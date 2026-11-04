Fractal Analytics Limited: Fractal delivers its first ever $100 million revenue quarter, reports EBITDA growth of 71% YoY

Fractal delivers its first ever $100 million revenue quarter, reports EBITDA growth of 71% YoY

Fractal Q2 Net Income Jumps 139% on revenue growth of 20%

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal Analytics Ltd (BSE: 544700) (NSE: FRACTAL), an enterprise AI company that builds its own AI models, platforms and products for Fortune 500 organizations, announced its consolidated financial results for Q2 FY27, ending September 30, 2026.

In Q2 FY27, the Company reported consolidated operating revenue of INR 9,565 m, a growth of 20% year on year (YoY) and 10% in constant currency terms YoY. Revenue growth was led by the company's Healthcare and Life Sciences (HLS) industry, which clocked 79% growth YoY. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) also performed very well, growing 30% YoY in Q2 and the company has delivered strong sustained growth in HLS and BFSI over the last several quarters. Fractal's largest industry vertical, Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (CPGR), grew 11% YoY. TMT saw strong sequential recovery with 6% QoQ growth. Fractal's products, including the Cogentiq agentic AI platform, reached an annual revenue run-rate of over INR 1,500 m, up 39% YoY.

Fractal's focus on deepening customer relationships continues to yield good outcomes. Its clients collectively increased their spending with the company, as reflected in the Net Revenue Retention1 of 115% in Q2. Further, its Net Promoter Score (NPS) during the period stood at 76.

The company reported improved profit margins at all levels. Adjusted EBITDA Margin expanded by 123 bps2 YoY to 16%. Net Income grew 139% YoY to INR 792 m.

Commenting on the performance, Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder and Group CEO of Fractal said:

"AI models are getting more capable every week and cheaper every quarter. Within the next few quarters, we will cross a threshold where it becomes irresponsible and downright risky for companies to leave their most important decisions unchanged. We are building Fractal for that moment, and this quarter shows it: revenue crossed $100 million and net income more than doubled."

About Fractal

Fractal Analytics Ltd (BSE: 544700) (NSE: FRACTAL) is an enterprise AI company with a vision to power every human decision in the enterprise. Fractal builds AI models, platforms and products, and engineers them into the critical decisions of Fortune 500 organizations. Fractal's strategy is focused on three pillars: AIT, which rebuilds business workflows and decisions with AI; AIF, which builds the trusted, governed data and knowledge layer that enterprise AI reasons with; and AIW, which helps organizations redesign work, develop AI-ready talent, and build the capabilities needed for the AI-native enterprise. All three pillars are powered by Cogentiq, Fractal's flagship agentic AI platform.

With over 6,000 professionals across North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, Fractal partners with business leaders to drive competitive differentiation for their organizations by embedding AI into critical decisions across business functions and industry verticals.

Fractal invests more than 6% of its revenue in AI R&D, and its research team builds its own models, including the Fathom reasoning models. Fractal was selected under the IndiaAI Mission to build a large reasoning model for India. Its models and products include Vaidya.ai, whose Vaidya 2.0 model was the first to score above 50 on OpenAI's HealthBench (hard), and PiEvolve. Fractal also incubated and spun out Qure.ai, a global healthcare AI leader focused on the rapid identification and management of tuberculosis, lung cancer, and stroke. Fractal's businesses also include Asper.ai (a Revenue Growth Management product for CPG companies) and Analytics Vidhya (an Ed-tech platform).

For more information, go to www.fractal.ai.

1 Net Revenue Retention in our Fractal.ai segment measures how effectively we retain and expand revenue from our existing clients over a defined period and is calculated by comparing the current period's revenue from the clients who existed at the start of the period, with their revenue in the previous period - including the effects of upsells, cross-sells and contractions

2 Basis points = 1/100th of 1%

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