Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4,7 Mrd. USD aus Washington für alte Bohrlöcher: Wer sichert sich die Aufträge?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
DH

WKN: A0EQ4U | ISIN: US2527843013 | Ticker-Symbol: HBO
Tradegate
30.10.26 | 17:12
12,600 Euro
-3,08 % -0,400
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,70013,20008:56
12,80013,10007:30
PR Newswire
03.11.2026 21:05 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Diamondrock Hospitality Company Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Raises Full-Year Guidance Following Another Strong Quarter

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (Nasdaq: DRH) (the "Company"), a lodging real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of 35 premium hotels and resorts in the United States, today announced results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

THIRD QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net Income: Net income attributable to common stockholders of $33.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, increased 65.7% and 60.0%, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2025.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $84.8 million, an increase of 7.2% compared to the third quarter of 2025.
  • Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share: $0.32, an increase of 10.3% compared to the third quarter of 2025.
  • Comparable RevPAR: $226.01, an increase of 6.6% compared to the third quarter of 2025.
  • Comparable Total RevPAR: $344.13, an increase of 6.5% compared to the third quarter of 2025.
  • Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA: $91.7 million, an increase of 12.5% compared to the third quarter of 2025.
  • Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 30.81%, an increase of 166 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2025.
  • Common Dividend: The Company increased its quarterly common dividend by 22% to $0.11 per share.

RECENT DEVELOPMENT

  • Hotel Acquisition: On October 1, 2026, the Company acquired The Bellmoor Inn & Spa, a 79-room independent resort in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for total consideration of $31.0 million.

"We delivered another strong quarter, exceeding our expectations with healthy demand and higher rates across both transient and group segments. Combined with the operating efficiencies we have built across the portfolio, that drove outsized Hotel Adjusted EBITDA growth and, importantly, higher free cash flow. Given the strength of our third quarter results and our fourth quarter booking pace, we are raising our 2026 guidance again.

Our growing free cash flow and conservative balance sheet provide us with substantial capacity to invest when we see compelling opportunities. We put that capacity to work in October with the acquisition of The Bellmoor Inn & Spa, a leading independent resort in a supply-constrained market. The resort was acquired at an attractive initial yield and offers meaningful upside through the DiamondRock platform.

Looking ahead to 2027, we see a constructive industry backdrop and strong earnings drivers across our portfolio. We expect to grow earnings through continued operating execution and the ramp of our recently renovated hotels, while our free cash flow and balance sheet provide significant flexibility to deploy capital at attractive returns. That is our flywheel: grow earnings, generate more free cash flow and reinvest that capital at attractive returns to drive further growth."

- Jeffrey J. Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company

OPERATING RESULTS

Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this press release for an explanation of the terms "EBITDAre," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "FFO" and "Adjusted FFO" and a reconciliation of these measures to net income."Comparable" operating results and statistics include all hotels owned as of September 30, 2026, for all periods presented.See "Comparable Hotel Operating Statistics and Results" and "Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results" attached to this press release for an explanation of the Company's comparable hotels and a reconciliation to historical amounts."Actual" operating results and statistics include the operating results and statistics for all hotels for only the Company's respective ownership periods.


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026

2025

Change


2026

2025

Change


(unaudited, $ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts)

Comparable Operating Results(1)








ADR

$ 290.46

$ 279.91

3.8 %


$ 295.48

$ 284.81

3.7 %

Occupancy

77.8 %

75.8 %

2.0 %


74.1 %

72.9 %

1.2 %

RevPAR

$ 226.01

$ 212.06

6.6 %


$ 218.91

$ 207.69

5.4 %

Total RevPAR

$ 344.13

$ 323.24

6.5 %


$ 338.37

$ 322.37

5.0 %

Room Revenues

$ 195.5

$ 183.5

6.5 %


$ 561.9

$ 533.3

5.4 %

Total Revenues

$ 297.6

$ 279.7

6.4 %


$ 868.5

$ 827.8

4.9 %

Hotel Operating Expenses(2)

$ 205.9

$ 198.2

3.9 %


$ 597.7

$ 591.5

1.0 %

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$ 91.7

$ 81.5

12.5 %


$ 270.8

$ 236.3

14.6 %

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin(2)

30.81 %

29.15 %

166 bps


31.18 %

28.54 %

264 bps

Available Rooms

864,800

865,352

(552)


2,566,770

2,567,838

(1,068)









Actual Operating Results








Total Revenues

$ 297.6

$ 285.4

4.3 %


$ 874.1

$ 846.0

3.3 %

Net income attributable to common stockholders(2)

$ 33.3

$ 20.1

65.7 %


$ 138.3

$ 67.9

103.7 %

Earnings per diluted share(2)

$ 0.16

$ 0.10

60.0 %


$ 0.67

$ 0.33

103.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA(2)

$ 84.8

$ 79.1

7.2 %


$ 253.3

$ 225.7

12.2 %

Adjusted FFO(2)

$ 66.1

$ 59.2

11.7 %


$ 204.0

$ 171.1

19.2 %

Adjusted FFO per diluted share(2)

$ 0.32

$ 0.29

10.3 %


$ 0.98

$ 0.82

19.5 %



(1)

Amounts exclude the operating results for the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue sold on May 1, 2026 and the Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold on February 19, 2025.

(2)

The nine months ended September 30, 2026 includes the one-time benefit of approximately $6.9 million recognized in the second quarter of 2026 as a result of a favorable settlement of multi-year property tax appeals for the Company's two Chicago hotels. Excluding this benefit, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, Comparable Hotel Operating Expenses increased 2.2%, Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased 185 basis points and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was $0.95.

HOTEL ACQUISITION

On October 1, 2026, the Company completed the acquisition of The Bellmoor Inn & Spa, a 79-room independent, fee simple, third-party managed resort in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for total consideration of $31.0 million. The purchase price represents a 10.4x multiple of trailing 12-month August 2026 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and an 8.6% capitalization rate on Hotel Net Operating Income (Hotel NOI). Following the implementation of the Company's asset management initiatives and completion of planned off-season capital improvements, the Company expects the hotel to generate a stabilized Hotel NOI yield of approximately 9.5%.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

The Company invested $59.2 million in capital improvements during the nine months ended September 30, 2026. The Company currently expects to invest approximately $75.0 to $80.0 million in capital improvements at its hotels in 2026. Significant projects in 2026 include the following:

  • Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East: The Company completed a guestroom renovation during the first quarter of 2026.
  • Henderson Park Inn: The Company completed a renovation of the guestrooms and bathrooms during the first quarter of 2026.
  • Westin San Diego Bayview: The Company began a renovation of the hotel's entrance, lobby, and lobby bar during the third quarter of 2026 and expects to complete the project in the first quarter of 2027.
  • Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta: The Company expects to begin a guestroom renovation during the fourth quarter of 2026 and expects to complete the project in the first quarter of 2027.

BALANCE SHEET

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had total debt outstanding of $1.1 billion, consisting of three unsecured term loans with a weighted average interest rate of 5.1%. The Company also had $400.0 million of available capacity under its undrawn revolving credit facility and approximately $140.0 million of unrestricted cash on hand.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company repurchased approximately 0.2 million shares of its common stock for $1.9 million, at an average price of $9.79 per share. The Company currently has $299.4 million of remaining capacity under its $300.0 million share repurchase program, which was announced on April 30, 2026.

DIVIDENDS

The Company's Board of Directors declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.11 per share to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2026, representing a 22% increase over the prior quarterly dividend. The third quarter dividend was paid on October 14, 2026.

The Company expects to declare a stub dividend in the fourth quarter of 2026 in addition to its regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per common share, depending on its estimated 2026 taxable income.

GUIDANCE

The Company is raising its 2026 guidance to reflect the stronger-than-expected third quarter results and improved fourth quarter booking pace. The outlook includes the anticipated contribution from The Bellmoor Inn & Spa but assumes no additional acquisitions, dispositions, or share repurchases. It reflects current operating trends and macroeconomic conditions. Achievement of the anticipated results is subject to the risks disclosed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied below.

The Company now anticipates full year 2026 results to be in the following ranges:

Metric

Prior Guidance

Updated Guidance

Change at Midpoint

Comparable RevPAR Growth

2.5% to 4.0%

4.75% to 5.25%

175 bps

Comparable Total RevPAR Growth

2.75% to 4.25%

4.75% to 5.25%

150 bps

Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)

$310.0 to $320.0

$322.0 to $327.0

$9.5

Adjusted FFO (in millions)

$245.5 to $255.5

$256.5 to $261.5

$8.5

Adjusted FFO per diluted share

$1.18 to $1.23

$1.24 to $1.26

$0.04

Full year 2026 guidance is based in part on the following assumptions:

  • The Bellmoor Inn & Spa is expected to contribute approximately $0.2 million to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FFO in the fourth quarter of 2026;
  • Full year cash corporate expenses of approximately $28.0 million, which excludes share-based compensation;
  • Full year cash interest expense of approximately $58.5 million to $59.5 million; and
  • Fully diluted weighted average common shares and units of 207.5 million.

EARNINGS CALL

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may access the call by telephone or webcast. Interested individuals should register using this link to receive the dial-in and webcast information. Registration is also available through the Company's website at https://investor.drhc.com. A webcast replay will be archived on the Company's website.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company owns 35 premium quality hotels with 9,479 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of any future pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of any highly infectious disease on the U.S., regional and global economies, travel, the hospitality industry, and the financial condition and results of operations of the Company and its hotels; negative developments or volatility in the economy, including, but not limited to elevated inflation and interest rates, job loss or growth trends, the imposition of trade sanctions or tariffs and any potential retaliatory responses thereto, an increase in unemployment or a decrease in corporate earnings and investment; risks associated with the lodging industry overall, including, without limitation, decreases in the frequency of travel, decreases in the demand for, or frequency of, international travel as a result of evolving global trade dynamics or otherwise, and increases in operating costs; relationships with property managers; the ability to compete effectively in areas such as access, location, quality of accommodations and room rate structures; changes in taxes and government regulations which influence or determine wages, prices, construction procedures and costs; and other risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)


September 30, 2026


December 31, 2025

ASSETS

(Unaudited)


(Audited)

Property and equipment, net

$ 2,547,000


$ 2,596,458

Right-of-use assets

85,876


89,041

Restricted cash

40,465


35,137

Due from hotel managers

185,451


137,787

Prepaid and other assets

98,097


77,194

Cash and cash equivalents

139,963


68,084

Total assets

$ 3,096,852


$ 3,003,701





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Liabilities:




Debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

$ 1,099,131


$ 1,098,850

Lease liabilities

96,260


87,053

Due to hotel managers

133,288


109,568

Deferred rent

80,493


77,405

Unfavorable contract liabilities, net

55,305


56,549

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

53,019


83,888

Distributions declared and unpaid

24,061


25,903

Deferred income related to key money, net

6,843


7,400

Total liabilities

1,548,400


1,546,616

Equity:




Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 204,610,975
and 203,703,182 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and
December 31, 2025, respectively

2,046


2,037

Additional paid-in capital

2,121,886


2,114,438

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

3,972


(6,381)

Distributions in excess of earnings

(584,161)


(662,209)

Total stockholders' equity

1,543,743


1,447,885

Noncontrolling interests

4,709


9,200

Total equity

1,548,452


1,457,085

Total liabilities and equity

$ 3,096,852


$ 3,003,701

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Revenues:








Rooms

$ 195,451


$ 189,088


$ 567,205


$ 550,443

Food and beverage

72,169


67,415


220,115


213,084

Other

29,985


28,881


86,733


82,430

Total revenues

297,605


285,384


874,053


845,957

Operating Expenses:








Rooms

46,521


46,529


135,826


137,644

Food and beverage

48,998


47,181


145,724


144,146

Other departmental and support expenses

70,528


68,127


207,310


202,132

Management fees

7,921


7,096


21,798


19,520

Franchise fees

10,132


9,731


29,936


28,782

Other property-level expenses

22,921


24,967


65,268


77,883

Depreciation and amortization

28,530


28,340


85,911


84,388

Impairment losses

-


1,076


-


1,076

Corporate expenses

10,925


8,567


29,187


25,715

Total operating expenses

246,476


241,614


720,960


721,286

Interest expense

14,648


17,111


43,780


47,137

Interest (income) and other (income) expense, net

(1,264)


(2,298)


(3,858)


(4,526)

Loss on debt extinguishment

-


5,850


-


5,850

Loss (gain) on sale of hotel property, net

239


-


(31,352)


-

Income before income taxes

37,506


23,107


144,523


76,210

Income tax expense

(4,097)


(469)


(5,823)


(618)

Net income

33,409


22,638


138,700


75,592

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(88)


(113)


(435)


(375)

Net income attributable to the Company

33,321


22,525


138,265


75,217

Distributions to preferred stockholders

-


(2,454)


-


(7,362)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 33,321


$ 20,071


$ 138,265


$ 67,855

Earnings per share:








Earnings per share available to common stockholders - basic

$ 0.16


$ 0.10


$ 0.67


$ 0.33

Earnings per share available to common stockholders - diluted

$ 0.16


$ 0.10


$ 0.67


$ 0.33









Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:








Basic

205,168,563


205,407,644


204,905,719


206,896,023

Diluted

207,417,547


206,392,934


207,006,375


207,918,506

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures that it believes are useful to investors as key measures of its operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin, FFO, Adjusted FFO, Adjusted FFO Per Share, and Free Cash Flow as well as measures derived from Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Net Operating Income (Hotel NOI) such as EBITDA multiples and capitalization rates. The Company also presents Comparable Room Revenues, Comparable Total Revenues, Comparable Hotel Operating Expenses, Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin, FFO, Adjusted FFO, Adjusted FFO Per Share, and Free Cash Flow, measures derived from Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel NOI, Comparable Room Revenues, Comparable Total Revenues, Comparable Hotel Operating Expenses, Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as calculated by the Company, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.

Use and Limitations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's management and Board of Directors use EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, Adjusted FFO, Adjusted FFO Per Share, Free Cash Flow, Comparable Room Revenues, Comparable Total Revenues, Comparable Hotel Operating Expenses, Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin to evaluate the performance of the Company's hotels and to facilitate comparisons between the Company and other lodging REITs, hotel owners who are not REITs and other capital intensive companies. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. These non-GAAP financial measures as presented by the Company may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures as calculated by other real estate companies. These measures do not reflect certain expenses or expenditures that the Company incurred and will incur, such as depreciation, interest and capital expenditures. The Company compensates for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of its operating performance. The Company's reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and the Company's consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income and consolidated statements of cash flows, include interest expense, capital expenditures, and other excluded items, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance, as well as the usefulness of its non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing the Company's operations that it believes, when viewed with the Company's U.S. GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. The Company strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

EBITDA and EBITDAre

EBITDA represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; and (3) depreciation and amortization. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") guidelines, as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate." EBITDAre represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) adjusted for: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; (3) depreciation and amortization; (4) gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property including gains or losses on change of control; (5) impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate; and (6) adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

The Company believes EBITDA and EBITDAre are useful to an investor in evaluating its operating performance because they help investors evaluate and compare the results of its operations from period to period by removing the impact of its capital structure (primarily interest expense) and its asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization, and in the case of EBITDAre, impairment and gains or losses on dispositions of depreciated property) from its operating results. In addition, covenants included in the Company's debt agreements use EBITDA as a measure of financial compliance. The Company also uses EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

FFO

The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by Nareit, which defines FFO as net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding gains or losses from sales of properties and impairment losses, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding its operating performance because it is a measure of the Company's operations without regard to specified non-cash items, such as real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains or losses on the sale of assets. The Company also uses FFO as one measure in assessing its operating results.

Adjustments to EBITDAre and FFO

The Company adjusts EBITDAre and FFO when evaluating its performance because it believes that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding its ongoing operating performance and that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FFO when combined with U.S. GAAP net income, EBITDAre and FFO, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of the Company's consolidated and property-level operating performance. The Company adjusts EBITDAre and FFO for the following items:

  • Non-Cash Lease Expense and Other Amortization: The Company excludes the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from its ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of its favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. The Company excludes these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating the Company's actual performance for that period.
  • Cumulative Effect of a Change in Accounting Principle: The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive income to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. The Company excludes the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period.
  • Gains or Losses from Debt Extinguishment: The Company excludes the effect of gains or losses recorded on debt extinguishment because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that it believes are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or its hotels.
  • Hotel Acquisition Costs: The Company excludes hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because it believes these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or its hotels.
  • Severance Costs: The Company excludes corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at its hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because the Company believes these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or its hotels.
  • Hotel Manager Transition and Hotel Pre-Opening Costs: The Company excludes the transition costs associated with a change in hotel manager and the pre-opening costs associated with the redevelopment or rebranding of a hotel because it believes these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or its hotels.
  • Share-Based Compensation Expense: The Company excludes share-based compensation expense as it is a non-cash item. This adjustment aligns with the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the Company's financial covenant ratios under its credit facility, supporting consistency in its financial reporting and covenant compliance, as well as comparability with its peers.
  • Other Items: From time to time the Company incurs costs or realizes gains that it considers outside the ordinary course of business and that it does not believe reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or its hotels. Such items may include, but are not limited to, the following: non-cash realized gains or losses on the Company's deferred compensation plan assets; management or franchise contract termination fees; terminated transaction costs; gains or losses from legal settlements; costs incurred related to natural disasters; and gains on property insurance claim settlements, other than income related to business interruption insurance.

In addition, to derive Adjusted FFO, the Company excludes any unrealized fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps and the portion of its non-cash ground lease expense recognized as interest expense. The Company excludes these non-cash amounts because they do not reflect the underlying performance of the Company. Adjusted FFO margins are calculated as Adjusted FFO divided by total revenues.

Adjusted FFO Per Share

The Company calculates Adjusted FFO Per Share as its Adjusted FFO (defined as set forth above) divided by the weighted-average number of fully diluted shares of common stock and operating partnership units outstanding during the applicable period. The Company believes Adjusted FFO Per Share provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding its ongoing operating performance on a per-share basis and that presentation of Adjusted FFO Per Share should be considered together with, and not as a substitute for, diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Free Cash Flow

The Company calculates Free Cash Flow (or FCF) as Adjusted FFO (defined as set forth above) less capital expenditures as reported in the Company's consolidated statement of cash flows. The Company believes the presentation of this metric provides useful information to investors regarding profitability as it reflects operating performance after capital expenditures required to maintain and enhance its portfolio. FCF margins are calculated as FCF divided by total revenues.

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel NOI and Associated Metrics

The Company believes that Hotel Adjusted EBITDA provides its investors a useful financial measure to evaluate its hotel operating performance, excluding the impact of its capital structure (primarily interest), its asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), and its corporate-level expenses. With respect to Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, the Company believes that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and third-party management companies have direct control. The Company believes property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of its hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating its business on a property-level basis. Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margins are calculated as Hotel Adjusted EBITDA divided by total hotel revenues. The Company also uses Hotel Adjusted EBITDA when calculating EBITDA multiples to evaluate acquisitions and dispositions. EBITDA multiples are calculated as the sales price divided by Hotel Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes using EBITDA multiples allows for a consistent valuation method in comparing the purchase or sale value of properties. Hotel NOI is calculated as Hotel Adjusted EBITDA less the annual contractual capital reserve for renewal and replacement. The Company uses Hotel NOI when calculating capitalization rates, or cap rates, to evaluate acquisitions and dispositions. Cap rates are calculated as Hotel NOI divided by sales price. As with EBITDA multiples, the Company believes using cap rates allows for a consistent valuation method in comparing the purchase or sale value of properties.

Comparable Hotel Operating Statistics and Results

The Company believes that presenting comparable hotel operating statistics (such as ADR, occupancy, RevPAR, Total RevPAR and Available Rooms) and results (such as Room Revenues, Total Revenues, Hotel Operating Expenses, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin) is useful to investors because these measures help facilitate year-over-year comparisons of the performance of hotels owned by the Company as of the reporting date. The Company's comparable portfolio includes hotels (i) owned and in operation by the Company for the entirety of the periods presented and (ii) acquired by the Company during the period as though the acquisition happened at the beginning of the period presented. The Company makes adjustments for recently acquired hotels to include operating statistics and results for periods prior to its ownership. As a result, changes as compared to periods prior to its ownership will not necessarily correspond to changes in its actual results. In addition, comparable metrics exclude results and operating statistics for hotels that were sold during the reporting period or held for sale at the end of the period. The Company believes these comparable measures provide more consistent metrics for comparing the performance of its hotels.

The Company's comparable portfolio for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 includes all of its hotels owned as of September 30, 2026 and excludes the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue sold on May 1, 2026 and the Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold on February 19, 2025.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables are reconciliations of the Company's GAAP net income to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Net income

$ 33,409


$ 22,638


$ 138,700


$ 75,592

Interest expense

14,648


17,111


43,780


47,137

Income tax expense

4,097


469


5,823


618

Real estate related depreciation and amortization

28,530


28,340


85,911


84,388

EBITDA

80,684


68,558


274,214


207,735

Impairment losses

-


1,076


-


1,076

Loss (gain) on sale of hotel property, net

239


-


(31,352)


-

EBITDAre

80,923


69,634


242,862


208,811

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization

1,331


1,279


3,906


3,862

Share-based compensation expense (1)

2,569


2,035


7,702


5,591

Hotel pre-opening costs

-


135


-


479

Terminated transaction costs

-


151


-


1,058

Loss on debt extinguishment

-


5,850


-


5,850

Other (2)

-


-


(1,158)


-

Adjusted EBITDA

84,823


79,084


253,312


225,651

Corporate expenses

8,117


6,365


20,899


18,368

Interest (income) and other (income) expense, net

(1,253)


(2,281)


(2,645)


(3,827)

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

$ 91,687


$ 83,168


$ 271,566


$ 240,192



(1)

For each of the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, amounts include less than $0.1 million of non-cash income related to the Company's deferred compensation plan. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, amounts include less than $0.1 million and $0.7 million, respectively, of non-cash income related to the Company's deferred compensation plan.

(2)

Amount reflects the reversal of a previously recognized accrual related to a loss contingency.


Full Year 2026 Guidance


Low End


High End

Net income

$ 162,900


$ 168,900

Interest expense

59,760


58,760

Income tax expense

6,000


7,000

Real estate related depreciation and amortization

111,500


110,500

EBITDA

340,160


345,160

Gain on sale of hotel property, net

(31,352)


(31,352)

EBITDAre

308,808


313,808

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization

5,350


5,350

Share-based compensation expense

9,000


9,000

Other (1)

(1,158)


(1,158)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 322,000


$ 327,000


(1) Amount reflects the reversal of a previously recognized accrual related to a loss contingency.

FFO and Adjusted FFO

The following tables are reconciliations of the Company's GAAP net income to FFO and Adjusted FFO (in thousands except per share amounts):


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Net income

$ 33,409


$ 22,638


$ 138,700


$ 75,592

Real estate related depreciation and amortization

28,530


28,340


85,911


84,388

Loss (gain) on sale of hotel property, net

239


-


(31,352)


-

Impairment losses

-


1,076


-


1,076

FFO

62,178


52,054


193,259


161,056

Distributions to preferred stockholders

-


(2,454)


-


(7,362)

FFO available to common stock and unit holders

62,178


49,600


193,259


153,694

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization

1,335


1,472


4,162


4,417

Share-based compensation expense (1)

2,569


2,035


7,702


5,591

Terminated transaction costs

-


151


-


1,058

Loss on debt extinguishment

-


5,850


-


5,850

Hotel pre-opening costs

-


135


-


479

Other (2)

-


-


(1,158)


-

Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders

$ 66,082


$ 59,243


$ 203,965


$ 171,089

Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per diluted share

$ 0.32


$ 0.29


$ 0.98


$ 0.82

Diluted weighted average shares and units

207,960


207,428


207,721


208,942



(1)

For each of the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, amounts include less than $0.1 million of non-cash income related to the Company's deferred compensation plan. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, amounts include less than $0.1 million and $0.7 million, respectively, of non-cash income related to the Company's deferred compensation plan.

(2)

Amount reflects the reversal of a previously recognized accrual related to a loss contingency.


Full Year 2026 Guidance


Low End


High End

Net income

$ 162,900


$ 168,900

Real estate related depreciation and amortization

111,500


110,500

Gain on sale of hotel property, net

(31,352)


(31,352)

FFO available to common stock and unit holders

243,048


248,048

Non-cash lease expense and other amortization

5,610


5,610

Share-based compensation expense

9,000


9,000

Other (1)

(1,158)


(1,158)

Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders

$ 256,500


$ 261,500

Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per diluted share

$ 1.24


$ 1.26

Diluted weighted average shares and units

207,500


207,500

(1) Amount reflects the reversal of a previously recognized accrual related to a loss contingency.

Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results

The following presents the Room Revenues, Total Revenues, Hotel Operating Expenses, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin together with comparable prior year results (in thousands):


Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Total Room Revenues

$ 195,451


$ 189,088


$ 567,205


$ 550,443

Room revenues from sold hotels (1)

-


(5,578)


(5,314)


(17,116)

Comparable Room Revenues

$ 195,451


$ 183,510


$ 561,891


$ 533,327









Total Revenues

$ 297,605


$ 285,384


$ 874,053


$ 845,957

Total revenues from sold hotels (1)

-


(5,671)


(5,533)


(18,151)

Comparable Total Revenues

$ 297,605


$ 279,713


$ 868,520


$ 827,806









Hotel Operating Expenses

$ 205,918


$ 202,216


$ 602,487


$ 605,765

Hotel operating expenses from sold hotels (1)

-


(4,038)


(4,748)


(14,222)

Comparable Hotel Operating Expenses

$ 205,918


$ 198,178


$ 597,739


$ 591,543









Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

$ 91,687


$ 83,168


$ 271,566


$ 240,192

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotels (1)

-


(1,633)


(785)


(3,929)

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

$ 91,687


$ 81,535


$ 270,781


$ 236,263









Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

30.81 %


29.14 %


31.07 %


28.39 %

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin from sold hotels (1)

- bps


1 bps


11 bps


15 bps

Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

30.81 %


29.15 %


31.18 %


28.54 %



(1)

Amounts represent the operating results for the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue sold on May 1, 2026 and the Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold on February 19, 2025.

Selected Quarterly Comparable Operating Information

The following tables are presented to provide investors with selected quarterly comparable operating information for the Company's current portfolio of 35 hotels with 9,479 rooms.


Quarter 1, 2025

Quarter 2, 2025

Quarter 3, 2025

Quarter 4, 2025

Full Year 2025

ADR

$ 278.15

$ 294.96

$ 281.20

$ 291.45

$ 286.60

Occupancy

66.4 %

76.3 %

75.9 %

67.6 %

71.6 %

RevPAR

$ 184.76

$ 225.08

$ 213.43

$ 196.96

$ 205.11

Total RevPAR

$ 291.62

$ 350.21

$ 324.69

$ 307.75

$ 318.63

Revenues (in thousands)

$ 248,943

$ 302,277

$ 283,334

$ 268,545

$ 1,103,099

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

$ 60,989

$ 94,645

$ 83,627

$ 73,973

$ 313,234

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

24.50 %

31.31 %

29.52 %

27.55 %

28.40 %

Available Rooms

853,650

863,135

872,620

872,620

3,462,025


Quarter 1, 2026

Quarter 2, 2026

Quarter 3, 2026

ADR

$ 285.26

$ 308.47

$ 292.06

Occupancy

66.1 %

78.1 %

77.9 %

RevPAR

$ 188.52

$ 240.78

$ 227.48

Total RevPAR

$ 298.85

$ 369.68

$ 345.61

Revenues (in thousands)

$ 255,112

$ 318,894

$ 301,398

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)

$ 65,602

$ 114,235

$ 93,764

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin

25.71 %

35.82 %

31.11 %

Available Rooms

853,650

862,619

872,068

Market Capitalization as of September 30, 2026

(in thousands)

Enterprise Value






Common equity capitalization (at September 30, 2026 closing price of $12.36/share)


$ 2,554,236

Consolidated debt (face amount)


1,100,000

Cash and cash equivalents


(139,963)

Total enterprise value


$ 3,514,273

Share Reconciliation






Common shares outstanding


204,611

Operating partnership units


590

Unvested restricted stock held by management and employees


887

Shares vested under deferred compensation plan


565

Combined shares and units


206,653

Debt Summary as of September 30, 2026

(dollars in thousands)





Outstanding



Loan


Interest Rate


Principal


Maturity

Unsecured term loan


SOFR + 1.35%


$ 500,000


January 2028 (1)

Unsecured term loan


SOFR + 1.35%


300,000


January 2029 (1)

Unsecured term loan


SOFR + 1.35%


300,000


January 2030

Senior unsecured credit facility


SOFR + 1.40%


-


January 2030 (1)

Total debt




1,100,000



Unamortized debt issuance costs (2)




(869)



Debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs



$ 1,099,131










Debt Metrics







Weighted-average interest rate (3)




5.1 %



Percent fixed rate (3)




48 %



Net debt to EBITDA (4)




3.0x



Average years to maturity




2.1



Average years to maturity, including extensions




2.8










(1)

Maturity date may be extended for two six-month periods upon the payment of applicable fees and the satisfaction of certain customary conditions.

(2)

Excludes debt issuance costs related to the Company's senior unsecured credit facility, which are included within Prepaid and Other Assets on the accompanying consolidated balance sheet.

(3)

Including the effect of interest rate swaps as of September 30, 2026.

(4)

Calculated using trailing 12-month Adjusted EBITDA as of September 30, 2026.

Hotel Information as of November 3, 2026

Hotel

Rooms

Location

Franchisor

Contract
Expiration

Operator

Contract
Expiration

Ground Lease
Expiration

Mortgage
Debt

AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown

245

Minneapolis, MN

Marriott

Oct 2041

Sage Hospitality

At will with no fee

-

-

Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

318

Atlanta, GA

Marriott

Sep 2050 (1)

Aimbridge Hospitality

At will with no fee

-

-

Bourbon Orleans Hotel

220

New Orleans, LA

Independent

-

Aimbridge Hospitality

At will with no fee

-

-

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

142

Sausalito, CA

Independent

-

Passport Resorts

At will with fee

2066

-

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

1,200

Chicago, IL

N/A

-

Marriott

Dec 2038 (2)

-

-

Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa

117

Pray, MT

Independent

-

EOS Hospitality

At will with no fee

-

-

Courtyard Denver Downtown

177

Denver, CO

Marriott

Oct 2027

Sage Hospitality

At will with no fee

-

-

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

321

New York, NY

Marriott

Aug 2042

Highgate Hotels

At will with no fee

-

-

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

272

Bethesda, MD

Hilton

Feb 2037

Sage Hospitality

At will with no fee

2087

-

Havana Cabana Key West

106

Key West, FL

Independent

-

EOS Hospitality

At will with no fee

-

-

Henderson Beach Resort

270

Destin, FL

Independent

-

Aimbridge Hospitality

At will with no fee

-

-

Henderson Park Inn

37

Destin, FL

Independent

-

Aimbridge Hospitality

At will with no fee

-

-

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

282

New York, NY

Hilton

Jun 2033

Highgate Hotels

At will with no fee

-

-

Hotel Champlain Burlington

252

Burlington, VT

Hilton

Jun 2034

Aimbridge Hospitality

At will with no fee

-

-

Hotel Clio

199

Denver, CO

Marriott

Oct 2036

Sage Hospitality

At will with no fee

-

-

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

96

San Francisco, CA

Independent

-

Parable Hospitality

At will with no fee

-

-

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

242

Phoenix, AZ

N/A

-

IHG Hotels & Resorts

Dec 2027 or upon sale

2085

-

Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

96

Fort Lauderdale, FL

IHG Hotels & Resorts

Apr 2041

HEI Hotels & Resorts

At will with no fee

-

-

Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort

157

Huntington Beach, CA

N/A

-

IHG Hotels & Resorts

At will with no fee

-

-

L'Auberge de Sedona

158

Sedona, AZ

Independent

-

Aimbridge Hospitality

At will with no fee

2124

-

Lake Austin Spa Resort

40

Austin, TX

Independent

-

EOS Hospitality

At will with no fee

-

-

Margaritaville Beach House Key West

186

Key West, FL

Margaritaville

Apr 2041

Ocean Properties

Jul 2027

-

-

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

510

Salt Lake City, UT

Marriott

Sep 2050 (1)

HEI Hotels & Resorts

At will with no fee

2056/2106

-

The Bellmoor Inn & Spa

79

Rehoboth Beach, DE

Independent

-

EOS Hospitality

At will with no fee

-

-

The Dagny Boston

403

Boston, MA

Independent

-

Aimbridge Hospitality

At will with no fee

-

-

The Gwen

311

Chicago, IL

Marriott

Sep 2035

HEI Hotels & Resorts

At will with no fee

-

-

The Hythe Vail

344

Vail, CO

Marriott

Dec 2041

Vail Resorts

At will with fee

-

-

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

82

South Lake Tahoe, CA

Independent

-

Aimbridge Hospitality

At will with no fee

-

-

The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

167

Charleston, SC

Marriott

Dec 2031

Aimbridge Hospitality

At will with no fee

-

-

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

182

Sonoma, CA

Marriott

Dec 2035

Sage Hospitality

At will with no fee

-

-

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

103

Marathon, FL

Independent

-

EOS Hospitality

At will with no fee

-

-

Westin Boston Seaport District

793

Boston, MA

Marriott

Dec 2044 (3)

Aimbridge Hospitality

At will with no fee

2099

-

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

432

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Marriott

Dec 2034

HEI Hotels & Resorts

At will with no fee

-

-

Westin San Diego Bayview

436

San Diego, CA

Marriott

Dec 2040

Aimbridge Hospitality

At will with no fee

-

-

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

504

Fort Worth, TX

N/A

-

Marriott

Dec 2030 (4)

-

-



(1)

The franchise agreement may be terminated at Marriott's option after September 2040.

(2)

Marriott has two 10-year options to extend the management agreement.

(3)

On March 19, 2026, the Company entered into a new franchise agreement with Marriott effective January 1, 2027.

(4)

Marriott is entitled to one ten-year extension option if they achieve a certain level of operating profit for the three-year period ending December 31, 2029. Marriott is entitled to a second ten-year extension option if they achieve a certain level of operating profit for the three-year period ending December 31, 2039.


Operating Statistics - Third Quarter


ADR


Occupancy


RevPAR


Total RevPAR


3Q 2026

3Q 2025

Change


3Q 2026

3Q 2025

Change


3Q 2026

3Q 2025

Change


3Q 2026

3Q 2025

Change

















AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown

$ 169.14

$ 177.13

(4.5) %


72.4 %

71.7 %

0.7 %


$ 122.47

$ 126.97

(3.5) %


$ 141.30

$ 145.13

(2.6) %

Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$ 169.73

$ 162.13

4.7 %


63.0 %

68.3 %

(5.3) %


$ 106.89

$ 110.74

(3.5) %


$ 143.66

$ 153.08

(6.2) %

Bourbon Orleans Hotel

$ 193.60

$ 177.09

9.3 %


56.4 %

61.4 %

(5.0) %


$ 109.13

$ 108.73

0.4 %


$ 156.03

$ 148.88

4.8 %

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

$ 607.01

$ 630.83

(3.8) %


77.8 %

64.1 %

13.7 %


$ 472.41

$ 404.65

16.7 %


$ 1,174.77

$ 972.16

20.8 %

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$ 273.00

$ 268.20

1.8 %


84.4 %

78.5 %

5.9 %


$ 230.51

$ 210.63

9.4 %


$ 358.50

$ 330.22

8.6 %

Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa

$ 279.18

$ 244.33

14.3 %


76.2 %

84.4 %

(8.2) %


$ 212.76

$ 206.13

3.2 %


$ 467.77

$ 458.61

2.0 %

Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 235.57

$ 234.38

0.5 %


85.6 %

84.8 %

0.8 %


$ 201.65

$ 198.72

1.5 %


$ 224.68

$ 223.64

0.5 %

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$ 375.93

$ 349.37

7.6 %


96.2 %

90.8 %

5.4 %


$ 361.50

$ 317.16

14.0 %


$ 371.60

$ 326.10

14.0 %

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$ 164.29

$ 161.77

1.6 %


72.8 %

69.6 %

3.2 %


$ 119.63

$ 112.65

6.2 %


$ 140.07

$ 132.20

6.0 %

Havana Cabana Key West

$ 176.59

$ 180.26

(2.0) %


64.5 %

42.3 %

22.2 %


$ 113.92

$ 76.23

49.4 %


$ 194.83

$ 129.32

50.7 %

Henderson Beach Resort

$ 442.00

$ 421.36

4.9 %


75.3 %

70.2 %

5.1 %


$ 332.64

$ 295.87

12.4 %


$ 644.63

$ 532.37

21.1 %

Henderson Park Inn

$ 666.04

$ 618.97

7.6 %


84.3 %

82.1 %

2.2 %


$ 561.75

$ 508.05

10.6 %


$ 971.38

$ 846.00

14.8 %

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$ 279.75

$ 277.38

0.9 %


95.6 %

98.1 %

(2.5) %


$ 267.55

$ 272.24

(1.7) %


$ 295.56

$ 304.92

(3.1) %

Hotel Champlain Burlington

$ 275.92

$ 292.04

(5.5) %


82.1 %

83.3 %

(1.2) %


$ 226.54

$ 243.38

(6.9) %


$ 303.40

$ 333.67

(9.1) %

Hotel Clio

$ 350.62

$ 332.38

5.5 %


83.5 %

85.9 %

(2.4) %


$ 292.93

$ 285.36

2.7 %


$ 457.66

$ 463.09

(1.2) %

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$ 178.41

$ 188.89

(5.5) %


85.4 %

58.7 %

26.7 %


$ 152.41

$ 110.96

37.4 %


$ 186.60

$ 137.19

36.0 %

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 175.44

$ 183.97

(4.6) %


72.4 %

52.5 %

19.9 %


$ 127.01

$ 96.63

31.4 %


$ 210.48

$ 171.59

22.7 %

Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 125.36

$ 121.60

3.1 %


54.9 %

58.1 %

(3.2) %


$ 68.80

$ 70.67

(2.6) %


$ 161.62

$ 163.04

(0.9) %

Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort

$ 367.38

$ 346.45

6.0 %


86.5 %

87.8 %

(1.3) %


$ 317.96

$ 304.02

4.6 %


$ 436.77

$ 424.88

2.8 %

L'Auberge de Sedona (1)

$ 616.20

$ 568.27

8.4 %


58.4 %

41.0 %

17.4 %


$ 359.65

$ 233.12

54.3 %


$ 653.73

$ 479.80

36.3 %

Lake Austin Spa Resort

$ 979.95

$ 1,071.87

(8.6) %


41.6 %

41.8 %

(0.2) %


$ 407.69

$ 448.26

(9.1) %


$ 1,122.65

$ 1,148.41

(2.2) %

Margaritaville Beach House Key West

$ 270.97

$ 281.34

(3.7) %


70.9 %

70.8 %

0.1 %


$ 192.20

$ 199.20

(3.5) %


$ 278.30

$ 287.52

(3.2) %

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$ 199.90

$ 202.16

(1.1) %


72.5 %

70.7 %

1.8 %


$ 144.92

$ 142.89

1.4 %


$ 203.26

$ 197.87

2.7 %

The Dagny Boston

$ 375.34

$ 333.73

12.5 %


92.4 %

92.3 %

0.1 %


$ 346.90

$ 307.87

12.7 %


$ 375.12

$ 338.76

10.7 %

The Gwen

$ 395.84

$ 355.07

11.5 %


78.8 %

78.5 %

0.3 %


$ 311.85

$ 278.81

11.9 %


$ 465.74

$ 425.56

9.4 %

The Hythe Vail

$ 306.65

$ 289.11

6.1 %


70.9 %

68.4 %

2.5 %


$ 217.37

$ 197.67

10.0 %


$ 399.44

$ 366.12

9.1 %

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

$ 582.56

$ 550.14

5.9 %


84.7 %

83.9 %

0.8 %


$ 493.45

$ 461.76

6.9 %


$ 849.60

$ 799.18

6.3 %

The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

$ 304.86

$ 307.34

(0.8) %


86.6 %

87.1 %

(0.5) %


$ 264.05

$ 267.55

(1.3) %


$ 349.23

$ 357.41

(2.3) %

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

$ 458.63

$ 462.55

(0.8) %


79.6 %

79.5 %

0.1 %


$ 365.07

$ 367.71

(0.7) %


$ 549.38

$ 565.02

(2.8) %

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

$ 448.16

$ 460.04

(2.6) %


63.1 %

63.2 %

(0.1) %


$ 282.72

$ 290.56

(2.7) %


$ 378.36

$ 385.28

(1.8) %

Westin Boston Seaport District

$ 287.43

$ 275.75

4.2 %


89.7 %

89.7 %

- %


$ 257.83

$ 247.23

4.3 %


$ 391.21

$ 367.80

6.4 %

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 168.25

$ 172.32

(2.4) %


60.0 %

64.4 %

(4.4) %


$ 100.94

$ 110.93

(9.0) %


$ 247.47

$ 276.99

(10.7) %

Westin San Diego Bayview

$ 228.73

$ 223.17

2.5 %


81.6 %

82.5 %

(0.9) %


$ 186.66

$ 184.15

1.4 %


$ 234.72

$ 233.79

0.4 %

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$ 196.17

$ 191.17

2.6 %


65.0 %

66.1 %

(1.1) %


$ 127.55

$ 126.37

0.9 %


$ 224.95

$ 224.60

0.2 %

Comparable Total (2)

$ 290.46

$ 279.91

3.8 %


77.8 %

75.8 %

2.0 %


$ 226.01

$ 212.06

6.6 %


$ 344.13

$ 323.24

6.5 %

















(1)

During the fourth quarter 2025, Orchards Inn Sedona and L'Auberge de Sedona were combined and now operate as one hotel. Amounts presented have been adjusted to reflect the combination.

(2)

Amounts exclude the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue which was sold in 2026.


Operating Statistics - Year to Date


ADR


Occupancy


RevPAR


Total RevPAR


YTD 2026

YTD 2025

Change


YTD 2026

YTD 2025

Change


YTD 2026

YTD 2025

Change


YTD 2026

YTD 2025

Change

















AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown

$ 159.71

$ 158.85

0.5 %


61.5 %

60.4 %

1.1 %


$ 98.17

$ 95.89

2.4 %


$ 113.94

$ 110.98

2.7 %

Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$ 171.14

$ 164.45

4.1 %


63.9 %

67.7 %

(3.8) %


$ 109.43

$ 111.27

(1.7) %


$ 156.56

$ 156.76

(0.1) %

Bourbon Orleans Hotel

$ 237.62

$ 235.13

1.1 %


67.5 %

67.7 %

(0.2) %


$ 160.41

$ 159.08

0.8 %


$ 219.90

$ 208.23

5.6 %

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

$ 608.85

$ 581.03

4.8 %


71.8 %

59.6 %

12.2 %


$ 437.19

$ 346.57

26.1 %


$ 1,117.48

$ 900.23

24.1 %

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$ 265.42

$ 258.90

2.5 %


68.7 %

64.6 %

4.1 %


$ 182.46

$ 167.19

9.1 %


$ 298.24

$ 279.25

6.8 %

Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa

$ 238.88

$ 233.04

2.5 %


61.5 %

69.4 %

(7.9) %


$ 146.94

$ 161.73

(9.1) %


$ 345.08

$ 373.10

(7.5) %

Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 221.05

$ 213.38

3.6 %


81.0 %

80.1 %

0.9 %


$ 179.05

$ 170.99

4.7 %


$ 202.62

$ 191.69

5.7 %

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$ 252.33

$ 250.95

0.5 %


92.9 %

95.2 %

(2.3) %


$ 234.30

$ 238.83

(1.9) %


$ 243.94

$ 244.17

(0.1) %

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$ 346.35

$ 319.48

8.4 %


83.7 %

90.0 %

(6.3) %


$ 289.87

$ 287.66

0.8 %


$ 298.30

$ 297.05

0.4 %

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$ 174.42

$ 169.96

2.6 %


69.4 %

67.9 %

1.5 %


$ 121.02

$ 115.35

4.9 %


$ 140.99

$ 134.84

4.6 %

Havana Cabana Key West

$ 251.20

$ 270.83

(7.2) %


73.6 %

72.4 %

1.2 %


$ 184.84

$ 195.97

(5.7) %


$ 275.97

$ 283.08

(2.5) %

Henderson Beach Resort

$ 421.42

$ 401.22

5.0 %


65.0 %

60.7 %

4.3 %


$ 274.08

$ 243.64

12.5 %


$ 527.97

$ 470.89

12.1 %

Henderson Park Inn

$ 654.12

$ 589.54

11.0 %


71.3 %

72.8 %

(1.5) %


$ 466.19

$ 428.92

8.7 %


$ 789.11

$ 715.24

10.3 %

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$ 254.90

$ 263.89

(3.4) %


92.3 %

88.1 %

4.2 %


$ 235.31

$ 232.51

1.2 %


$ 263.27

$ 262.76

0.2 %

Hotel Champlain Burlington

$ 221.62

$ 223.85

(1.0) %


67.9 %

71.6 %

(3.7) %


$ 150.51

$ 160.20

(6.0) %


$ 217.31

$ 230.50

(5.7) %

Hotel Clio

$ 335.79

$ 319.01

5.3 %


78.9 %

78.5 %

0.4 %


$ 265.00

$ 250.31

5.9 %


$ 427.49

$ 419.65

1.9 %

Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$ 225.20

$ 207.65

8.5 %


77.4 %

62.1 %

15.3 %


$ 174.31

$ 128.86

35.3 %


$ 209.62

$ 158.29

32.4 %

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 238.44

$ 237.48

0.4 %


75.1 %

65.6 %

9.5 %


$ 179.08

$ 155.74

15.0 %


$ 296.28

$ 255.10

16.1 %

Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 212.99

$ 204.54

4.1 %


71.8 %

72.9 %

(1.1) %


$ 152.84

$ 149.04

2.5 %


$ 294.25

$ 291.21

1.0 %

Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort

$ 323.06

$ 315.75

2.3 %


82.3 %

81.1 %

1.2 %


$ 265.98

$ 256.18

3.8 %


$ 379.93

$ 381.81

(0.5) %

L'Auberge de Sedona (1)

$ 713.83

$ 729.02

(2.1) %


67.9 %

43.1 %

24.8 %


$ 484.79

$ 314.42

54.2 %


$ 832.57

$ 603.02

38.1 %

Lake Austin Spa Resort

$ 974.75

$ 1,055.97

(7.7) %


53.9 %

52.1 %

1.8 %


$ 524.95

$ 550.61

(4.7) %


$ 1,322.11

$ 1,354.93

(2.4) %

Margaritaville Beach House Key West

$ 386.10

$ 382.35

1.0 %


84.0 %

83.4 %

0.6 %


$ 324.50

$ 318.88

1.8 %


$ 438.57

$ 434.13

1.0 %

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$ 211.38

$ 206.36

2.4 %


73.1 %

70.9 %

2.2 %


$ 154.57

$ 146.23

5.7 %


$ 213.64

$ 201.23

6.2 %

The Dagny Boston

$ 332.37

$ 293.84

13.1 %


84.6 %

85.5 %

(0.9) %


$ 281.06

$ 251.34

11.8 %


$ 306.78

$ 280.84

9.2 %

The Gwen

$ 345.97

$ 316.48

9.3 %


74.5 %

75.0 %

(0.5) %


$ 257.85

$ 237.38

8.6 %


$ 381.07

$ 358.03

6.4 %

The Hythe Vail

$ 437.48

$ 439.91

(0.6) %


58.9 %

61.6 %

(2.7) %


$ 257.57

$ 271.08

(5.0) %


$ 410.12

$ 423.74

(3.2) %

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

$ 456.65

$ 442.14

3.3 %


65.6 %

64.2 %

1.4 %


$ 299.37

$ 283.84

5.5 %


$ 529.50

$ 512.31

3.4 %

The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

$ 347.40

$ 345.52

0.5 %


89.6 %

88.6 %

1.0 %


$ 311.10

$ 306.19

1.6 %


$ 403.33

$ 392.85

2.7 %

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

$ 428.69

$ 423.67

1.2 %


72.1 %

71.6 %

0.5 %


$ 309.01

$ 303.17

1.9 %


$ 485.37

$ 485.83

(0.1) %

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

$ 580.82

$ 608.57

(4.6) %


73.2 %

74.2 %

(1.0) %


$ 425.08

$ 451.71

(5.9) %


$ 544.19

$ 579.97

(6.2) %

Westin Boston Seaport District

$ 281.13

$ 272.97

3.0 %


85.3 %

84.7 %

0.6 %


$ 239.74

$ 231.30

3.6 %


$ 380.38

$ 358.71

6.0 %

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 260.27

$ 257.61

1.0 %


74.5 %

75.8 %

(1.3) %


$ 193.83

$ 195.37

(0.8) %


$ 401.28

$ 421.64

(4.8) %

Westin San Diego Bayview

$ 233.86

$ 231.56

1.0 %


80.8 %

80.7 %

0.1 %


$ 189.05

$ 186.76

1.2 %


$ 256.51

$ 250.53

2.4 %

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$ 207.75

$ 202.77

2.5 %


68.6 %

72.3 %

(3.7) %


$ 142.57

$ 146.68

(2.8) %


$ 263.81

$ 271.01

(2.7) %

Comparable Total (2)

$ 295.48

$ 284.81

3.7 %


74.1 %

72.9 %

1.2 %


$ 218.91

$ 207.69

5.4 %


$ 338.37

$ 322.37

5.0 %

















(1)

During the fourth quarter 2025, Orchards Inn Sedona and L'Auberge de Sedona were combined and now operate as one hotel. Amounts presented have been adjusted to reflect the combination.

(2)

Amounts exclude the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue which was sold in 2026 and the Westin Washington D.C. City Center which was sold in 2025.



Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Third Quarter 2026








Net Income (Loss)

Plus:

Plus:

Plus:

Equals: Hotel
Adjusted EBITDA



Total Revenues


Depreciation

Interest Expense (1)

Adjustments (2)

AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown


$ 3,185


$ 856

$ 322

$ -

$ -

$ 1,178

Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta


$ 4,203


$ 1,038

$ 413

$ -

$ -

$ 1,451

Bourbon Orleans Hotel


$ 3,158


$ (213)

$ 895

$ -

$ 2

$ 684

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate


$ 15,347


$ 3,325

$ 1,526

$ -

$ 94

$ 4,945

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile


$ 39,578


$ 10,976

$ 3,075

$ 6

$ (397)

$ 13,660

Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa


$ 5,035


$ 1,034

$ 488

$ -

$ (1)

$ 1,521

Courtyard Denver Downtown


$ 3,659


$ 1,463

$ 403

$ -

$ -

$ 1,866

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East


$ 10,974


$ 2,903

$ 838

$ -

$ -

$ 3,741

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda


$ 3,505


$ (1,505)

$ 464

$ -

$ 1,419

$ 378

Havana Cabana Key West


$ 1,900


$ (404)

$ 314

$ -

$ -

$ (90)

Henderson Beach Resort


$ 16,013


$ 4,312

$ 1,164

$ -

$ -

$ 5,476

Henderson Park Inn


$ 3,307


$ 1,544

$ 246

$ -

$ -

$ 1,790

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central


$ 7,668


$ 1,233

$ 777

$ -

$ -

$ 2,010

Hotel Champlain Burlington


$ 7,034


$ 1,878

$ 816

$ -

$ -

$ 2,694

Hotel Clio


$ 8,379


$ 1,898

$ 717

$ -

$ -

$ 2,615

Hotel Emblem San Francisco


$ 1,648


$ (7)

$ 193

$ -

$ -

$ 186

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix


$ 4,686


$ (706)

$ 749

$ -

$ 186

$ 229

Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort


$ 1,427


$ (666)

$ 372

$ -

$ -

$ (294)

Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort


$ 6,309


$ 2,101

$ 352

$ -

$ -

$ 2,453

L'Auberge de Sedona (3)


$ 9,503


$ 1,211

$ 1,150

$ 56

$ 38

$ 2,455

Lake Austin Spa Resort


$ 4,131


$ 228

$ 736

$ -

$ -

$ 964

Margaritaville Beach House Key West


$ 4,762


$ 218

$ 775

$ -

$ -

$ 993

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek


$ 9,537


$ 2,349

$ 1,060

$ -

$ 11

$ 3,420

The Dagny Boston


$ 13,908


$ 5,474

$ 1,607

$ -

$ -

$ 7,081

The Gwen


$ 13,326


$ 3,324

$ 759

$ -

$ -

$ 4,083

The Hythe Vail


$ 12,642


$ 3,628

$ 779

$ -

$ -

$ 4,407

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa


$ 6,409


$ 2,854

$ 358

$ -

$ -

$ 3,212

The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel


$ 5,366


$ 1,768

$ 369

$ -

$ -

$ 2,137

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort


$ 9,199


$ 2,526

$ 502

$ -

$ -

$ 3,028

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort


$ 3,585


$ 137

$ 480

$ -

$ -

$ 617

Westin Boston Seaport District


$ 28,542


$ 5,257

$ 2,312

$ -

$ (247)

$ 7,322

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort


$ 9,835


$ (659)

$ 1,005

$ -

$ -

$ 346

Westin San Diego Bayview


$ 9,415


$ 872

$ 1,358

$ -

$ -

$ 2,230

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel


$ 10,430


$ 1,920

$ 991

$ -

$ -

$ 2,911

Comparable Total


$ 297,605


$ 62,167

$ 28,365

$ 62

$ 1,105

$ 91,687



(1)

Includes cash ground rent expense for L'Auberge de Sedona that is classified as interest expense as it is a financing lease for GAAP purposes.

(2)

Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight-lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities.

(3)

During the fourth quarter 2025, Orchards Inn Sedona and L'Auberge de Sedona were combined and now operate as one hotel. Amounts presented have been adjusted to reflect the combination.



Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Third Quarter 2025





Net Income (Loss)

Plus:

Plus:

Plus:

Equals: Hotel



Total Revenues


Depreciation

Interest Expense (1)

Adjustments (2)

Adjusted EBITDA

AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown


$ 3,271


$ 913

$ 298

$ -

$ -

$ 1,211

Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta


$ 4,479


$ 1,253

$ 393

$ -

$ -

$ 1,646

Bourbon Orleans Hotel


$ 3,013


$ (575)

$ 1,136

$ -

$ 3

$ 564

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate


$ 12,700


$ 2,201

$ 1,484

$ -

$ 94

$ 3,779

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile


$ 36,457


$ 8,815

$ 3,042

$ 6

$ (397)

$ 11,466

Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa


$ 4,936


$ 1,153

$ 443

$ -

$ (1)

$ 1,595

Courtyard Denver Downtown


$ 3,642


$ 1,349

$ 398

$ -

$ -

$ 1,747

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue


$ 5,671


$ 794

$ 343

$ 282

$ 214

$ 1,633

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East


$ 9,631


$ 2,431

$ 541

$ -

$ -

$ 2,972

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda


$ 3,308


$ (1,582)

$ 480

$ -

$ 1,435

$ 333

Havana Cabana Key West


$ 1,261


$ (665)

$ 230

$ -

$ -

$ (435)

Henderson Beach Resort


$ 13,224


$ 3,056

$ 1,112

$ -

$ -

$ 4,168

Henderson Park Inn


$ 2,880


$ 1,200

$ 275

$ -

$ -

$ 1,475

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central


$ 7,911


$ 1,514

$ 780

$ -

$ -

$ 2,294

Hotel Champlain Burlington


$ 7,920


$ 2,063

$ 795

$ -

$ -

$ 2,858

Hotel Clio


$ 8,478


$ 1,792

$ 847

$ 42

$ 5

$ 2,686

Hotel Emblem San Francisco


$ 1,212


$ (364)

$ 292

$ -

$ -

$ (72)

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix


$ 3,820


$ (962)

$ 573

$ -

$ 190

$ (199)

Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort


$ 1,440


$ (766)

$ 371

$ -

$ -

$ (395)

Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort


$ 6,137


$ 2,151

$ 343

$ -

$ -

$ 2,494

L'Auberge de Sedona (3)


$ 6,975


$ (494)

$ 1,043

$ -

$ 42

$ 591

Lake Austin Spa Resort


$ 4,226


$ 419

$ 719

$ -

$ -

$ 1,138

Margaritaville Beach House Key West


$ 4,920


$ 386

$ 766

$ -

$ -

$ 1,152

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek


$ 9,284


$ 2,192

$ 1,050

$ -

$ 11

$ 3,253

The Dagny Boston


$ 12,560


$ 4,480

$ 1,580

$ -

$ -

$ 6,060

The Gwen


$ 12,176


$ 2,824

$ 761

$ -

$ -

$ 3,585

The Hythe Vail


$ 11,587


$ 2,806

$ 919

$ -

$ -

$ 3,725

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa


$ 6,029


$ 2,635

$ 321

$ -

$ -

$ 2,956

The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel


$ 5,491


$ 1,861

$ 369

$ -

$ -

$ 2,230

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort


$ 9,461


$ 2,954

$ 481

$ -

$ -

$ 3,435

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort


$ 3,651


$ 301

$ 472

$ -

$ -

$ 773

Westin Boston Seaport District


$ 26,832


$ 3,893

$ 2,315

$ 1,422

$ (124)

$ 7,506

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort


$ 11,009


$ (769)

$ 1,062

$ -

$ -

$ 293

Westin San Diego Bayview


$ 9,378


$ 1,078

$ 1,352

$ -

$ -

$ 2,430

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel


$ 10,414


$ 1,279

$ 954

$ -

$ -

$ 2,233

Total


$ 285,384


$ 51,616

$ 28,340

$ 1,752

$ 1,472

$ 83,168

Less: Sold Hotel (4)


$ (5,671)


$ (794)

$ (343)

$ (282)

$ (214)

$ (1,633)

Comparable Total


$ 279,713


$ 50,822

$ 27,997

$ 1,470

$ 1,258

$ 81,535



(1)

Includes cash ground rent expense for Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue that is classified as interest expense as it is a financing lease for GAAP purposes.

(2)

Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight-lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities.

(3)

During the fourth quarter 2025, Orchards Inn Sedona and L'Auberge de Sedona were combined and now operate as one hotel. Amounts presented have been adjusted to reflect the combination.

(4)

Represents the operating results of the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue sold in 2026.



Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Year to Date 2026



Total Revenues


Net Income (Loss)

Plus: Depreciation

Plus:
Interest Expense (1)

Plus:
Adjustments (2)

Equals: Hotel
Adjusted EBITDA




AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown


$ 7,621


$ 1,095

$ 947

$ -

$ -

$ 2,042

Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta


$ 13,591


$ 4,004

$ 1,214

$ -

$ -

$ 5,218

Bourbon Orleans Hotel


$ 13,207


$ 1,694

$ 3,272

$ -

$ 8

$ 4,974

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate


$ 43,320


$ 8,725

$ 4,625

$ -

$ 281

$ 13,631

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile


$ 97,704


$ 24,793

$ 9,266

$ 19

$ (1,192)

$ 32,886

Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa


$ 11,022


$ 264

$ 1,436

$ -

$ -

$ 1,700

Courtyard Denver Downtown


$ 9,791


$ 3,402

$ 1,202

$ -

$ -

$ 4,604

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue


$ 5,533


$ 13

$ 115

$ 377

$ 280

$ 785

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East


$ 26,141


$ 4,560

$ 2,218

$ -

$ -

$ 6,778

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda


$ 10,469


$ (4,300)

$ 1,387

$ -

$ 4,277

$ 1,364

Havana Cabana Key West


$ 7,986


$ 809

$ 888

$ -

$ -

$ 1,697

Henderson Beach Resort


$ 38,917


$ 8,467

$ 3,460

$ -

$ -

$ 11,927

Henderson Park Inn


$ 7,971


$ 3,104

$ 850

$ -

$ -

$ 3,954

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central


$ 20,268


$ 2,358

$ 2,353

$ -

$ -

$ 4,711

Hotel Champlain Burlington


$ 15,074


$ 1,083

$ 2,439

$ -

$ -

$ 3,522

Hotel Clio


$ 23,224


$ 4,312

$ 2,214

$ -

$ -

$ 6,526

Hotel Emblem San Francisco


$ 5,494


$ 653

$ 580

$ -

$ -

$ 1,233

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix


$ 19,574


$ 2,060

$ 2,173

$ -

$ 561

$ 4,794

Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort


$ 7,712


$ 249

$ 1,114

$ -

$ -

$ 1,363

Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort


$ 16,284


$ 4,130

$ 1,054

$ -

$ -

$ 5,184

L'Auberge de Sedona (3)


$ 35,912


$ 9,330

$ 3,500

$ 56

$ 123

$ 13,009

Lake Austin Spa Resort


$ 14,437


$ 1,718

$ 2,194

$ -

$ -

$ 3,912

Margaritaville Beach House Key West


$ 22,270


$ 7,333

$ 2,316

$ -

$ -

$ 9,649

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek


$ 29,745


$ 8,144

$ 3,221

$ -

$ 32

$ 11,397

The Dagny Boston


$ 33,752


$ 9,384

$ 4,800

$ -

$ -

$ 14,184

The Gwen


$ 32,354


$ 6,112

$ 2,288

$ -

$ -

$ 8,400

The Hythe Vail


$ 38,515


$ 12,507

$ 2,330

$ -

$ -

$ 14,837

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa


$ 11,853


$ 3,190

$ 1,080

$ -

$ -

$ 4,270

The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel


$ 18,388


$ 7,328

$ 1,108

$ -

$ -

$ 8,436

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort


$ 24,116


$ 5,741

$ 1,507

$ -

$ -

$ 7,248

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort


$ 15,302


$ 2,870

$ 1,445

$ -

$ -

$ 4,315

Westin Boston Seaport District


$ 82,351


$ 13,570

$ 6,882

$ -

$ (742)

$ 19,710

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort


$ 47,326


$ 10,268

$ 2,981

$ -

$ -

$ 13,249

Westin San Diego Bayview


$ 30,531


$ 4,942

$ 4,077

$ -

$ -

$ 9,019

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel


$ 36,298


$ 8,163

$ 2,908

$ -

$ -

$ 11,071

Total


$ 874,053


$ 182,075

$ 85,444

$ 452

$ 3,628

$ 271,566

Less: Sold Hotel (4)


$ (5,533)


$ (13)

$ (115)

$ (377)

$ (280)

$ (785)

Comparable Total


$ 868,520


$ 182,062

$ 85,329

$ 75

$ 3,348

$ 270,781



(1)

Includes cash ground rent expense for Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue and L'Auberge de Sedona that is classified as interest expense as it is a financing lease for GAAP purposes.

(2)

Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight-lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities.

(3)

During the fourth quarter 2025, Orchards Inn Sedona and L'Auberge de Sedona were combined and now operate as one hotel. Amounts presented have been adjusted to reflect the combination.

(4)

Represents the operating results of the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue sold in 2026.



Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Year to Date 2025





Net Income (Loss)

Plus: Depreciation

Plus:
Interest Expense (1)

Plus:
Adjustments (2)

Equals: Hotel
Adjusted EBITDA



Total Revenues


AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown


$ 7,423


$ 1,105

$ 893

$ -

$ -

$ 1,998

Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta


$ 13,609


$ 4,128

$ 1,134

$ -

$ -

$ 5,262

Bourbon Orleans Hotel


$ 12,506


$ 1,301

$ 3,302

$ -

$ 9

$ 4,612

Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate


$ 34,898


$ 4,200

$ 4,422

$ -

$ 281

$ 8,903

Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile


$ 91,482


$ 14,217

$ 9,200

$ 18

$ (1,192)

$ 22,243

Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa


$ 11,917


$ 1,252

$ 1,315

$ -

$ (1)

$ 2,566

Courtyard Denver Downtown


$ 9,263


$ 2,634

$ 1,167

$ -

$ -

$ 3,801

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue


$ 15,074


$ 1,102

$ 1,028

$ 849

$ 620

$ 3,599

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East


$ 26,031


$ 5,487

$ 1,607

$ -

$ -

$ 7,094

Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda


$ 10,013


$ (4,538)

$ 1,509

$ -

$ 4,322

$ 1,293

Havana Cabana Key West


$ 8,192


$ 1,221

$ 779

$ -

$ -

$ 2,000

Henderson Beach Resort


$ 34,710


$ 6,153

$ 3,334

$ -

$ -

$ 9,487

Henderson Park Inn


$ 7,225


$ 2,593

$ 826

$ -

$ -

$ 3,419

Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central


$ 20,229


$ 2,400

$ 2,215

$ -

$ -

$ 4,615

Hotel Champlain Burlington


$ 16,235


$ 1,144

$ 2,357

$ -

$ -

$ 3,501

Hotel Clio


$ 22,799


$ 2,036

$ 2,549

$ 1,242

$ 14

$ 5,841

Hotel Emblem San Francisco


$ 4,148


$ (609)

$ 878

$ -

$ -

$ 269

Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix


$ 16,853


$ 1,448

$ 1,590

$ -

$ 573

$ 3,611

Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort


$ 7,632


$ (142)

$ 1,111

$ -

$ -

$ 969

Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort


$ 16,365


$ 4,616

$ 1,023

$ -

$ -

$ 5,639

L'Auberge de Sedona (3)


$ 26,011


$ 3,400

$ 2,315

$ -

$ 126

$ 5,841

Lake Austin Spa Resort


$ 14,796


$ 2,049

$ 2,154

$ -

$ -

$ 4,203

Margaritaville Beach House Key West


$ 22,044


$ 6,815

$ 2,286

$ -

$ -

$ 9,101

Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek


$ 28,018


$ 7,456

$ 3,160

$ -

$ 32

$ 10,648

The Dagny Boston


$ 30,898


$ 6,871

$ 4,706

$ -

$ -

$ 11,577

The Gwen


$ 30,398


$ 4,257

$ 2,272

$ -

$ -

$ 6,529

The Hythe Vail


$ 39,795


$ 12,051

$ 3,229

$ -

$ -

$ 15,280

The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa


$ 11,469


$ 3,081

$ 954

$ -

$ -

$ 4,035

The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel


$ 17,911


$ 6,952

$ 1,101

$ -

$ -

$ 8,053

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort


$ 24,139


$ 6,171

$ 1,452

$ -

$ -

$ 7,623

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort


$ 16,308


$ 3,754

$ 1,405

$ -

$ -

$ 5,159

Westin Boston Seaport District


$ 77,653


$ 7,875

$ 6,917

$ 5,188

$ (367)

$ 19,613

Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort


$ 49,727


$ 8,732

$ 3,290

$ -

$ -

$ 12,022

Westin San Diego Bayview


$ 29,820


$ 4,513

$ 4,050

$ -

$ -

$ 8,563

Westin Washington D.C. City Center


$ 3,077


$ 330

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 330

Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel


$ 37,289


$ 7,141

$ 2,858

$ 940

$ -

$ 10,939

Total


$ 845,957


$ 143,196

$ 84,388

$ 8,237

$ 4,417

$ 240,192

Less: Sold Hotels (4)


$ (18,151)


$ (1,432)

$ (1,028)

$ (849)

$ (620)

$ (3,929)

Comparable Total


$ 827,806


$ 141,764

$ 83,360

$ 7,388

$ 3,797

$ 236,263



(1)

Includes cash ground rent expense for Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue that is classified as interest expense as it is a financing lease for GAAP purposes.

(2)

Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight-lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities.

(3)

During the fourth quarter 2025, Orchards Inn Sedona and L'Auberge de Sedona were combined and now operate as one hotel. Amounts presented have been adjusted to reflect the combination.

(4)

Represents the operating results of the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue sold in 2026 and the Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold in 2025.

SOURCE DiamondRock Hospitality Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.