TVS Motor Company today unveiled the production-ready TVS RTR 125 LC lightweight performance motorcycle at EICMA 2026.

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TVS Breaks New Ground at EICMA 2026 With Everyday Urban Sportsbike RTR 125 LC

The RTR 125 LC delivers an exhilarating riding experience for A1 licence holders and ride modes let the rider adapt to changing conditions.

Design and lighting

A distinctive tank shoulder-blade design, an aggressive mass-forward stance and sharply sculpted proportions give the bike its streetfighter character. The exposed trellis frame adds to its purposeful appearance.

A rectangular LED projector headlamp with a distinctive DRL defines the front, while a tri-split LED tail lamp gives the rear its own identity.

Powertrain and transmission

A liquid-cooled 125cc, four-valve DOHC engine powers the bike, producing 11 kW (14.9 PS) at 9,000 rpm and 12 Nm at 7,000 rpm.

The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and a multiplate full assist and slipper clutch, supporting smooth shifts and controlled downshifts.

Chassis and brakes

The Synchro Stiff chassis combines a trellis frame and cast swingarm with a 41 mm KYB USD front fork and an adjustable rear monoshock.

Alloy wheels carry a 100/80-17 front tyre and a 140/70-R17 rear tyre. Braking is handled by a 300 mm front disc with a radially mounted Bybre caliper and a 240 mm rear disc with a Bybre caliper, supported by dual-channel ABS and ride modes.

Connectivity and convenience

It features a 5 inch TFT display with multiway Bluetooth connectivity. Full-screen map mirroring and turn-by-turn navigation keep route guidance in view.

Peyman Kargar, President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said: "Europe is a key part of our international growth plans with significant opportunities across electric mobility, performance motorcycles and premium urban transportation. Success in these markets requires a deep understanding of customer needs, strong local execution and a robust distribution and service network."

Technical specifications

Item TVS RTR 125 LC Engine 125cc, 4V Liquid Cooled, DOHC Gearbox Clutch Six Speed Multiplate Full Assist Slipper Clutch Frame Swingarm Synchro Stiff Chassis-Trellis Frame Cast Swingarm Power 11 kW (14.9 PS) at 9,000 rpm Torque 12 Nm at 7,000 rpm Front Suspension USD 41mm (KYB) Rear Suspension Adjustable Monoshock

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Contacts:

Kanika Mehta: kanika.mehta@tvsmotor.com