF (488 NMF (Gains) losses on business disposals (2 NMF (1 111 (101 Loss on assets classified as held for sale 236 NMF 263 NMF Other expense, net 14 13 8 47 52 (10 (Loss) Income from continuing operations before taxes (134 130 (203 126 656 (81 (Benefit) Provision for income taxes (7 31 (123 65 (61 (207 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (127 99 (228 61 717 (91 Income (loss) from discontinued operations before tax 99 (74 (234 143 (1,090 (113 Provision (benefit) for income taxes from discontinued operations 27 (16 (269 38 4 NMF Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 72 (58 (224 105 (1,094 (110 Net (loss) income (55 41 (234 166 (377 (144 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations NMF 1 1 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations 1 (100 1 1 Net (loss) income attributable to IFF shareholders (55 40 (238 164 (379 (143 Net (loss) income per share basic Continuing operations (0.50 0.39 0.24 2.81 Discontinued operations 0.28 (0.23 0.41 (4.29 Net (loss) income per share basic (0.22 0.16 0.65 (1.48 Net (loss) income per share diluted Continuing operations (0.50 0.39 0.23 2.80 Discontinued operations 0.28 (0.23 0.41 (4.28 Net (loss) income per share diluted (0.22 0.16 0.64 (1.48 Average number of shares outstanding Average number of shares outstanding basic 253 256 254 255 Average number of shares outstanding diluted 253 257 255 256

NMF Not meaningful

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 Cash and cash equivalents 272 347 Receivables, net 1,416 1,294 Inventories 1,452 1,507 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 954 742 Current assets of discontinued operations 5,181 1,704 Total current assets 9,275 5,594 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,648 2,685 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 11,553 12,190 Other assets 1,349 1,469 Non-current assets of discontinued operations 3,601 Total assets 24,825 25,539 Short-term borrowings 1,538 1,254 Other current liabilities 2,280 2,129 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 1,140 550 Total current liabilities 4,958 3,933 Long-term debt 4,735 4,738 Non-current liabilities 1,842 2,065 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations 617 Total Shareholders' equity including Non-controlling interests 13,290 14,186 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 24,825 25,539

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows(1) (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) 166 (377 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 614 725 Deferred income taxes (99 (226 Loss on assets classified as held for sale 263 108 Losses on sale of assets 2 1 Losses on business disposals 6 111 Stock-based compensation 71 72 Pension contributions (14 (20 Gain on extinguishment of debt (488 Impairment of goodwill 23 1,153 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Trade receivables (291 (195 Inventories (54 (129 Accounts payable 204 28 Accruals for incentive compensation 24 (154 Other assets/liabilities, net (95 (77 Net cash provided by operating activities 820 532 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (449 (406 Additions to intangible assets (2 (2 Joint venture capital contributions (4 Net proceeds received from business disposals 247 2,707 Payments to buyer for business disposals (12 Cash (paid) received on foreign currency forward contracts (58 131 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (274 2,426 Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid to shareholders (306 (306 Net borrowings of commercial paper (maturities less than three months) 224 370 Principal payments of debt (912 (2,913 Proceeds from Delayed Draw Term Loan Facility 1,000 Withholding tax paid on stock-based compensation (19 (23 Purchases of treasury stock (584 Other, net (12 (19 Net cash used in financing activities (609 (2,891 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (8 83 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (71 150 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 590 471 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 519 621

(1) The cash flows from discontinued operations are included in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

The following table reconciles cash and cash equivalents between the Company's statement of cash flows for the periods ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025 to the amounts reported on the Company's balance sheet:

AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 272 347 399 312 Cash and cash equivalents included in Assets held for sale 5 2 Cash and cash equivalents included in Current assets of discontinued operations 242 243 222 157 Cash and cash equivalents 519 590 621 471

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. Reportable Segment Performance (Amounts in millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Taste Health Biosciences Scent Total Net Sales 687 566 689 1,942 Cost of Sales (419 (305 (392 Research Development Expenses (46 (56 (67 Selling Administrative Expenses (116 (105 (112 Depreciation Expense Add-back (a) 22 36 21 Adjusted Operating EBITDA 128 136 139 403

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating EBITDA: Total Adjusted Operating EBITDA 403 Depreciation Amortization (156 Interest Expense (46 Other Expense, net (14 Restructuring and Other Charges (b) (5 Impairment of Goodwill (c) (23 Gains on Business Disposals (d) 2 Loss on Assets Classified as Held for Sale (e) (236 Divestiture Costs (f) (10 Strategic Initiative Costs (g) (9 Regulatory Costs (h) (34 Other (k) (6 Income Before Taxes from Continuing Operations (134

Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Margin Taste 18.6 Health Biosciences 24.0 Scent 20.2 Consolidated 20.8

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Taste Health Biosciences Scent Total Net Sales 658 559 652 1,869 Cost of Sales (399 (299 (372 Research Development Expenses (41 (57 (64 Selling Administrative Expenses (112 (101 (107 Depreciation Expense Add-back (a) 17 32 18 Adjusted Operating EBITDA 123 134 127 384

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating EBITDA: Total Adjusted Operating EBITDA 384 Depreciation Amortization (151 Interest Expense (48 Other Expense, net (13 Restructuring and Other Charges (b) (14 Divestiture Costs (f) (11 Strategic Initiative Costs (g) (10 Regulatory Costs (h) (7 Income Before Taxes from Continuing Operations 130

Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Margin Taste 18.7 Health Biosciences 24.0 Scent 19.5 Consolidated 20.5

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Taste Health Biosciences Scent Total Net Sales 2,055 1,742 2,005 5,802 Cost of Sales (1,227 (927 (1,141 Research Development Expenses (139 (167 (187 Selling Administrative Expenses (344 (324 (321 Depreciation Expense Add-back (a) 59 102 58 Adjusted Operating EBITDA 404 426 414 1,244

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating EBITDA Total Adjusted Operating EBITDA 1,244 Depreciation Amortization (462 Interest Expense (136 Other Expense, net (47 Restructuring and Other Charges (b) (15 Impairment of Goodwill (c) (23 Gains on Business Disposals (d) 1 Loss on Assets Classified as Held for Sale (e) (263 Divestiture Costs (f) (25 Strategic Initiative Costs (g) (27 Regulatory Costs (h) (115 Entity Realignment Costs (j) (2 Other (k) (4 Income Before Taxes from Continuing Operations 126

Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Margin Taste 19.7 Health Biosciences 24.5 Scent 20.6 Consolidated 21.4

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Taste Health Biosciences Scent Pharma Solutions Total Net Sales 1,962 1,638 1,869 369 5,838 Cost of Sales (1,190 (875 (1,051 (248 Research Development Expenses (131 (163 (184 (8 Selling Administrative Expenses (321 (294 (298 (42 Depreciation Expense Add-back (a) 49 90 50 5 Adjusted Operating EBITDA 369 396 386 76 1,227

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating EBITDA: Total Adjusted Operating EBITDA 1,227 Depreciation Amortization (439 Interest Expense (180 Other Expense, net (52 Restructuring and Other Charges (b) (49 Impairment of Goodwill (c) (34 Losses on Business Disposals (d) (111 Divestiture Costs (f) (88 Strategic Initiative Costs (g) (24 Regulatory Costs (h) (71 Gain on Debt Extinguishment (i) 488 Entity Realignment Costs (j) (5 Other (k) (6 Income Before Taxes from Continuing Operations 656

Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Margin Taste 18.8 Health Biosciences 24.2 Scent 20.7 Pharma Solutions 20.6 Consolidated 21.0

(a) There is depreciation recorded within cost of sales, research development expenses, and selling administrative expenses, which is then added back to calculate segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA. This reflects how the CODM reviews Segment results. (b) For 2026 and 2025, represents costs primarily related to severance as part of the IFF Productivity Program. (c) For 2026, represents the impairment of goodwill attributable to the Botanicals Food Enhancements disposal group. For 2025, represents the impairment of goodwill attributable to the portion of the Food Ingredients reporting unit that is not included within the Food Ingredients or SCL disposal groups. (d) For 2026, primarily represents gains recognized as part of final settlement adjustments related to the divestiture of the Nitrocellulose business. For 2025, primarily represents losses recognized as part of the sale of the Pharma Solutions disposal group, offset in part by gains recognized on the sale of the Nitrocellulose business. (e) For 2026, represents the loss on assets classified as held for sale related to the Botanicals Food Enhancements disposal group and the CitraSource business. (f) For 2026 and 2025, primarily represents costs related to the Company's completed and anticipated divestitures, excluding external costs related to the planned divestiture of the Food Ingredients disposal group and the completed divestiture of the SCL disposal group. These costs primarily consisted of external consulting fees, professional and legal fees and salaries of individuals who are fully dedicated to such efforts. (g) Represents costs related to the Company's strategic assessment and business portfolio optimization efforts and reorganizing the Global Business Services (GBS) Centers. In 2026, the GBS reorganization has been expanded to include additional functions such as customer service, supply chain and logistics in addition to human resources, accounting and finance, as well as additional efforts to automate processes and expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for these functions. These costs primarily consisted of external consulting fees and salaries of individuals who are fully dedicated to such efforts. Costs to develop software and AI are only included to the extent that they do not qualify for capitalization. (h) For 2026 and 2025, represents costs primarily related to provisions recognized for the ongoing investigations of the fragrance businesses and legal fees incurred. (i) For 2025, represents the gain recognized on the extinguishment of debt in connection with the completion of the tender offers. (j) For 2026 and 2025, primarily represents consulting costs related to the Company's implementation of a phased restructuring initiative aimed at optimizing its legal entity framework. (k) For 2026 and 2025, primarily represents the net impact of costs related to severance for certain executives who have separated from the Company. For 2026, also represents losses recognized upon the sale of fixed assets.

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, there was no difference between Reported (GAAP) and Adjusted (Non-GAAP) gross profit.

Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses1 Third Quarter (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS) 2026 2025 Reported (GAAP) 387 348 Divestiture Costs (c) (10 (11 Strategic Initiatives Costs (f) (9 (9 Regulatory Costs (g) (34 (6 Other (i) (3 (2 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 331 320

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and EPS from Continuing Operations1 Third Quarter 2026 2025 (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Income before taxes (Benefit) Provision for income taxes (j) Net income attributable to IFF Diluted EPS Income before taxes (Benefit) Provision for income taxes (j) Net income attributable to IFF Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) (134 (7 (127 (0.50 130 31 99 0.39 Restructuring and Other Charges (a) 5 1 4 0.01 14 3 11 0.04 Impairment of goodwill (b) 23 23 0.09 Divestiture Costs (c) 10 3 7 0.02 11 3 8 0.03 Gains on Business Disposals (d) (2 (1 (1 (1 1 Losses on Assets Classified as Held for Sale (e) 236 48 188 0.73 Strategic Initiative Costs (f) 9 2 7 0.03 10 2 8 0.03 Regulatory Costs (g) 34 1 33 0.13 7 2 5 0.02 Entity Realignment Costs (h) (12 12 0.05 Other (i) 6 6 0.02 1 (1 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 187 35 152 0.58 172 41 131 0.51

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization1 Third Quarter (DOLLARS AND SHARE AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS) 2026 2025 Numerator Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income 152 131 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets 78 84 Tax impact on Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets (j) 19 20 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets, net of tax (k) 59 64 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income ex. Amortization 211 195 Denominator Weighted average shares assuming dilution (diluted) 254 257 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization 0.83 0.76

(a) For 2026 and 2025, represents costs primarily related to severance as part of the IFF Productivity Program. (b) For 2026, represents the impairment of goodwill attributable to the Botanicals Food Enhancements disposal group. (c) For 2026 and 2025, primarily represents costs related to the Company's completed and anticipated divestitures, excluding external costs related to the planned divestiture of the Food Ingredients disposal group and the completed divestiture of the SCL disposal group. These costs primarily consisted of external consulting fees, professional and legal fees and salaries of individuals who are fully dedicated to such efforts. (d) For 2026, primarily represents gains recognized as part of final settlement adjustments related to the divestiture of the Nitrocellulose business in 2025. For 2025, primarily represents losses recognized as part of the sale of the Pharma Solutions disposal group, offset in part by gains recognized as part of the sale of the Nitrocellulose business. (e) For 2026, represents the loss on assets classified as held for sale related to the Botanicals Food Enhancements disposal group. (f) Represents costs related to the Company's strategic assessment and business portfolio optimization efforts and reorganizing the Global Business Services (GBS) Centers. In 2026, the GBS reorganization has been expanded to include additional functions such as customer service, supply chain and logistics in addition to human resources, accounting and finance, as well as additional efforts to automate processes and expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for these functions. These costs primarily consisted of external consulting fees and salaries of individuals who are fully dedicated to such efforts. Costs to develop software and AI are only included to the extent that they do not qualify for capitalization. (g) For 2026 and 2025, represents costs primarily related to legal fees incurred and provisions recognized for the ongoing investigations of the fragrance businesses. (h) In 2025, the Company implemented a phased restructuring initiative aimed at optimizing its legal entity framework and recognized a one-time tax benefit. In 2026, the Company updated the tax benefit previously recorded. (i) For 2026, represents the net impact of costs related to severance for certain executives who have separated from the Company, and losses recognized upon the sale of fixed assets. (j) The income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax rate for the relevant jurisdiction, except for those items which are non-taxable or subject to valuation allowances for which the tax expense (benefit) was calculated at 0%. The tax benefit for amortization is calculated in a similar manner as the tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments. (k) Represents all amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions, net of tax.

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, there was no difference between Reported (GAAP) and Adjusted (Non-GAAP) gross profit.

Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses1 Third Quarter Year-to-Date (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS) 2026 2025 Reported (GAAP) 1,158 1,147 Divestiture Costs (c) (25 (88 Strategic Initiatives Costs (f) (27 (23 Regulatory Costs (g) (115 (70 Entity Realignment Costs (i) (2 (5 Other (j) (2 (6 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 987 955

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and EPS from Continuing Operations1 Third Quarter Year-to-Date 2026 2025 (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Income before taxes Provision (Benefit) for income taxes (k) Net income attributable to IFF (l) Diluted EPS Income before taxes Provision (Benefit) for income taxes (k) Net income attributable to IFF (l) Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) 126 65 60 0.23 656 (61 716 2.80 Restructuring and Other Charges (a) 15 4 11 0.04 49 11 38 0.15 Impairment of Goodwill (b) 23 23 0.09 34 34 0.13 Divestiture Costs (c) 25 5 20 0.08 88 37 51 0.20 (Gains) losses on Business Disposals (d) (1 (1 111 (138 249 0.97 Losses on Assets Classified as Held for Sale (e) 263 52 211 0.82 Strategic Initiative Costs (f) 27 6 21 0.08 24 5 19 0.07 Regulatory Costs (g) 115 4 111 0.43 71 17 54 0.21 Gain on debt extinguishment (h) (488 (116 (372 (1.45 Entity Realignment Costs (i) 2 (11 13 0.05 5 361 (356 (1.40 Other (j) 4 4 0.02 6 1 5 0.02 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 599 124 474 1.84 556 117 438 1.70

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization1 Third Quarter Year-to-Date (DOLLARS AND SHARE AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS) 2026 2025 Numerator Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income 474 438 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets 244 246 Tax impact on Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets (k) 60 60 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets, net of tax (m) 184 186 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income ex. Amortization 658 624 Denominator Weighted average shares assuming dilution (diluted) 255 255 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization 2.58 2.45

(a) For 2026 and 2025, represents costs primarily related to severance as part of the IFF Productivity Program. (b) For 2026, represents the impairment of goodwill attributable to the Botanicals Food Enhancements disposal group. For 2025, represents the impairment of goodwill related to the Food Ingredients reporting unit that is not included in the Food Ingredients or SCL disposal groups. (c) For 2026 and 2025, primarily represents costs related to the Company's completed and anticipated divestitures, excluding external costs related to the planned divestiture of the Food Ingredients disposal group and the completed divestiture of the SCL disposal group. These costs primarily consisted of external consulting fees, professional and legal fees and salaries of individuals who are fully dedicated to such efforts. (d) For 2026, primarily represents gains recognized as part of final settlement adjustments related to the divestiture of the Nitrocellulose business in 2025. For 2025, primarily represents losses recognized as part of the sale of the Pharma Solutions disposal group, offset in part by gains recognized as part of the sale of the Nitrocellulose business. (e) For 2026, represents the loss on assets classified as held for sale related to the CitraSource business and the Botanicals Food Enhancements disposal group. (f) Represents costs related to the Company's strategic assessment and business portfolio optimization efforts and reorganizing the Global Business Services (GBS) Centers. In 2026, the GBS reorganization has been expanded to include additional functions such as customer service, supply chain and logistics in addition to human resources, accounting and finance, as well as additional efforts to automate processes and expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for these functions. These costs primarily consisted of external consulting fees and salaries of individuals who are fully dedicated to such efforts. Costs to develop software and AI are only included to the extent that they do not qualify for capitalization. (g) For 2026 and 2025, represents costs primarily related to legal fees incurred and provisions recognized for the ongoing investigations of the fragrance businesses. (h) For 2025, represents the gain recognized on the extinguishment of debt in connection with the completion of the tender offers. (i) In 2025, the Company implemented a phased restructuring initiative aimed at optimizing its legal entity framework and recognized a one-time tax benefit. In 2026, the Company updated the tax benefit previously recorded. (j) For 2026 and 2025, primarily represents the net impact of costs related to severance for certain executives who have separated from the Company. For 2026, also represents losses recognized upon the sale of fixed assets. (k) The income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax rate for the relevant jurisdiction, except for those items which are non-taxable or subject to valuation allowances for which the tax expense (benefit) was calculated at 0%. The tax benefit for amortization is calculated in a similar manner as the tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments. (l) For each of the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, reported and adjusted net income from continuing operations are each decreased by income attributable to non-controlling interest from continuing operations of $1 million. (m) Represents all amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions, net of tax.

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

Debt Covenants

(Amounts in millions)

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Credit Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income(1) (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS) Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2026 Net income 183 Interest expense 185 Income taxes 107 Depreciation and amortization 851 Specified items(2) 420 Non-cash items(3) 357 Credit Adjusted EBITDA 2,103

_______________________ (1) Credit Adjusted EBITDA presented includes results from continuing and discontinued operations. (2) Specified items consisted of restructuring and other charges, impairment of goodwill, divestiture costs, strategic initiatives costs, regulatory costs, and other costs that are not related to recurring operations. (3) Non-cash items consisted of losses (gains) on business disposals, loss on assets classified as held for sale, and stock-based compensation.

Reconciliation of Net Debt to Total Debt (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS) September 30, 2026 Total debt(1) 6,307 Adjustments: Cash and cash equivalents 519 Net debt 5,788

_______________________ (1) Total debt used for the calculation of net debt consisted of short-term debt, long-term debt, short-term finance lease obligations and long-term finance lease obligations.

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

Comparable Currency Neutral Segment Performance

(Amounts in millions)

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedule provides reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedule is not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net Sales Taste(1) 691 654 2,028 1,948 Health Biosciences 566 559 1,700 1,638 Scent(2) 691 650 1,963 1,867 Pharma Solutions(3) Consolidated 1,948 1,863 5,691 5,453 Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA(6) Taste(1) 130 122 398 358 Health Biosciences 136 134 413 390 Scent(2) 138 125 396 378 Pharma Solutions(3) Total 404 381 1,207 1,126 Depreciation Amortization (156 (151 (462 (439 Interest Expense (46 (48 (136 (180 Other Expense, net (14 (13 (47 (52 Restructuring and Other Charges (5 (14 (15 (49 Impairment of Goodwill (23 (23 (34 Gains (Losses) on Business Disposals 2 1 (111 Loss on Assets Classified as Held for Sale (236 (263 Divestiture Costs (10 (11 (25 (88 Strategic Initiative Costs (9 (10 (27 (24 Regulatory Costs (34 (7 (115 (71 Gain on Debt Extinguishment 488 Entity Realignment Costs (2 (5 Other (6 (4 (6 Impact of Currency Fluctuations(4) (1 37 Impact of Business Divestitures(5) 3 101 Income from continuing operations before taxes (134 130 126 656 Segment Adjusted Operating EBITDA Margin(5) Taste 18.8 18.7 19.6 18.4 Health Biosciences 24.0 24.0 24.3 23.8 Scent 20.0 19.2 20.2 20.2 Consolidated 20.7 20.5 21.2 20.6

______________________ (1) Taste sales and segment adjusted operating EBITDA information exclude the results of the Rene Laurent business that was divested on December 1, 2025, to present fully comparable scenarios. (2) Scent sales and segment adjusted operating EBITDA information exclude the results of the CitraSource business that was divested on July 1, 2026, to present fully comparable scenarios. (3) Pharma sales and segment adjusted operating EBITDA information exclude the results of the Pharma Solutions disposal group and Nitrocellulose business that were divested on May 1, 2025 and May 9, 2025, respectively, to present fully comparable scenarios. (4) Currency neutral sales are calculated by translating current year invoiced sale amounts at the exchange rates for the corresponding prior year period. (5) Amounts exclude the results of the Rene Laurent business that was divested on December 1, 2025, the CitraSource business that was divested on July 1, 2026, and the Pharma Solutions disposal group and Nitrocellulose business that were divested on May 1, 2025 and May 9, 2025, respectively, to present fully comparable scenarios. (6) Following the completed divestitures of the Pharma Solutions disposal group on May 1, 2025 and the Nitrocellulose business on May 9, 2025, the Company reallocated certain corporate costs previously attributed to the Pharma Solutions segment. These costs have been redistributed across the Taste, Health Biosciences, and Scent segments to align with the updated 2025 operating model.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Selling Administrative Expenses Total EBITDA Impact Taste 6 (6 Health Biosciences 6 (6 Scent 6 (6 Total 18 (18

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Comparable Foreign Exchange Impact (Unaudited) Q3 Taste Sales Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Margin % Change Reported 4% 4% (0.1)% Portfolio Impact 1% 1% 0.0% % Change Comparable 5% 5% (0.1)% Currency Impact 1% 2% 0.2% % Change Currency Neutral 6% 7% 0.1% Q3 Health Biosciences Sales Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Margin % Change Reported 1% 1% 0.0% Portfolio Impact 0% 1% 0.1% % Change Comparable 1% 2% 0.1% Currency Impact 0% 0% 0.0% % Change Currency Neutral 1% 2% 0.1% Q3 Scent Sales Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Margin % Change Reported 6% 9% 0.7% Portfolio Impact 0% 2% 0.3% % Change Comparable 6% 11% 1.0% Currency Impact 0% (1)% (0.2)% % Change Currency Neutral 6% 10% 0.8% Q3 Consolidated Sales Adjusted Operating

EBITDA Adjusted Operating

EBITDA Margin % Change Reported 4% 5% 0.3% Portfolio Impact 0% 1% 0.0% % Change Comparable 4% 6% 0.3% Currency Impact 1% 0% (0.1)% % Change Currency Neutral 5% 6% 0.2%

_______________________ Note: The sum of these items may not foot due to rounding.

International Flavors Fragrances Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Comparable Foreign Exchange Impact (Unaudited) YTD Taste Sales Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Margin % Change Reported 5% 9% 0.9% Portfolio Impact 0% 4% 0.4% % Change Comparable 5% 13% 1.3% Currency Impact (1)% (2)% (0.1)% % Change Currency Neutral 4% 11% 1.2% YTD Health Biosciences Sales Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Margin % Change Reported 6% 8% 0.3% Portfolio Impact 0% 1% 0.4% % Change Comparable 6% 9% 0.7% Currency Impact (2)% (3)% (0.2)% % Change Currency Neutral 4% 6% 0.5% YTD Scent Sales Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Segment Adjusted

Operating EBITDA Margin % Change Reported 7% 7% (0.1)% Portfolio Impact 0% 3% 0.5% % Change Comparable 7% 10% 0.4% Currency Impact (2)% (5)% (0.4)% % Change Currency Neutral 5% 5% 0.0% YTD Consolidated Sales Adjusted Operating

EBITDA Adjusted Operating

EBITDA Margin % Change Reported (1)% 1% 0.4% Portfolio Impact 7% 9% 0.3% % Change Comparable 6% 10% 0.7% Currency Impact (2)% (3)% (0.2)% % Change Currency Neutral 4% 7% 0.5%

_______________________ Note: The sum of these items may not foot due to rounding.

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