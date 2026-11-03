Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV: EMO) (OTCQX: EMOTF) (FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") announces that it has filed independent technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Iberian Belt West Project, Spain" dated October 14, 2026 with an effective date of October 8, 2026 (the "Technical Report").

The Technical Report supports the news release dated October 29, 2026 announcing the results of the pre-feasibility study for the Company's 100%-owned Iberian Belt West project located in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, Huelva Province in southwestern Spain.

The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and is also available on the Company's website at www.emeritaresources.com.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain, with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

www.emeritaresources.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such information may include statements regarding the Company's plans for the Iberian Belt West Project and its future development. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, permitting, financing, commodity prices and risks associated with mineral exploration and development. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322420