Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - ReeXploration Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I0) ("ReeXploration" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated October 28, 2026, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has accepted the consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every five (5) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation").

Effective Date and Trading

The Consolidation will be effective on Friday, November 6, 2026 (the "Effective Date").

The Common Shares are expected to begin trading on the TSXV on a post-consolidation basis at the opening of the market on Friday, November 6, 2026.

The Company's name and trading symbol (TSXV: REE) will not change. The post-consolidation Common Shares will trade under the new CUSIP number 75865L208 and ISIN CA75865L2XXX.

Details of the Consolidation

The number of issued and outstanding Common Shares will be reduced from 135,229,107 to approximately 27,045,821 Common Shares, subject to adjustment for rounding.

No fractional Common Shares will be issued. Any fractional Common Share resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded up to the nearest whole Common Share, and no cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares.

The exercise price and number of Common Shares issuable on the exercise of the Company's outstanding stock options and warrants will be adjusted proportionately in accordance with their terms.

The Consolidation will not affect any shareholder's percentage ownership interest in the Company, except for minor changes resulting from the rounding of fractional shares.

Registered and Beneficial Shareholders

No action is required by shareholders in connection with the Consolidation. All registered shareholders of the Company hold their Common Shares in Direct Registration System ("DRS") form, and no letter of transmittal will be mailed. Following the Effective Date, the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., will send each registered shareholder a DRS advice reflecting the number of post-consolidation Common Shares held. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank or other intermediary will have their accounts updated in accordance with the intermediary's usual procedures and should direct any questions to their intermediary.

About ReeXploration Inc.

ReeXploration (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I0) is a Canadian exploration company advancing the Eureka Project in central Namibia. Eureka combines rare earth exploration, supported by the production of a clean monazite concentrate, with uranium exploration in an established uranium region. The Company is evaluating both opportunities through geological work and targeted exploration.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, including statements about the Effective Date of the Consolidation, the date on which the Common Shares will begin trading on a post-consolidation basis, the number of post-consolidation Common Shares, the adjustment of outstanding convertible securities and the issuance of DRS advices. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially, including as a result of delays in the processing of the Consolidation by the TSXV, the Company's transfer agent or intermediaries. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322399