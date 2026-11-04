

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Demant A/S (DEMANT.CO, WILYY), a Danish hearing care, hearing aids, and audiometric equipment company, on Wednesday posted a rise in revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.



Søren Nielsen, CEO of Demant, said: 'We delivered a very strong third quarter with 21% revenue growth for the Group, driven by particularly strong momentum in Hearing Aids and a significant contribution from the acquisition of German hearing care retailer KIND. The successful launch of the flagship hearing aid, Oticon Reveal, drove significant growth.'



For the three-month period, the company recorded revenue of DKK 6.624 billion, higher than DKK 5.454 billion in the same period last year. Total revenue from the company's Hearing Aids business stood at DKK 3.597 billion, up from DKK 3.012 billion a year ago.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Demant anticipates organic growth of 7% to 8% with EBIT before special items of DKK 4.700 billion to DKK 5 billion. The company has resumed a share repurchase drive and is expected to total at least DKK 3 billion by the end of 2027.



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