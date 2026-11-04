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PR Newswire
04.11.2026 01:06 Uhr
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Small Joys, Big Market: Products That Spark Joy Take the Spotlight at 140th Canton Fair

Small Joys, Big Market: Products That Spark Joy Take the Spotlight at 140th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As emotional value becomes a key consumption driver, consumers are increasingly willing to pay for fun, companionship and peace of mind, offering an everyday interpretation of what "Better Life" truly means. This trend was on display throughout Phase 3 of the 140th Canton Fair.

Small Products, Big Feelings

In the Office Supplies Section, beyond traditional business supplies, vibrant products are capturing attention. Pens are expected to be visually appealing while staplers are designed to be cute as well as functional. Products that provide a burst of pleasure are gaining popularity.

3D stickers have emerged as a favorite among journaling enthusiasts. These stickers double as puzzles, requiring no glue and allowing users to assemble them for fun, turning decorations into interactive toys.

In the Toys Section, bag charms in various designs are ubiquitous. Meanwhile, animal-shaped sofa cushions in lazy, prone poses offer a healing touch. Filled with eco-friendly weighted glass beads, they provide a gentle hugging sensation, offering comfort and relaxation.

Emotional Comfort Across Categories

Emotional comfort was equally evident in products designed for children and pets.

A duck-shaped toy created for infants and toddlers aged 6 to 36 months attracted interest from overseas buyers. Simulating the movements of a real duck through head-turning and waddling motions alongside lights, sounds and voice guidance, the toy supports crawling, early learning and emotional comfort. Educational and bedtime-soothing modes offer music, stories, nursery rhymes and bilingual content, helping nurture development and providing a sense of security.

Meanwhile, the Pet Products and Food Section demonstrated how emotional needs also extend to animal companions. From creatively designed cat climbing structures to interactive automatic toys, exhibitors presented products aimed at enriching pets' daily lives and strengthening the bond between pets and their owners.

As consumers increasingly seek products that deliver emotional as well as practical benefits, Phase 3 of the 140th Canton Fair offers a glimpse into evolving lifestyles and expectations. The message behind "Better Life" is clear: better living is no longer defined solely by utility, but by products that bring comfort, connection and joy.

For more convenient attendance, please click here for pre-registration:

https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/small-joys-big-market-products-that-spark-joy-take-the-spotlight-at-140th-canton-fair-302927569.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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