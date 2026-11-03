

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) reported a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $183 million, or $5.15 per share. This compares with $359 million, or $10.11 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.4% to $3.436 billion from $3.519 billion last year.



Avis Budget Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $183 Mln. vs. $359 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.15 vs. $10.11 last year. -Revenue: $3.436 Bln vs. $3.519 Bln last year.



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