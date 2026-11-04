United Nations Global Compact: UN Global Compact Convenes Latin American Leaders in Montevideo and Launches CEO-led Coalition

UN Global Compact Convenes Latin American Leaders in Montevideo and Launches CEO-led Coalition

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Global Compact today convened its second Latin America and the Caribbean Leaders Forum in Montevideo, Uruguay, bringing together more than 300 leaders from business, government, finance, the UN and academia to accelerate collective action on sustainable development and showcase how Latin America and the Caribbean is delivering innovative, scalable solutions to global challenges.

Held today under the theme "From Ambition to Action: Latin America and the Caribbean Leading Global Sustainable Solutions," the Forum builds on the inaugural regional gathering held in Paraguay in 2024. The United Nations Global Compact - together with its eleven Country Networks in the region: Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Caribbean, Guatemala, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay and the team in Ecuador - convened the forum to provide a platform for regional dialogue, cross-border collaboration and practical solutions to some of the most pressing challenges facing businesses and societies across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Discussions at the Forum addressed the region's evolving role in a rapidly changing global landscape, shaped by geopolitical shifts, technological transformation, climate risks and changing global value chains. Through high-level dialogues, leaders explored how Latin America and the Caribbean can leverage its natural resources, innovation and business leadership to strengthen competitiveness and resilience while advancing sustainable development. Key topics included responsible artificial intelligence, sustainable finance and investment, supply chain resilience, climate action, business integrity and inclusive economic growth, with a focus on translating sustainability commitments into tangible business, social and environmental outcomes.

The gathering also marks an important moment for the UN Global Compact's growing regional engagement. Latin America and the Caribbean is its second-largest region by participation, with more than 4,300 participating companies, nearly 60 per cent of them small and medium-sized enterprises.

UN Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, Sanda Ojiambo, joined regional business leaders and senior representatives at the Forum, underscoring the importance of private sector leadership and cross-border cooperation in addressing shared challenges and advancing sustainable development.

As a key milestone of the Forum, the UN Global Compact announced the launch of the Latin America Business Leaders Coalition (LBLC), a new CEO-led regional platform bringing together a select group of leading business executives to address shared challenges, advance regional competitiveness and prosperity, and amplify Latin America's private sector voice on the global stage. At a pivotal moment for the region, the Coalition aims to strengthen Latin America's influence in shaping global priorities, while positioning the region's business community as a strategic partner in multilateral dialogue.

"Responsible business is resilient business. Latin America and the Caribbean has the resources, talent and entrepreneurial energy the world economy needs. Together we are harnessing these attributes to build a robust platform for business leaders to act together across borders," said Sanda Ojiambo, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact. "This Coalition changes that. It brings CEOs together to tackle shared challenges and give Latin American business a stronger voice on the global stage."

Designed to move beyond dialogue, LBLC will enable CEOs to define shared priorities, mobilize their organizations, and translate collective commitments into coordinated action and measurable results. The Coalition is convened by the UN Global Compact, with support from Boston Consulting Group, and builds on the experience of the Africa Business Leaders Coalition, which brings together 75 leading companies operating across 52 African countries and has advanced collective action on climate, gender and intra-African trade.

Founding companies include Grupo AJE (Peru), Motiva (Brazil), Natura (Brazil), Softtek (Mexico), LATAM Airlines (Chile), UNACEM (Peru), Grupo Sancor Seguros (Argentina) and Grupo Mariposa (Guatemala).

The Forum also marked the publication of From Commitment to Action: Business Cases from Latin America and the Caribbean, a collection of practical examples showcasing how companies across the region are translating sustainability commitments into measurable business, social and environmental outcomes, released in Spanish, Portuguese and English to ensure broad accessibility. The publication demonstrates how integrating sustainability into business strategies and operations can reduce costs, manage risks, improve working conditions and unlock new commercial opportunities. These examples highlight the business value of sustainability and offer practical insights to inspire further action across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Notes to Editors

About the Latin America Business Leaders Coalition

The Latin America Business Leaders Coalition (LBLC) is a CEO-led initiative convened by the United Nations Global Compact, with support from Boston Consulting Group. Launched in Montevideo on 3 November 2026, it brings together business leaders from across Latin America to advance shared priorities, strengthen regional cooperation and amplify the region's business voice globally.

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the United Nations Secretary-General, the UN Global Compact is a call to companies worldwide to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our vision is clear: to mobilize business to transform sustainability ambition into action at the scale the world demands. With more than 25,000 participants and a presence in over 100 countries through 5 Regional Hubs and more than 70 Country Networks and expansion territories, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit the UN Global Compact website.

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