R&S Group Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
News Release
R&S Group's Capital Markets Day demonstrates how the Group is 'Stepping up in Power'
4 November 2026 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) is hosting its Capital Markets Day 2026 one day after the official inauguration of its new power transformer plant in Lódz, Poland, which was attended by more than 300 customers, suppliers and government representatives. The plant started operations in October, on time and on budget, and participants showed great interest in the scale and state-of-the-art technology of the new facility.
Today, under the motto 'Stepping up in Power', the management team presents how the Group is translating its strategy into tangible results. The Group reaffirms its strategy and the investments aimed at shifting sales towards larger power transformers (up to 160 MVA/220 kV) and new applications such as Battery Energy Storage Systems, data centers and rail.
«Our new power transformer plant in Lódz demonstrates what 'Stepping up in Power' means for the R&S Group as a whole: increased capacities for larger transformers lead to a portfolio shift towards higher-value growth in structurally expanding markets. We have a new plant and a clear growth plan - now it is all about execution, step by step», said Matthias Weibel, CEO a.i. and CFO.
Investing in growth
Guidance confirmed
Capital Markets Day and documentation
The presentation of the Capital Markets Day 2026 is available here.
Disclaimer
Additional features:
File: R&S Group's Capital Markets Day demonstrates how the Group is 'Stepping up in Power'
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|R&S Group Holding AG
|Zentrum Staldenbach 3
|8808 Pfäffikon SZ
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|investors@the-rsgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.the-rsgroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH1107979838, CH1108008XXX
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2427796
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2427796 04.11.2026 CET/CEST