General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems: General Atomics Selected to Support Army-Navy Hypersonic Weapons Production Through 2031

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) announced today its selection by Leidos to manufacture critical hypersonic components for weapon systems designed to strike time-sensitive, heavily defended targets at long range. Under the multiyear subcontract, GA-EMS will produce precision-machined parts and cable assemblies for the Common Hypersonic Glide Body (CHGB).

GA-EMS' component manufacturing supports an Army-Navy acquisition effort that brings research, development and production together under one contract. Leidos' Army contract combines the CHGB and Thermal Protection System programs to streamline development and accelerate delivery of hypersonic capabilities. By supplying hardware for the shared glide body, GA-EMS contributes to both Dark Eagle, one of the Army's top modernization priorities, and the Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike program, supporting long-range conventional strike capabilities from land and sea.

GA-EMS previously manufactured prototype glide-body subassemblies and delivered hardware and cables for the successful 2020 CHGB flight test. That experience will guide the company's work under the new subcontract through 2031.

"Our continued collaboration with Leidos reinforces our role as a trusted source of high-quality critical components for hypersonic weapons. This agreement carries forward our prototype manufacturing and flight-test experience into component production through 2031, supporting the fielding of Army and Navy long-range strike capabilities for demanding national security missions," Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS, said.

To fulfill the subcontract, GA-EMS draws on its established workforce and manufacturing resources within the domestic defense industrial base. Skilled manufacturing and cable technicians use specialized equipment and high-volume machining capabilities to produce the required hardware. Testing and inspection verify conformance to design specifications and quality requirements.

"Our expertise spans cable assemblies for the Elevon Control Module and hypersonic glide body, along with precision-machined metal parts and substructures. For our customer, this combination brings continuity across electrical and mechanical manufacturing from a team familiar with the program's exacting requirements. We apply that knowledge to maintain precision and repeatability throughout production," Mike Rucker, vice president of GA-EMS Weapons Programs, said.

About General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) develops innovative technologies to create breakthrough solutions supporting operational environments from undersea to space. From electromagnetic, power generation and energy storage systems, fission energy systems, and space systems and satellites, to hypersonic, missile defense, and laser weapon systems, GA-EMS offers an expanding portfolio of capabilities for defense, government, and national security customers. GA-EMS also provides commercial products and services targeting hazardous waste remediation, oil and gas, and nuclear energy industries. For further information, visit ga.com/ems.

Media Inquiries EMS-MediaRelations@ga.com.

SOURCE: General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems

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