

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese trading and investment major Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK, 8031.T) reported Wednesday higher third-quarter profit and revenues. Further, the firm raised profit outlook for fiscal year ending March 31, 2027.



In Tokyo, the shares were trading 2.62 percent lower, at 4,788.00 yen.



In the first half, profit attributable to the company climbed 35.7 percent to 574.862 billion yen or 202.70 yen per share from 423.733 billion yen or 147.29 yen per share in the prior year.



Profit before taxes was 709.539 billion yen, up 29.8 percent from 546.636 billion yen in the previous year.



Operating revenues for the period grew 23.1 percent to 8.322 trillion yen from 6.759 trillion yen last year.



Further, for the year ending March 31, 2027, the company still projects total dividend of 140 yen per share, including a year-end dividend of 70 yen per share. The dividends are higher than last year's 115 yen per share and 60 yen per share, respectively.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company now expects attributable profit of 1.050 trillion yen or 372.39 yen per basic share, a growth of 25.9 percent from last year.



The previous view was profit attributable of 920 billion yen or 324.54 per basic share, a year-over-year growth of 10.3 percent.



Profit before income taxes is now expected to be 1.370 trillion yen, higher than previous view of 1.22 trillion yen.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News