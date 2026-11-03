

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, American Electric Power (AEP) launched AEP Infrastructure, a new unit focused on developing, investing in and operating energy infrastructure to meet rising electricity demand.



Greg Hall will lead the unit as president and report to AEP Chairman, President and CEO Bill Fehrman.



AEP Infrastructure combines the company's power generation, infrastructure development, and retail and wholesale energy businesses to meet rising electricity demand, particularly from large customers and economic growth.



CEO Bill Fehrman said the new unit will use its experience in acquiring and developing energy infrastructure to meet growing demand and create value for customers and stakeholders.



On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading in the after hours at $129.86 after closing Tuesday's trading 0.36 percent down.



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