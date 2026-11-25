KAWASAKI, Japan, Nov 25, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that it has expanded its collaboration with OpenAI [1] and joined the Daybreak Defense Network, OpenAI's cyber defense partner program. The program enables partners to combine their expertise with OpenAI technology and integrate AI-powered cyber defense capabilities into the products and services used by customers' security teams in their day-to-day operations. Through its participation, Fujitsu will offer customers new security services powered by OpenAI Daybreak's cyber defense capabilities. As the first offering, Fujitsu will launch a vulnerability assessment service on November 25, 2026.The service combines OpenAI Daybreak's cyber defense capabilities with Fujitsu's proprietary vulnerability assessment system. It provides end-to-end support, from vulnerability discovery and exploitability verification to specific remediation guidance and post-remediation retesting. By identifying vulnerabilities that can be exploited in practice, Fujitsu helps customers prioritize countermeasures and respond quickly.BackgroundWith the advancement of generative AI and AI agent technologies and their expanding corporate use, the cybersecurity landscape is undergoing significant change. Amidst the increasing sophistication, complexity, and cleverness of cyberattacks, the challenge for companies lies not only in securing highly skilled human resources to quickly discover and appropriately address potential system vulnerabilities, but also in managing the growing volume of diagnosis and response operations.In May 2026, Fujitsu began collaboration with OpenAI, combining OpenAI's advanced AI technology with Fujitsu's knowledge of system construction and operation to strengthen cyber defense capability in the AI era. Fujitsu is now expanding its cybersecurity collaboration with OpenAI and will begin offering new cybersecurity services through its participation in the Daybreak Defense Network.Overview of the vulnerability assessment serviceThis service combines OpenAI Daybreak's cyber defense capabilities with Fujitsu's proprietary AI-powered vulnerability assessment system to provide end-to-end support-from identifying vulnerabilities lurking within systems to verifying their potential for exploitation, proposing counter measures, and retesting after remediation. By integrating source code analysis with real-environment investigations, the service verifies vulnerabilities from multiple angles to identify those that could be exploited in practice. This helps clarify which security risks customers should address first, leading to swift and effective countermeasures. The service features the following three key characteristics:1. Hybrid assessment linking source code analysis with real-environment investigation using Fujitsu's proprietary AI-powered vulnerability assessment systemFujitsu has accumulated extensive security expertise through red team testing to verify the effectiveness of corporate security measures from an attacker's perspective. In 2026, Uvance Wayfinders' Security Consulting, led by Takeshi Sato (Lead of Security Consulting), conducted red team tests for approximately 30 organizations, successfully penetrating all of them, thereby cultivating highly practical knowledge through assessments that simulate real-world attacks. Building on this expertise and OpenAI Daybreak's cyber defense capabilities, Fujitsu developed a proprietary AI-powered vulnerability assessment system.Within the scope authorized by the customer, the service combines dynamic testing of running systems with static source code analysis to handle everything from vulnerability discovery to verification of potential exploitability. By using findings from both types of assessments - for example, analyzing source code guided by exploitable points identified during dynamic testing, the service verifies vulnerabilities efficiently and comprehensively. This reveals vulnerabilities and potential exploitation risks that are difficult to judge through external testing or source code analysis alone, and identifies the areas customers should prioritize so they can implement quick and effective countermeasures. Fujitsu's security experts review the results of the AI-assisted assessments and direct additional testing as needed. By combining AI with human expertise, Fujitsu will carry out vulnerability discovery and verification more efficiently.2. Assessment reports that verify exploitability and lead to concrete countermeasuresThe service goes beyond listing potential vulnerabilities, focusing reports on vulnerabilities assessed for exploitability to clarify risks that require priority attention. Reports include the summary and cause of discovered vulnerabilities, the specific location in the source code, Proof of Concept Code (PoC) to reproduce the vulnerability, and proposed concrete remediation methods. This enables customers to grasp not only the existence of vulnerabilities but also the expected attacks and impact, the specific locations that need fixing, and how to address them, reducing the burden on development teams for investigating causes and considering fixes, and supporting swift responses to vulnerabilities.3. Support for verification of remediation effectiveness through post-remediation retestingAfter customers implement the recommended fixes, Fujitsu retests to check whether those fixes are effective under the conditions of the assessment. This enables customers to confirm the effectiveness of their remediation, ensuring a more reliable security response. If remediation is found to be insufficient, Fujitsu reports the findings and supports the review of additional countermeasures.In internal verification conducted prior to the launch, Fujitsu discovered new vulnerabilities that were difficult to detect with conventional methods, even for expert teams, and confirmed they could be practically exploited in a real environment. Furthermore, post-remediation re-diagnosis confirmed that these vulnerabilities were properly secured. This confirmed that the service can go beyond simply listing potential vulnerabilities and instead evaluate the risks that should be addressed based on their likelihood of being exploited, enabling implementation of effective countermeasures. Fujitsu will combine the insights gained through these in-house initiatives with the expertise it has cultivated in the field of cybersecurity to support customers' security measures.Future PlansFujitsu will offer this service to customers in Japan and overseas. Going forward, Fujitsu will utilize OpenAI Daybreak's cyber defense capabilities across various areas of cybersecurity beyond vulnerability assessment to further expand its cybersecurity services.Furthermore, using these cybersecurity services as a starting point, Fujitsu will leverage its own AI technologies, including the enterprise-grade generative AI "Takane" and the AI platform "Fujitsu Kozuchi," alongside its expertise in system construction and operation, to support customers in a wide range of challenges, including the advancement of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) as well as system renewals such as modernization and migration.Executive CommentsShuda Shinichiro, Global CEO & Senior Managing Partner, Uvance Wayfinders, Fujitsu Limited, comments:As AI continues to advance, cyberattacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated, with attackers analyzing systems at the code level to identify exploitable vulnerabilities. Simply using AI to detect large numbers of potential vulnerabilities is not enough. What matters is verifying whether vulnerabilities can actually be exploited and identifying the risks that truly require attention.We are pleased to expand our collaboration with OpenAI into the field of cybersecurity and introduce a new vulnerability assessment service that combines the technologies and expertise of both companies.By bringing together advanced AI technologies and the expertise of our cybersecurity specialists, Fujitsu will help customers strengthen their cyber defenses and contribute to a safer and more secure digital society.Dino Mizushima, Head of GTM Partnerships, OpenAI Japan, comments:The Daybreak Defense Network aims to bring frontier AI into companies' day-to-day cyber defense work. Fujitsu's experience building and operating enterprise systems is an important part of this effort. Its security specialists also play a key role by reviewing the results of AI-assisted assessments.By validating vulnerabilities from an attacker's perspective, Fujitsu helps customers determine which risks to address first based on exploitability and potential impact on their systems. This gives customers more opportunities to act before vulnerabilities are exploited.Together with Fujitsu, we will help more companies in Japan turn those findings into concrete steps to strengthen their cyber defenses.[1] OpenAI:Headquartered in San Francisco, California, USA; CEO: Sam Altman.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic, Investor and Analyst Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.