Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank: AIIB Expands Project Preparation Special Fund to Strengthen Infrastructure Pipeline

AIIB Expands Project Preparation Special Fund to Strengthen Infrastructure Pipeline

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) have announced USD83.5 million in new commitments to the Bank's Project Preparation Special Fund, helping expand the pipeline of high-quality, bankable infrastructure projects across AIIB's membership.

The new commitments bring total contributions and commitments to about USD213 million and reflect a growing partnership built on shared ownership. Through the fund, established in 2016, members pool resources to strengthen project preparation, exchange technical knowledge and advance common development priorities, with particular attention to the needs of less developed AIIB members.

"The fund reflects the spirit of partnership at the heart of AIIB," said Hun Kim, AIIB Chief Partnerships Officer and Director General, Sectors, Themes and Finance Solutions Department. "Our members are coming together not as donors and recipients, but as shareholders investing in our shared capacity to prepare better projects. Together, we can translate our common development priorities into well-prepared infrastructure projects that deliver lasting benefits across our membership."

Over the past decade, the fund has helped AIIB teams and clients incorporate climate resilience, sustainability, digital innovation and institutional capacity-building into project preparation. As of September 2026, it had approved USD110 million in grants for 45 projects across 13 AIIB members.

To date, seven AIIB members have contributed or made commitments to the fund. "We welcome all members wishing to contribute through financing, knowledge, experience or partnerships," said Bin Wang, AIIB's Acting Director General, Operational Partnerships Department. "Our shared goal is to build a stronger pipeline of infrastructure projects that deliver lasting development impact."

AIIB will work with existing and prospective contributors to broaden participation in the fund and translate the new commitments into continued support for project preparation. Engagement will continue in the lead-up to the Bank's 2027 Annual Meeting in Azerbaijan, providing a further opportunity for members to contribute and strengthen the shared project pipeline.

As AIIB enters its second decade and scales up its financing, the fund provides a practical way for members to translate shared priorities into bankable infrastructure projects and support greater development impact.

For more information, see the Fact Sheet on the Fund.

About AIIB

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is a multilateral development bank dedicated to financing "Infrastructure for Tomorrow," with sustainability at its core. AIIB began operations in 2016, now has 111 approved members worldwide, is capitalized at USD100 billion, and is AAA-rated by major international credit rating agencies. AIIB collaborates with partners to mobilize capital and invest in infrastructure and other productive sectors that foster sustainable economic development and enhance regional connectivity.

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