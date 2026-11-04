CJ BIO Unveils NewtriSolution, a Data-Driven Platform to Reduce Feed Formulation Risks

From Ingredient Analysis to Feed Formulation and Profitability Assessment - Global Debut at EuroTier 2026

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ BIO will unveil NewtriSolution at EuroTier 2026, a web-based animal nutrition consulting platform designed to address raw-material variability, price volatility, and growing environmental requirements.

Developed from CJ BIO's research and amino acid nutrition expertise, NewtriSolution connects ingredient evaluation, feed formulation, precision nutrition, and profitability assessment. It helps customers look beyond least-cost formulation to consider ingredient value, animal performance, environmental impact, and economic outcomes together.

Five Integrated Solutions Across Three Core Areas: Feed Design, Profitability, and Analysis.

1. Feed Design

FeedXplorer | Formulation Optimization and Carbon Analysis

Its Least Cost Simulator (LCS) supports cost-effective feed formulations, while the Carbon Emission Simulator (CES) estimates ingredient-related carbon footprints using origin and transportation data.

REQ | Precision Amino Acid Requirements

Based on global research, REQ recommends amino acid requirements for pigs across growth stages and production objectives, including daily gain and gain-to-feed ratio.

2. Profitability

BCAA Calculator | Nutrient Balance and Economic Simulation

The tool assesses Valine and Isoleucine levels relative to Leucine, estimates potential effects on growth performance, and simulates economic outcomes to inform formulation strategies.

ROI Simulator | Nutritional Profitability Assessment

The simulator compares animal performance and economic outcomes at different nutrient inclusion levels, helping customers evaluate potential returns from nutritional strategies.

3. Analysis

InsightLab | Feed Ingredient and Additive Analysis

InsightLab conducts laboratory evaluations of feed processing, gastrointestinal digestion, gut microbiota, and cellular responses to assess ingredient quality and functional value.

Together, these five solutions support decisions throughout the formulation process, from understanding raw materials to selecting nutrient levels and assessing performance and profitability. Rather than offering isolated calculators, NewtriSolution brings technical services into a coordinated consulting process. The platform also enables data sharing and two-way communication between CJ BIO and customers, connecting digital tools with practical technical consulting.

Dr. Jaecheol Kim, Head of the AN Tech Solution Center at CJ BIO, commented:

"The key to effective feed formulation is not simply generating data, but applying scientific insights to achieve meaningful improvements in animal performance and economic outcomes."

"Built on CJ BIO's scientific research, data, and expertise in amino acid nutrition, NewtriSolution is designed to serve as a trusted technical partner, helping customers make more informed and confident decisions."

https://cjbio.net/newtrisolution

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