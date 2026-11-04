Helm Expands into Australia with Presence in Sydney

International private markets technology and infrastructure company establishes local presence to support wealth firms, asset managers and ecosystem firms across Australia and New Zealand.

NEW YORK AND SYDNEY, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helm, the international private markets operating system backed by iAltA, today announced it has expanded into Sydney to support its growth across Australia and New Zealand.

The expansion establishes a local presence for Helm as product manufacturers, wealth firms and service providers across the region increasingly seek more efficient ways to structure, distribute and manage private market investments. James Wilkinson, former General Manager at iPartners, will lead Helm in the region.

Private markets are continuing to grow in scale across asset classes, investment structures and distribution channels, creating new opportunities for end investors but adding complexity for the firms that serve them. In Australia and New Zealand, that evolution is increasing the need for enterprise-grade infrastructure that can connect historically fragmented processes and point solutions across the investment lifecycle.

"Australia has developed a sophisticated and rapidly evolving private markets ecosystem, and we see a significant opportunity to support those firms that are broadening access to private markets," said Gareth Lewis, Chief Business Officer of Helm. "Establishing a local presence allows us to work more closely with clients and partners in the region and bring technology and expertise that can help them manage the increasing complexity of private market investing."

Helm helps private market participants reduce that complexity by connecting product and distribution with investor onboarding, transaction workflows and reporting. Its configurable technology is designed to help firms build.

The expansion to Sydney will give Helm an on-the-ground presence to work with clients and partners and build relationships across the Australian and New Zealand private markets ecosystem.

"Australia and New Zealand represent an exciting opportunity for Helm because of both the maturity of the wealth channel and the growing advisor and investor interest in private markets," Wilkinson said. "Having a team on the ground means we can combine Helm's global capabilities with a real understanding of how firms here operate, what their clients expect and simplify their processes to operate more efficiently so they can focus on what they do best."

About Helm

Backed by iAltA, Helm is a private markets operating system that helps product manufacturers and investment firms simplify capital raising and investor workflows. Supporting a range of use cases, Helm is designed to reduce operational friction and improve the delivery of private market offerings to investors. Visit www.helmmarkets.com

About iAltA

Launched in 2025 by founding partners Scott Ganeles, Bill Sherman, Bill Crager, and Laurence Tosi, iAltA is a holding company founded by experienced operators to address systemic gaps in private markets infrastructure. Incubated and backed by WestCap, iAltA builds platforms that unify fragmented workflows, elevate transparency, and empower product manufacturers and investment firms throughout the investment lifecycle. Visit www.ialta.com

Media Contact For Helm Ray Hennessey VOCATUS rh@vocatusllc.com