

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hanwha Corp. (000880.KS), a South Korean construction company, on Wednesday reported that operating income declined however, net income increased in the third quarter compared with the previous year.



In the third quarter, net income increased to KRW 1.12 trillion from KRW 30.23 billion last year.



Operating income declined 19.84 to KRW 52.14 billion from KRW 65.04 billion in the prior year.



Sales declined 21.76 to KRW 842.01 billion from KRW 1.08 trillion in the previous year.



Hanwha is currently trading 0.64% higher at KRW 94,100 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



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