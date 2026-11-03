

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $275.2 million, or $5.49 per share. This compares with $265.6 million, or $5.17 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $308.0 million or $6.15 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $3.529 billion from $3.231 billion last year.



Assurant Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $275.2 Mln. vs. $265.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.49 vs. $5.17 last year. -Revenue: $3.529 Bln vs. $3.231 Bln last year.



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