Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTX) today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim Global Healthcare Conference

Presenting on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

Presenting on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 3:20 p.m. ET

UBS Global Biopharma Conference

Presenting on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 11:20 a.m. GMT

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Presenting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. GMT

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the Investor page of Travere's website at ir.travere.com/events-and-presentations. Replays will be available for up to 30 days following each event.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families, and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.

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Contacts:

Investors:

888-969-7879

ir@travere.com



Media:

888-969-7879

mediarelations@travere.com