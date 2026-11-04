Kamineni Institute, Hyderabad wins XXI Fujio Cup Quiz on stem cells and regenerative medicine.

The XXI edition of Fujio Cup Quiz (FCQ) in NCRM NICHE 2026, hosted by GN Corporation, Japan and Nichi-In centre for Regenerative Medicine (NCRM), was won by Sameer Kumar Reddy and Chava Aravind Kumar from Kamineni Academy of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Hyderabad, India. Ganga Anand Desai and Amith Mathew from Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai, India, came runners.

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NCRM NICHE is held every year in October since 2006, past 21 years. In 2026, in the active knowledge gaining event, Fujio Cup Quiz, 80 teams from institutes of biotechnology, medicine, veterinary, dentistry and allied health sciences participated, among whom four got to the finals. Kamineni Academy of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, India won the prestigious Fujio Cup. In the passive knowledge gaining event, Prof. Muralidhar Hegde, Houston Methodist Research Institute, TX, USA, spoke on SH-SY5Y cell lines and their significance in protein misfolding and Dr. Sanjeev Srinivas, Darshan Eye Care, Chennai, India, spoke on cell-based therapies for ocular surface diseases. Prof. Jagannatha Rao, KL Deemed to be University, Dr. Parikumar, Light Eye Hospital, Dr. Namitha Bhuvaneswari, Meenakshi Medical College and Dr. Rita Hepsi Rani, Govt Thoothukudi Medical College, moderated. Contribution of Dr Srinivas K Rao, Darshan Eye Care in research on corneal regenerative approaches, were recognized.

International regenerative medicine event, NCRM NICHE, hosted by GNCorp continuously for the past 21 years, in academic partnership with German Society of Stem Cell research (GSZ) and Training program in Regenerative Medicine (TPRM), University of Toronto, to our knowledge, has the world's one and only active knowledge-gaining (AKG) event, FCQ, alongside passive knowledge-gaining (PKG) plenary lectures and interdisciplinary conclave (IDC), with following features:

Educational platform: Propagated knowledge on regenerative medicine to 4,000 scholars representing 190 institutes from 23 countries worldwide in two decades since 2006.

Propagated knowledge on regenerative medicine to 4,000 scholars representing 190 institutes from 23 countries worldwide in two decades since 2006. Innovation platform: Interdisciplinary interactions led to tech-transfer of BEES-HAUS cell-therapy, approved in Japan under Act on Safety of Regenerative Medicine.

Interdisciplinary interactions led to tech-transfer of BEES-HAUS cell-therapy, approved in Japan under Act on Safety of Regenerative Medicine. Networking cactus: Brings together clinicians from all specialities and experts across all domains of science relevant to tissue-engineering and hybrid biomaterials.

Brings together clinicians from all specialities and experts across all domains of science relevant to tissue-engineering and hybrid biomaterials. Proceedings of NCRM NICHE published in PubMed-indexed Journal of Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine (JSRM), official organ of GSZ.

NCRM NICHE initiated collaborations have helped GNCorp develop and propagate many healthcare care solutions:

Simplified , one-step cell therapy: BHES-HAUS for male urethral stricture yielding encouraging clinical outcomes.

BHES-HAUS for male urethral stricture yielding encouraging clinical outcomes. Technology transfer of Autologous Immune Enhancement Therapy (AIET), using NK cells and T-cells for cancer, to Malaysia and Vietnam.

of Autologous Immune Enhancement Therapy (AIET), using NK cells and T-cells for cancer, to Malaysia and Vietnam. ICE-TUBE cell therapy for corneal endothelial bullous keratopathy using BLIS-film nanosheet, proven in clinical study; can help solve global donor cornea shortage and make "an-eye-for-eyes"concept, a reality.

for corneal endothelial bullous keratopathy using BLIS-film nanosheet, proven in clinical study; can help solve global donor cornea shortage and make "an-eye-for-eyes"concept, a reality. Reversal of ageing of human articular chondrocytes in vitro, using Festigel scaffold cum cell-delivery agent; a step to combat senescence, in longevity and healthy aging research.

of human articular chondrocytes in vitro, using Festigel scaffold cum cell-delivery agent; a step to combat senescence, in longevity and healthy aging research. A safe disease-modifying adjuvant for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, granted Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) and Orphan Drug Designations (ODD) by the US FDA.

for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, granted Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) and Orphan Drug Designations (ODD) by the US FDA. STARMING implant with nine-years of safety and efficacy in Parry Romberg syndrome.

GNCorp is open for collaborating with likeminded institutes to co-host, NCRM NICHE, FCQ and partner with JSRM.

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Contacts:

Samuel JK Abraham, info@gncorporation.com