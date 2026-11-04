KAWASAKI, Japan, Nov 4, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that it will introduce its latest technologies and offerings designed to support climate change initiatives at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), held in Antalya, Republic of Turkiye, from November 9 to November 20, 2026.On November 16, Fujitsu will participate in seminars hosted by the Ministry of the Environment, Japan, and the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren). The company will showcase its sustainability management goals and the technologies underpinning them, including "Third Party Risk Management (TPRM)" for supply chain resilience, the next-generation CPU "FUJITSU-MONAKA" [1] which supports Green Transformation (GX) in the AI era, and the Uvance [2] offering "Sustainability Value Accelerator," which supports decarbonization and resource circulation.Fujitsu aligns its material issues with its corporate and business strategies in pursuit of "Technology-driven" value creation as stated in its "Management Vision 2035." The company has established "Conserving the global environment" as a vital contribution area, aiming for carbon neutrality for both customers and society through climate change mitigation, adaptation, and improved energy efficiency. Specific goals and measures are disclosed in the "Fujitsu Group Climate Transition Plan 2026," which addresses climate change through a dual approach: Fujitsu/supply chain initiatives and customer/societal support.At the seminar organized by the Ministry of the Environment on "Climate Risk Management through early warning systems (EWS) and Adaptation Technology," Fujitsu will present its TPRM initiative. By collecting and integrating business data-such as sales, procurement, and production-with climate risk information, TPRM uses AI to visualize issues and identify necessary actions. This enables the visualization and impact assessment of risks affecting business, contributing to rapid action following natural disasters. Through its own supply chain implementation, Fujitsu has reduced the time from disaster occurrence to action from two weeks to just a few hours.At the Keidanren-hosted seminar, "GX in the Age of Uncertainty," Fujitsu will highlight its efforts in energy conservation through technology, climate change adaptation, and supply chain decarbonization. Addressing the increase in power consumption associated with the expansion of AI, Fujitsu will begin providing the next-generation CPU "FUJITSU-MONAKA" from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 for global markets including the U.S. and APAC. This will contribute to a carbon-neutral society by improving performance and energy efficiency for social infrastructure supporting AI workloads. Fujitsu also leverages AI for climate change adaptation. Through TPRM, Fujitsu uses AI to support the visualization and analysis of physical risks, such as natural disasters, as well as the consideration of responses, thereby contributing to climate change adaptation. Through the "Sustainability Value Accelerator," the company utilizes knowledge gained from participating in the Partnership for Carbon Transparency (PACT) led by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), alongside its own data linkage technology, to realize traceability and data sharing between companies, thereby supporting efforts to grasp and reduce product carbon footprints and Scope 3 emissions.Fujitsu remains committed to contributing to a sustainable society by deepening dialogues with governments, international organizations, and corporations at COP31, and by addressing climate change mitigation and adaptation through technology and innovation.Seminar Schedule at COP311. Climate risk management through early warning systems (EWS) and adaptation technologies- Featured Technology/Offering: Third Party Risk Management (TPRM)- Date and Time: November 16 (Monday), 11:45-13:00 (Local Time) / 17:45-19:00 (JST)- Host: Ministry of the Environment2. GX in an age of uncertainty - realizing growth, energy security, and decarbonization simultaneously- Featured Technologies/Offerings: FUJITSU-MONAKA, Sustainability Value Accelerator, TPRM- Date and Time: November 16 (Monday), 15:45-17:00 (Local Time) / 21:45-23:00 (JST)- Host: Keidanren; Co-hosts: Global Industrial and Social Progress Research Institute (GISPRI), The Institute of Energy Economics, Japan (IEEJ)Venue: COP31 Japan Pavilion. Live streaming will be available. Please visit the Japan Pavilion website for access.https://www.copjapan.go.jp/cop31en/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2026/10/cop31_seminarschedule_en.pdf[1] FUJITSU-MONAKA:This new technology applied to FUJITSU-MONAKA is based on results obtained from a project subsidized by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).[2] Uvance:A business model committed to realizing customer transformation and creating social value in an era where AI is reshaping the world.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic, Investor and Analyst Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.