Muscat Stock Exchange and IDX Launch Digital Investor Communications Benchmarking Initiative for Listed Companies

MUSCAT, Oman, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) has announced a collaboration with IDX, a global leader in corporate and investor relations websites, to benchmark the digital investor communications of companies listed on MSX against global best practice.

The initiative reflects MSX's commitment to supporting its listed companies in raising standards of disclosure and transparency, deepening engagement with the investment community, and strengthening the visibility and attractiveness of Oman's capital market to local and international investors.

Under the initiative, IDX will carry out a market wide assessment of the corporate and investor relations websites of MSX listed companies. The assessment looks at how clearly each company presents its equity story, the completeness and accessibility of its investor relations content, website structure and user experience, and readiness for search and AI driven research platforms.

Each listed company will receive an individual report with a scored assessment and practical, prioritised recommendations. MSX will receive a consolidated market level report identifying common strengths, gaps and opportunities across the market.

The assessment is based solely on publicly available website content, and each company's findings will be shared only with the company concerned.

The outcomes will give MSX and IDX a clear evidence base from which to consider further initiatives to support listed companies with their digital investor communications.

"As investor research increasingly shifts toward digital and AI-enabled channels, ensuring that accurate, accessible and high-quality information is available to investors has become increasingly important," said Bader Hamood Al Hinai, Chief Operating Officer at Muscat Stock Exchange. "Through this initiative, we aim to support MSX-listed companies in benchmarking their digital investor communications against global best practices and identifying practical opportunities for improvement. This forms part of MSX's broader commitment to enhancing transparency, strengthening investor engagement, and supporting the continued development and international attractiveness of Oman's capital market."

James Taylor, Head of Middle East at IDX, added, "Investors now form a view of a company long before they open a presentation or visit a website, and AI platforms are increasingly where that view takes shape. A company's own corporate and investor relations website needs to be the most authoritative source those platforms can draw on. We are delighted to be working with Muscat Stock Exchange to help its listed companies make sure their story is found, read and trusted."

IDX currently manages almost 4,000 corporate and investor relations websites globally, supporting listed companies across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia.

About Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX)

Muscat Stock Exchange SAOC (MSX) is the Sultanate of Oman's principal securities exchange, playing a central role in the development of the nation's capital markets. With a legacy spanning over three decades, MSX has distinguished itself through a commitment to transparency, corporate governance, and technological advancement.

MSX offers a robust and investor-friendly environment, supporting both local and international participants through state-of-the-art trading platforms and a diversified listing portfolio. In alignment with Oman Vision 2040, MSX is actively expanding its international partnerships, embracing sustainability principles, and facilitating capital market reforms to enhance market depth, liquidity, and global competitiveness.

About IDX

IDX is a global corporate website management company. It manages almost 4,000 corporate and investor relations websites, which together receive around 25 billion visits each year, and works with listed companies and securities exchanges to improve how they communicate with investors and other stakeholders online.

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