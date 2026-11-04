

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui & Co Ltd. (MITSY) reported earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY574.862 billion, or JPY202.70 per share. This compares with JPY423.733 billion, or JPY147.29 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 23.1% to JPY8.322 trillion from JPY6.759 trillion last year.



Mitsui & Co Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY574.862 Bln. vs. JPY423.733 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY202.70 vs. JPY147.29 last year. -Revenue: JPY8.322 Tn vs. JPY6.759 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 372.39



Guidance is Basic EPS



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News