The acquisition gives Badger Meter a strong base in Australia and extends the BlueEdge® portfolio into the local market.MILWAUKEE & MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today announced that it has acquired 37South, an Australian utility technology and remote monitoring company based in Melbourne."The acquisition gives Badger Meter a strong base in Australia and a launch pad to extend the BlueEdge portfolio into the local market. 37South brings proven Australian deployments, established utility relationships and hands-on technical capability," said Kenneth C. Bockhorst, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Badger Meter.37South ultra-low powered RTU and data logger products have supported operations across Australia's utility sector since 2008."We are incredibly proud to be joining Badger Meter as part of this exciting acquisition," said Glen Downie, Founder and CEO of 37South. "This milestone represents a strong validation of the dedication, expertise, and innovation that 37South has demonstrated throughout our journey in the industry. As a respected leader, Badger Meter shares our commitment to delivering high-quality solutions, advancing technology, and creating value for customers. We look forward to contributing to Badger Meter's continued growth and success in Australia while building on the strong foundation that has brought us to this important moment."About Badger MeterWith more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter provides comprehensive water management solutions through its BlueEdge® suite. This tailorable portfolio of smart measurement hardware, reliable communications, data visualization and analytics software, and ongoing support and industry expertise gives customers the edge in optimizing their operations and contributing to the sustainable use and protection of the world's most precious resource. For more information, visit www.badgermeter.com.About 37South37South is an Australian industrial IoT company based in Melbourne. The company designs, develops, and sells low power RTUs and remote monitoring solutions for deployment in hard-to-reach areas across Australia and beyond. Their solutions are trusted by utilities, municipal councils and other enterprises for remote monitoring and data acquisition in water, wastewater, irrigation, sewer level, mining and other environmental applications. For more information, visit www.37s.com.au.ContactsMedia Contact:Bill Blank, Director-Global Marketing Communicationsbblank@badgermeter.com(414) 573-7410

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