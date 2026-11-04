The company establishes a defined molecular specification and analytical development pathway for Ac-Thr-Lys-Pro-Arg-Pro-Gly-Pro-Adam-NH.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2026) - Uther Peptide today announced progress in the research and synthesis development of an adamantane-modified Adalank research reagent, establishing a defined structural specification centered on the sequence Ac-Thr-Lys-Pro-Arg-Pro-Gly-Pro-Adam-NH2. The development program marks a new step in the company's research-reagent platform, with emphasis on exact molecular structure, synthesis methodology, batch identity, and analytical verification before routine research production.





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Moving Beyond an Ambiguous Product Name

Uther Peptide says one of the primary objectives of the project is to reduce ambiguity surrounding the name "Adalank." Publicly available research-chemical references do not always use a consistent structural definition for the term. For its development program, Uther Peptide therefore defines the target research reagent through its explicit structural designation rather than relying solely on a commercial product name.

Target research structure: Ac-Thr-Lys-Pro-Arg-Pro-Gly-Pro-Adam-NH2

A Structure-Defined Development Strategy

The core peptide sequence is based on the seven-residue framework Thr-Lys-Pro-Arg-Pro-Gly-Pro, with an N-terminal acetyl modification and a defined adamantane-derived terminal modification incorporated into the research design. The structure-defined approach is intended to distinguish the target material from research products that may use similar names while containing different chemical modifications.

Defined amino-acid sequence

Terminal modification identity

Molecular-mass confirmation

Batch-specific analytical characterization

Purity and quantity testing

Endotoxin testing

Heavy-metals testing

Traceable production documentation

Development of the Synthesis Pathway

Uther Peptide's synthesis-development work is based on a controlled peptide-assembly process designed to construct the defined amino-acid sequence in the required order before introducing the specified structural modifications. At a high level, the development pathway includes protected peptide-chain assembly, sequence completion, N-terminal acetyl modification, adamantane-derived structural modification, cleavage and deprotection, purification, analytical identity confirmation, lyophilization, and batch documentation.

The company says the purpose of the development stage is not simply to produce material, but to establish a repeatable synthesis and analytical process capable of distinguishing the intended molecular construct from incomplete sequences, deletion products, and other synthesis-related impurities. Exact manufacturing parameters remain part of Uther Peptide's internal production specifications.

Analytical Identity Is Central to the Project

Uther Peptide says analytical characterization is especially important for modified peptides because a product name alone cannot establish the identity of the material contained in a vial. The Adalank development program therefore places particular emphasis on confirming that the final research material corresponds to the intended structure.

Analytical evaluation may include chromatographic purity analysis, molecular-mass confirmation, and other structural characterization appropriate to the development stage. Uther Peptide also links batch-specific third-party analytical records to the relevant research batch.

The current Adalank batch documentation includes Purity & Quantity Data, Endotoxin Data, and Heavy Metals Data, each hosted on the independent laboratory's own verification domain.

The company's objective is to establish a direct relationship between defined structure, production batch, analytical identity, purity and quantity data, endotoxin data, heavy-metals data, and published batch documentation.

Why the Adamantane Modification Matters From a Chemistry Perspective

Adamantane-derived groups are used in medicinal and peptide chemistry as structural modifications because their rigid, hydrophobic framework can alter the physicochemical characteristics of a molecule. Uther Peptide emphasizes, however, that incorporating an adamantane-derived modification into a peptide creates a chemically distinct research construct.

For this reason, data generated for unmodified Selank or for differently modified Selank analogues cannot automatically be treated as data for the adamantane-modified Uther research sequence. The modified material must therefore be characterized as its own analytical research reagent.

Separating Chemical Development From Biological Claims

Uther Peptide emphasizes an important distinction between chemical development and biological or clinical claims. The current development program focuses on chemical identity, synthesis reproducibility, batch consistency, and analytical characterization. Any biological properties of the modified structure would require independent experimental investigation.

Establishing a More Precise Standard for Emerging Research Peptides

Uther Peptide says the Adalank project reflects a broader evolution in its research-product development strategy. As increasingly complex modified peptides enter the research market, the company intends to rely less on commercial product names and more on explicit structural specifications.

Under this approach, a research reagent should be defined by its sequence, its chemical modifications, its analytical identity, and its batch-specific documentation. The company believes this framework is particularly important when the same research name is used for more than one molecular design.

From Molecular Design to Batch Verification

The Adalank development project follows a structured workflow: Molecular Design -> Sequence Definition -> Synthesis Development -> Structural Modification -> Purification -> Analytical Characterization -> Batch Standardization -> Independent Testing -> Research Documentation.

Uther Peptide says the objective is to establish a reproducible, traceable, and analytically defined research reagent rather than relying solely on a commercial name or theoretical structure.

Research Use Only

The Uther Peptide Adalank development material is intended strictly for laboratory, analytical, and scientific research. It is not intended for human consumption, self-administration, diagnosis, therapeutic use, or clinical treatment. Uther Peptide makes no claim that biological, pharmacological, or clinical findings associated with Selank apply to the adamantane-modified research structure described in this release.

About Uther Peptide

Uther Peptide is a research-focused peptide and biotechnology brand supporting laboratory, analytical, and scientific research applications across multiple international markets. The company focuses on structure-defined research-product development, manufacturing transparency, batch traceability, independent analytical testing, and batch-specific documentation. Official website: utherpeptide.com

Research Use Only.

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