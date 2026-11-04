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PR Newswire
04.11.2026 03:06 Uhr
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MEIYUME PRESENTS: BEACON AT COSMOPACK ASIA 2026

MEIYUME PRESENTS: BEACON AT COSMOPACK ASIA 2026

Navigating What's Next in Beauty

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meiyume returns to Cosmopack Asia at Booth 3-C01 with BEACON-an immersive beauty navigation experience designed to help brands spot market opportunities and execute through our connected global ecosystem.

In a rapidly changing industry, knowing what's next is only the beginning. At BEACON, visitors will discover how Meiyume connects intelligence, formulation, packaging, and turnkey manufacturing to guide products from signal to commercial reality.

Insights

Start with the signals shaping what comes next. Explore Meiyume's proprietary AI-powered Beauty Intelligence Platform that helps brands predict emerging consumer behaviors and spot market shifts before they go mainstream.

Innovation

Discover distinct product concepts and novel formats engineered to create meaningful differentiation in a crowded, competitive beauty landscape.

Sustainability

See how sustainability can move beyond ambition and become embedded in the product itself, through new materials and smarter packaging approaches.

Packaging

Explore Meiyume's latest primary, secondary, GWP and POSM packaging innovations that demonstrate how thoughtful design, functionality and creativity can elevate the product experience.

Turnkey & Manufacturing [ODM / OEM]

From longevity-inspired skincare and skinified self-tan to multifunctional fragrance and next-generation beauty formats, discover how ideas move from opportunity to finished product through Meiyume's integrated capabilities across multiple beauty categories.

A connected global ecosystem

Across every layer, Meiyume's global network brings together expertise and capabilities across regions, helping brands navigate complexity and connect the right solutions for their market and ambitions.

Meiyume x Cosmoprof Asia exclusive partnership

Visitors will also have the opportunity to receive an exclusive Hair & Body Mist, featuring gourmand-inspired, mood-enhancing fragrances enriched with pro-vitamin B5, presented in sustainable, wearable bag charm packaging.

Hear from Our Experts

Beyond the booth, Meiyume experts will take the stage to share perspectives on two forces shaping the future of beauty - regulatory evolution and sustainability.

BIFA Symposium | 10 November, 16:40-17:15

Jan Porter, Meiyume, Head of Corporate Sustainability
Overview of Global Compliance in 2026: Regulatory Challenges, Opportunities and Strategies for Cosmetics & Ingredients

Cosmotalks | 12 November, 12:15-13:15
Fran Zhang, Meiyume, CMO
Be Sustainable with Beauty: The Value of ESG Performance and Supply Chain Transparency

Visit Meiyume at Booth 3-C01 and discover where your next beauty opportunity can take your brand.

https://meiyume.com/
MEIYUME (HONG KONG) LIMITED

2/F, HK SPINNERS INDUSTRIAL BUILDING, PHASES I & II, 800 CHEUNGSHAWAN ROAD, KOWLOON, HONG KONG

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/meiyume-presents-beacon-at-cosmopack-asia-2026-302928042.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

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Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
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