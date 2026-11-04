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PR Newswire
04.11.2026 03:54 Uhr
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Xinhua Silk Road: Multiple achievements unveiled at 11th Global Mazu Culture Forum

Xinhua Silk Road: Multiple achievements unveiled at 11th Global Mazu Culture Forum

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th Global Mazu Culture Forum opened on Meizhou Island in Putian City, southeast China's Fujian Province on November 1 with multiple achievements on promotion of the Mazu culture unveiled.

At the opening ceremony, a collection of the first batch of national marine hazard mitigation cases was released, summarizing China's experience in marine disaster mitigation, while the version 2.0 of the Mass Conservation Ocean Model (MaCOM) was also launched, containing the latest technological achievements for disaster prevention and mitigation.

The forum also held a ceremony to officially deliver a smart all-in-one box for China's intelligent meteorological early warning solution MAZU to Sri Lanka.

At the forum, the Meizhou Declaration of the 11th Global Mazu Culture Forum was announced, building broad consensus among people from all walks of life on the core values of Mazu culture.

The forum featured 10 sub-forums covering a range of topics including cultural and tourism cooperation, youth exchanges, universal love and peace, the marine economy, green electricity on islands, rural revitalization, mangrove ecology, humanitarianism, women's exchanges, and cultural exchanges between China and Brazil.

Meanwhile, 13 satellite venues were set up across the continents, where participants watched the proceedings via video link.

From Meizhou Island, which is renowned as the hometown of the Chinese sea goddess Mazu, the Mazu culture has spread to 52 countries and regions globally with over 300 million followers.

The Global Mazu Culture Forum was first introduced in 2016 and has been held annually since then. It has now become an important platform for promoting Mazu culture, deepening the integration of culture and tourism, and facilitating mutual learning among civilizations.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/352814.html

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-multiple-achievements-unveiled-at-11th-global-mazu-culture-forum-302928694.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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