

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's NTT, Inc. (NTTYY, 9432.T, NPPXF) reported Wednesday lower profit in its first half, despite higher revenues. Further, the firm revised its outlook for fiscal year ending March 31, 2027.



In Tokyo, the shares were trading 1.03 percent lower, at 172.70 yen.



NTT said it has revised its forecast to reflect the increase in revenues resulting from, among other factors, recent strong sales in the Integrated ICT Business Segment.



In the first half, profit attributable to the company declined 16 percent to 500.193 billion yen or 6.15 yen per basic share from 595.651 billion yen or 7.20 yen per basic share in the prior year.



Operating profit was 830.073 billion yen, down 12.2 percent from 945.029 billion yen in the previous year.



However, operating revenues for the period grew 8.7 percent to 7.362 trillion yen from 6.773 trillion yen last year.



Further, for the year ending March 31, 2027, the company still projects total dividend of 5.40 yen per share, including a year-end dividend of 2.70 yen per share, higher than last year's 5.30 yen per share and 2.65 yen per share, respectively.



Looking ahead for the full year, NTT now expects attributable profit of 994 billion yen or 12.20 yen per basic share, down 4.1 percent from last year.



The company expects operating profit of 1.73 trillion yen, up 1.4 percent from previous year, on revenue of 15.080 trillion yen, up 4.7 percent from a year ago.



The previous view was for earnings per share of 12.10 yen per basic share and revenues of 15.060 trillion yen.



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