Consumers are no longer placing full trust in brands, technology or the future itself. As uncertainty becomes a permanent feature of daily life, greater value is being placed on reliability, transparency and immediate proof of value. Euromonitor International's Top Global Consumer Trends 2027 report finds consumers seeking greater control as uncertainty reshapes consumer behaviour.

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Euromonitor's Top global consumer trends 2027

Drawing on insights from Passport, Euromonitor International's AI-powered market intelligence platform, the report finds consumers looking for balance and control in a world they no longer expect to be certain. Across markets, consumers are placing greater value on reliability, transparency, community and immediate, tangible benefits.

"Consumers are no longer simply buying products or services; they're looking for confidence," said Ali Angus, Head of Innovation at Euromonitor International. "Whether it's trust in a brand, confidence in AI, belonging within a community or balance in their own lives, people are increasingly gravitating towards choices that feel dependable and within their control."

The report identifies five trends shaping consumer behaviour in 2027:

Shelf Assured

Reliability is becoming the new value proposition. As rising costs and disruption become part of everyday life, consumers increasingly favour brands they trust to remain available, consistent and affordable. More than half only buy from brands they trust completely, while 72% worry about rising prices.

Reluctant Reliance

Consumers want AI's assistance, but not its authority. GenAI adoption continues to surge, yet trust remains limited. While 81% use GenAI to assist with daily activities, only 19% see it as a highly trustworthy source of shopping information.

Peer Powered

Communities are becoming the new influencers. As trust in institutions and online content weakens, consumers increasingly rely on friends, family and like-minded groups to shape what they buy and who they trust. Nearly three-quarters trust recommendations from friends and family when making purchases.

Mode-Switching

The age of relentless self-improvement is giving way to selective optimisation. Consumers are increasingly balancing productivity and self-improvement with recovery, enjoyment and wellbeing. While 42% feel under constant pressure to get things done, 69% are actively looking for ways to simplify their lives, reflecting a growing desire to balance achievement with wellbeing.

Future Tense

Consumers are becoming increasingly sceptical about the future. As confidence in traditional milestones weakens, people favour immediate value and tangible outcomes over promises that may never materialise. Only one in five consumers has a retirement savings account, while 38% believe the world will become more dangerous within five years. People increasingly favour immediate, tangible value over long-term promises.

Consumers are becoming increasingly selective about where they place their trust, cautious about what they buy and demanding of the value brands provide. In 2027, the brands that succeed will be those that help consumers navigate uncertainty with confidence.

For more information see Euromonitor's Top Global Consumer Trends 2027 report.

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Contacts:

Euromonitor Press Office press@euromonitor.com