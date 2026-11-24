

Figure: Pilot Project Details

TOKYO, Nov 24, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited will conduct a pilot project in Kawasaki City from December 1, 2026, to January 30, 2027, as part of the regional transportation DX promotion project COMmmmONS, led by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT). The pilot project aims to facilitate smooth travel for medical visits by linking medical consultation and examination appointments at healthcare facilities with demand-responsive transportation services. In addition to booking transportation to healthcare facilities, the pilot project will use AI to predict when patients will leave healthcare facilities after completing their consultations, examinations, and payments (healthcare facility departure time). A patient-facing medical visit application [1] will then coordinate bookings for transportation services for the return journey. Through this pilot project, Fujitsu will evaluate the effectiveness of mobility support tailored to individual patient needs, with the aim of improving access to healthcare by making transportation to and from healthcare facilities more convenient.BackgroundAgainst the backdrop of an aging population and labor shortages in public transportation, securing local transportation options, including those for medical visits, has become a challenge. In particular, for medical visits, the completion times of consultations and examinations vary, making it difficult to secure transportation for the return trip in advance, while waiting times and transfers place a burden on patients. To improve access to healthcare while supporting sustainable local transportation, closer coordination between healthcare and transportation is needed to better match patient transportation needs with available local transportation resources.OverviewIn this pilot project, Fujitsu will upgrade the rule-based healthcare facility departure time prediction model used in the initiative conducted in Tokushima Prefecture in 2025 [2] to an AI model utilizing machine learning. In addition, Fujitsu will collaborate with demand-responsive transportation services provided by other companies and verify the effectiveness of a mechanism that connects information from healthcare facilities with local transportation. Specifically, in addition to reserving transportation to healthcare facilities in advance according to medical consultation and examination appointments, AI will predict healthcare facility departure times based on information from electronic medical records and other sources. Based on the predicted healthcare facility departure times, the application will arrange transportation services for the return trip, and Fujitsu will verify the effectiveness of this approach in facilitating smooth transportation for medical visits. A patient-facing medical visit application will be used to confirm and change medical consultation and transportation service reservations and to provide reminder notifications. Fujitsu will be responsible for leading this pilot project and building an integration platform that connects healthcare information systems with demand-responsive transportation services. Fujitsu Japan Limited will be responsible for developing the healthcare facility departure time prediction model utilizing machine learning.- Kawasaki Municipal Kawasaki HospitalPilot Period: December 1, 2026 (Tuesday), to January 29, 2027 (Friday)Target Participants: Patients receiving prenatal checkups who have consented to participate in this pilot projectDemand-Responsive Transportation Service: Knowroute KAWASAKI- Nakahara Kosugi Motosumiyoshi Hoshioka Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology and Endoscopy ClinicPilot Period: December 1, 2026 (Tuesday), to January 30, 2027 (Saturday)Target Participants: Patients scheduled to undergo gastroscopy or colonoscopy who have consented to participate in this pilot projectDemand-Responsive Transportation Service: Choisoko KawasakiFuture PlansThrough this pilot project, Fujitsu will examine mechanisms to support transportation tailored to each patient's circumstances. In the future, Fujitsu aims to create new service experiences that encompass the stages before and after travel by connecting various destinations, including nursing care and welfare facilities, retail facilities, and government services, with diverse transportation services, such as on-demand transportation, buses, taxis, and autonomous driving. Furthermore, through "Uvance" [3], Fujitsu aims to develop a new approach to healthcare access that integrates healthcare and transportation through AI-powered data integration and create new value for sustainable local transportation by connecting transportation demand with transportation resources.About COMmmmONSThe regional transportation DX promotion project "COMmmmONS," launched by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) in fiscal 2025, aims to significantly enhance the added value and productivity of regional transportation by promoting the standardization of systems, data, business processes, and other elements.(1) Patient-facing medical visit application:The application differs depending on the healthcare facility used.Kawasaki Municipal Kawasaki Hospital:HOPE LifeMark-Concierge (Fujitsu Japan Limited) Nakahara Kosugi Motosumiyoshi Hoshioka Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Clinic (Medical Revolution byGMO) GMO Reserve Plus Co.,Ltd.(2) Initiative conducted in Tokushima Prefecture in 2025:An initiative conducted at Tokushima Prefectural Central Hospital to verify the feasibility of round-trip transportation reservations based on medical consultation appointments and predicted hospital departure times by linking an electronic medical record system with an on-demand transportation service.(3) Uvance:A business model committed to realizing customer transformation and creating social value in an era where AI is reshaping the world. It provides a full stack consisting of three layers: consulting and Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs), applications and AI agents, and platforms, and realizes AI Transformation by leveraging customers' unique knowledge and experience.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.