Dignity Care: German hospital introduces miscarriage care device

New device offers dignified support for early pregnancy loss

HAMBURG, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A HOSPITAL in northern Germany has become the first in mainland Europe to offer an innovative medical device providing more dignified and compassionate care to those experiencing early pregnancy loss.

Klinikum Pinneberg, part of Sana Regio Kliniken, northwest of Hamburg, is now offering the Miscarriage Collection Cradle to patients, making it the first hospital in mainland Europe to do so.

The Collection Cradle, designed in the UK, fits beneath a toilet seat, offers individuals experiencing miscarriage a respectful way to manage their loss at home or in hospital. It helps preserve the baby for burial, cremation and pregnancy tissue for genetic testing. With features intended to reduce contamination and distress, it replaces a process many families have previously faced in facilities not designed for this purpose.

The device was created by the team at Dignity Care, a grassroots social enterprise led by Laura Corcoran, a former engineer at the UK's National Health Service whose own experience of recurrent pregnancy loss inspired its design.

Klinikum Pinneberg belongs to the Sana Kliniken group, which operates around 50 hospitals across Germany, and it is hoped the launch will lead to wider adoption.

Laura Corcoran, Director of Dignity Care, said: "When I experienced miscarriage at home, I faced an incredibly difficult situation without the right support my only option was to use a kitchen sieve. That experience led me to design something that could help others navigate the practical and emotional challenges with greater care and dignity.

"Mothers in Germany face the same difficulty in this situation, even they stay in hospital. So, it is incredibly encouraging to see this hospital take the lead. This is about ensuring people feel cared for, respected and supported at one of the most difficult moments they may face."

Sven Salzmann, Chaplain at Klinikum Pinneberg said: "Early pregnancy loss is a deeply painful experience and families deserve practical support as well as compassion. We are pleased to be introducing the Collection Cradle and hope it can make a real difference for patients here and in time at other hospitals too."

Since launching in the UK, the Collection Cradle has been introduced in hospitals across the UK and Ireland and is now appearing in hospitals internationally. It is also used by universities in 14 countries to educate midwifery students.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56469881-87e9-4b74-9016-0abe1fc7493f

Contact: rachelw@holyroodpr.co.uk