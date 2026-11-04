The proposed Rotterdam facility would advance the industrial deployment of H2SITE's hydrogen technology, with a planned production capacity of 20 tons of hydrogen per day

H2SITE has been selected for support from the European Union's Innovation Fund for the development of an industrial-scale ammonia cracking project in Rotterdam, subject to the formalisation of the grant agreement. The selection marks an important milestone in the company's work to scale its technology and support the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate industries.

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Aerial view of the Botlek in Rotterdam. Photo: T.W. van Urk Shutterstock

The project aims to recover and purify hydrogen from imported ammonia close to industrial consumption centres, advancing the industrial deployment of H2SITE's technology.

H2SITE is working closely with industrial stakeholders in Rotterdam to define the project's integration across the entire value chain, from ammonia reception and storage to hydrogen production and distribution. Coordination between technology providers, infrastructure operators and industrial partners is essential to ensuring safety, operability and efficient deployment at industrial scale.

The project remains in development. A final investment decision will be subject to the necessary engineering and permitting work, commercial agreements and financing. The project builds on H2SITE's proprietary palladium-alloy membrane technology to deliver industrial hydrogen solutions. With its own manufacturing plant in Europe, the company combines in-house production capabilities and industrial expertise to scale up its technology and deliver larger-scale ammonia cracking and hydrogen purification projects.

"Just a few years ago, we were working with 25-centimetre membranes. Today, we are developing projects that can turn that technology into new industrial capabilities in Europe. We are proud of that progress, and European support is critical to making the transition from technology development to industrial deployment," said Andrés Galnares, CEO of H2SITE. "Our focus is on working with experienced industrial partners to deliver safe, reliable solutions for industries that are difficult to decarbonise."

The project forms part of H2SITE's broader strategy to industrialise its hydrogen production and separation technologies. The Innovation Fund support would help the company take this next step, alongside the technical and commercial work required to build a viable industrial project.

About H2SITE

H2SITE is an industrial technology company specialising in hydrogen production and separation. Its proprietary palladium-alloy membrane reactor and separator technology enables the production of high-purity hydrogen from different hydrogen carriers and the recovery of hydrogen from industrial gas mixtures.

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Contacts:

andres.galnares@h2site.com

CEO H2SITE