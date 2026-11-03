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WKN: 850222 | ISIN: US0255371017 | Ticker-Symbol: AEP
Tradegate
03.11.26 | 19:21
116,46 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
DJ Utilities
USA Tech 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
114,86115,3223:00
115,76116,2822:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC116,460,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.