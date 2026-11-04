

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) on Tuesday, reported higher net earnings for the third quarter of 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier, supported by growth in revenue and investment income.



Net earnings increased to $282 million, or $3.40 per share, from $215 million, or $2.58 per share, in the third quarter of 2025. Total revenues rose to $2.583 billion from $2.33 billion. Net earned premiums increased to $2.16 billion from $2.01 billion, while net investment income climbed to $356 million from $205 million.



Earnings before income taxes increased to $359 million from $268 million, while total costs and expenses rose to $2.224 billion from $2.063 billion.



For the first nine months of 2026, net earnings increased to $721 million from $543 million. Earnings per share rose to $8.68 from $6.50, while total revenues increased to $6.46 billion from $6.11 billion.



AFG closed Tuesday's trading at $153.00 down $2.17 or 1.40 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



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