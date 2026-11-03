Diamondrock Hospitality Company Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Raises Full-Year Guidance Following Another Strong Quarter

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (Nasdaq: DRH) (the "Company"), a lodging real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of 35 premium hotels and resorts in the United States, today announced results of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

THIRD QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income: Net income attributable to common stockholders of $33.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, increased 65.7% and 60.0%, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Net income attributable to common stockholders of $33.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, increased 65.7% and 60.0%, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA: $84.8 million, an increase of 7.2% compared to the third quarter of 2025.

$84.8 million, an increase of 7.2% compared to the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share: $0.32, an increase of 10.3% compared to the third quarter of 2025.

$0.32, an increase of 10.3% compared to the third quarter of 2025. Comparable RevPAR: $226.01, an increase of 6.6% compared to the third quarter of 2025.

$226.01, an increase of 6.6% compared to the third quarter of 2025. Comparable Total RevPAR: $344.13, an increase of 6.5% compared to the third quarter of 2025.

$344.13, an increase of 6.5% compared to the third quarter of 2025. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA: $91.7 million, an increase of 12.5% compared to the third quarter of 2025.

$91.7 million, an increase of 12.5% compared to the third quarter of 2025. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 30.81%, an increase of 166 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2025.

30.81%, an increase of 166 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2025. Common Dividend: The Company increased its quarterly common dividend by 22% to $0.11 per share.

RECENT DEVELOPMENT

Hotel Acquisition: On October 1, 2026, the Company acquired The Bellmoor Inn & Spa, a 79-room independent resort in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for total consideration of $31.0 million.

"We delivered another strong quarter, exceeding our expectations with healthy demand and higher rates across both transient and group segments. Combined with the operating efficiencies we have built across the portfolio, that drove outsized Hotel Adjusted EBITDA growth and, importantly, higher free cash flow. Given the strength of our third quarter results and our fourth quarter booking pace, we are raising our 2026 guidance again.

Our growing free cash flow and conservative balance sheet provide us with substantial capacity to invest when we see compelling opportunities. We put that capacity to work in October with the acquisition of The Bellmoor Inn & Spa, a leading independent resort in a supply-constrained market. The resort was acquired at an attractive initial yield and offers meaningful upside through the DiamondRock platform.

Looking ahead to 2027, we see a constructive industry backdrop and strong earnings drivers across our portfolio. We expect to grow earnings through continued operating execution and the ramp of our recently renovated hotels, while our free cash flow and balance sheet provide significant flexibility to deploy capital at attractive returns. That is our flywheel: grow earnings, generate more free cash flow and reinvest that capital at attractive returns to drive further growth."

- Jeffrey J. Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company

OPERATING RESULTS

Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this press release for an explanation of the terms "EBITDAre," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "FFO" and "Adjusted FFO" and a reconciliation of these measures to net income."Comparable" operating results and statistics include all hotels owned as of September 30, 2026, for all periods presented.See "Comparable Hotel Operating Statistics and Results" and "Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results" attached to this press release for an explanation of the Company's comparable hotels and a reconciliation to historical amounts."Actual" operating results and statistics include the operating results and statistics for all hotels for only the Company's respective ownership periods.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026 2025 Change

2026 2025 Change

(unaudited, $ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts) Comparable Operating Results(1)













ADR $ 290.46 $ 279.91 3.8 %

$ 295.48 $ 284.81 3.7 % Occupancy 77.8 % 75.8 % 2.0 %

74.1 % 72.9 % 1.2 % RevPAR $ 226.01 $ 212.06 6.6 %

$ 218.91 $ 207.69 5.4 % Total RevPAR $ 344.13 $ 323.24 6.5 %

$ 338.37 $ 322.37 5.0 % Room Revenues $ 195.5 $ 183.5 6.5 %

$ 561.9 $ 533.3 5.4 % Total Revenues $ 297.6 $ 279.7 6.4 %

$ 868.5 $ 827.8 4.9 % Hotel Operating Expenses(2) $ 205.9 $ 198.2 3.9 %

$ 597.7 $ 591.5 1.0 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 91.7 $ 81.5 12.5 %

$ 270.8 $ 236.3 14.6 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin(2) 30.81 % 29.15 % 166 bps

31.18 % 28.54 % 264 bps Available Rooms 864,800 865,352 (552)

2,566,770 2,567,838 (1,068)















Actual Operating Results













Total Revenues $ 297.6 $ 285.4 4.3 %

$ 874.1 $ 846.0 3.3 % Net income attributable to common stockholders(2) $ 33.3 $ 20.1 65.7 %

$ 138.3 $ 67.9 103.7 % Earnings per diluted share(2) $ 0.16 $ 0.10 60.0 %

$ 0.67 $ 0.33 103.0 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 84.8 $ 79.1 7.2 %

$ 253.3 $ 225.7 12.2 % Adjusted FFO(2) $ 66.1 $ 59.2 11.7 %

$ 204.0 $ 171.1 19.2 % Adjusted FFO per diluted share(2) $ 0.32 $ 0.29 10.3 %

$ 0.98 $ 0.82 19.5 %





(1) Amounts exclude the operating results for the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue sold on May 1, 2026 and the Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold on February 19, 2025. (2) The nine months ended September 30, 2026 includes the one-time benefit of approximately $6.9 million recognized in the second quarter of 2026 as a result of a favorable settlement of multi-year property tax appeals for the Company's two Chicago hotels. Excluding this benefit, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, Comparable Hotel Operating Expenses increased 2.2%, Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased 185 basis points and Adjusted FFO per diluted share was $0.95.

HOTEL ACQUISITION

On October 1, 2026, the Company completed the acquisition of The Bellmoor Inn & Spa, a 79-room independent, fee simple, third-party managed resort in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for total consideration of $31.0 million. The purchase price represents a 10.4x multiple of trailing 12-month August 2026 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and an 8.6% capitalization rate on Hotel Net Operating Income (Hotel NOI). Following the implementation of the Company's asset management initiatives and completion of planned off-season capital improvements, the Company expects the hotel to generate a stabilized Hotel NOI yield of approximately 9.5%.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

The Company invested $59.2 million in capital improvements during the nine months ended September 30, 2026. The Company currently expects to invest approximately $75.0 to $80.0 million in capital improvements at its hotels in 2026. Significant projects in 2026 include the following:

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East: The Company completed a guestroom renovation during the first quarter of 2026.

The Company completed a guestroom renovation during the first quarter of 2026. Henderson Park Inn: The Company completed a renovation of the guestrooms and bathrooms during the first quarter of 2026.

The Company completed a renovation of the guestrooms and bathrooms during the first quarter of 2026. Westin San Diego Bayview: The Company began a renovation of the hotel's entrance, lobby, and lobby bar during the third quarter of 2026 and expects to complete the project in the first quarter of 2027.

The Company began a renovation of the hotel's entrance, lobby, and lobby bar during the third quarter of 2026 and expects to complete the project in the first quarter of 2027. Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta: The Company expects to begin a guestroom renovation during the fourth quarter of 2026 and expects to complete the project in the first quarter of 2027.

BALANCE SHEET

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had total debt outstanding of $1.1 billion, consisting of three unsecured term loans with a weighted average interest rate of 5.1%. The Company also had $400.0 million of available capacity under its undrawn revolving credit facility and approximately $140.0 million of unrestricted cash on hand.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company repurchased approximately 0.2 million shares of its common stock for $1.9 million, at an average price of $9.79 per share. The Company currently has $299.4 million of remaining capacity under its $300.0 million share repurchase program, which was announced on April 30, 2026.

DIVIDENDS

The Company's Board of Directors declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.11 per share to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2026, representing a 22% increase over the prior quarterly dividend. The third quarter dividend was paid on October 14, 2026.

The Company expects to declare a stub dividend in the fourth quarter of 2026 in addition to its regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per common share, depending on its estimated 2026 taxable income.

GUIDANCE

The Company is raising its 2026 guidance to reflect the stronger-than-expected third quarter results and improved fourth quarter booking pace. The outlook includes the anticipated contribution from The Bellmoor Inn & Spa but assumes no additional acquisitions, dispositions, or share repurchases. It reflects current operating trends and macroeconomic conditions. Achievement of the anticipated results is subject to the risks disclosed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied below.

The Company now anticipates full year 2026 results to be in the following ranges:

Metric Prior Guidance Updated Guidance Change at Midpoint Comparable RevPAR Growth 2.5% to 4.0% 4.75% to 5.25% 175 bps Comparable Total RevPAR Growth 2.75% to 4.25% 4.75% to 5.25% 150 bps Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $310.0 to $320.0 $322.0 to $327.0 $9.5 Adjusted FFO (in millions) $245.5 to $255.5 $256.5 to $261.5 $8.5 Adjusted FFO per diluted share $1.18 to $1.23 $1.24 to $1.26 $0.04

Full year 2026 guidance is based in part on the following assumptions:

The Bellmoor Inn & Spa is expected to contribute approximately $0.2 million to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FFO in the fourth quarter of 2026;

Full year cash corporate expenses of approximately $28.0 million, which excludes share-based compensation;

Full year cash interest expense of approximately $58.5 million to $59.5 million; and

Fully diluted weighted average common shares and units of 207.5 million.

EARNINGS CALL

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants may access the call by telephone or webcast. Interested individuals should register using this link to receive the dial-in and webcast information. Registration is also available through the Company's website at https://investor.drhc.com . A webcast replay will be archived on the Company's website.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company owns 35 premium quality hotels with 9,479 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of any future pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of any highly infectious disease on the U.S., regional and global economies, travel, the hospitality industry, and the financial condition and results of operations of the Company and its hotels; negative developments or volatility in the economy, including, but not limited to elevated inflation and interest rates, job loss or growth trends, the imposition of trade sanctions or tariffs and any potential retaliatory responses thereto, an increase in unemployment or a decrease in corporate earnings and investment; risks associated with the lodging industry overall, including, without limitation, decreases in the frequency of travel, decreases in the demand for, or frequency of, international travel as a result of evolving global trade dynamics or otherwise, and increases in operating costs; relationships with property managers; the ability to compete effectively in areas such as access, location, quality of accommodations and room rate structures; changes in taxes and government regulations which influence or determine wages, prices, construction procedures and costs; and other risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 ASSETS (Unaudited)

(Audited) Property and equipment, net $ 2,547,000

$ 2,596,458 Right-of-use assets 85,876

89,041 Restricted cash 40,465

35,137 Due from hotel managers 185,451

137,787 Prepaid and other assets 98,097

77,194 Cash and cash equivalents 139,963

68,084 Total assets $ 3,096,852

$ 3,003,701







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs $ 1,099,131

$ 1,098,850 Lease liabilities 96,260

87,053 Due to hotel managers 133,288

109,568 Deferred rent 80,493

77,405 Unfavorable contract liabilities, net 55,305

56,549 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 53,019

83,888 Distributions declared and unpaid 24,061

25,903 Deferred income related to key money, net 6,843

7,400 Total liabilities 1,548,400

1,546,616 Equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 204,610,975

and 203,703,182 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and

December 31, 2025, respectively 2,046

2,037 Additional paid-in capital 2,121,886

2,114,438 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,972

(6,381) Distributions in excess of earnings (584,161)

(662,209) Total stockholders' equity 1,543,743

1,447,885 Noncontrolling interests 4,709

9,200 Total equity 1,548,452

1,457,085 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,096,852

$ 3,003,701

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues:













Rooms $ 195,451

$ 189,088

$ 567,205

$ 550,443 Food and beverage 72,169

67,415

220,115

213,084 Other 29,985

28,881

86,733

82,430 Total revenues 297,605

285,384

874,053

845,957 Operating Expenses:













Rooms 46,521

46,529

135,826

137,644 Food and beverage 48,998

47,181

145,724

144,146 Other departmental and support expenses 70,528

68,127

207,310

202,132 Management fees 7,921

7,096

21,798

19,520 Franchise fees 10,132

9,731

29,936

28,782 Other property-level expenses 22,921

24,967

65,268

77,883 Depreciation and amortization 28,530

28,340

85,911

84,388 Impairment losses -

1,076

-

1,076 Corporate expenses 10,925

8,567

29,187

25,715 Total operating expenses 246,476

241,614

720,960

721,286 Interest expense 14,648

17,111

43,780

47,137 Interest (income) and other (income) expense, net (1,264)

(2,298)

(3,858)

(4,526) Loss on debt extinguishment -

5,850

-

5,850 Loss (gain) on sale of hotel property, net 239

-

(31,352)

- Income before income taxes 37,506

23,107

144,523

76,210 Income tax expense (4,097)

(469)

(5,823)

(618) Net income 33,409

22,638

138,700

75,592 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (88)

(113)

(435)

(375) Net income attributable to the Company 33,321

22,525

138,265

75,217 Distributions to preferred stockholders -

(2,454)

-

(7,362) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 33,321

$ 20,071

$ 138,265

$ 67,855 Earnings per share:













Earnings per share available to common stockholders - basic $ 0.16

$ 0.10

$ 0.67

$ 0.33 Earnings per share available to common stockholders - diluted $ 0.16

$ 0.10

$ 0.67

$ 0.33















Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic 205,168,563

205,407,644

204,905,719

206,896,023 Diluted 207,417,547

206,392,934

207,006,375

207,918,506

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures that it believes are useful to investors as key measures of its operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin, FFO, Adjusted FFO, Adjusted FFO Per Share, and Free Cash Flow as well as measures derived from Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Net Operating Income (Hotel NOI) such as EBITDA multiples and capitalization rates. The Company also presents Comparable Room Revenues, Comparable Total Revenues, Comparable Hotel Operating Expenses, Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin, FFO, Adjusted FFO, Adjusted FFO Per Share, and Free Cash Flow, measures derived from Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel NOI, Comparable Room Revenues, Comparable Total Revenues, Comparable Hotel Operating Expenses, Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as calculated by the Company, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.

Use and Limitations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's management and Board of Directors use EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, Adjusted FFO, Adjusted FFO Per Share, Free Cash Flow, Comparable Room Revenues, Comparable Total Revenues, Comparable Hotel Operating Expenses, Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin to evaluate the performance of the Company's hotels and to facilitate comparisons between the Company and other lodging REITs, hotel owners who are not REITs and other capital intensive companies. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. These non-GAAP financial measures as presented by the Company may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures as calculated by other real estate companies. These measures do not reflect certain expenses or expenditures that the Company incurred and will incur, such as depreciation, interest and capital expenditures. The Company compensates for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of its operating performance. The Company's reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and the Company's consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income and consolidated statements of cash flows, include interest expense, capital expenditures, and other excluded items, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance, as well as the usefulness of its non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing the Company's operations that it believes, when viewed with the Company's U.S. GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. The Company strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

EBITDA and EBITDAre

EBITDA represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; and (3) depreciation and amortization. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") guidelines, as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate." EBITDAre represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) adjusted for: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; (3) depreciation and amortization; (4) gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property including gains or losses on change of control; (5) impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate; and (6) adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

The Company believes EBITDA and EBITDAre are useful to an investor in evaluating its operating performance because they help investors evaluate and compare the results of its operations from period to period by removing the impact of its capital structure (primarily interest expense) and its asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization, and in the case of EBITDAre, impairment and gains or losses on dispositions of depreciated property) from its operating results. In addition, covenants included in the Company's debt agreements use EBITDA as a measure of financial compliance. The Company also uses EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

FFO

The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by Nareit, which defines FFO as net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding gains or losses from sales of properties and impairment losses, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding its operating performance because it is a measure of the Company's operations without regard to specified non-cash items, such as real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains or losses on the sale of assets. The Company also uses FFO as one measure in assessing its operating results.

Adjustments to EBITDAre and FFO

The Company adjusts EBITDAre and FFO when evaluating its performance because it believes that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding its ongoing operating performance and that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FFO when combined with U.S. GAAP net income, EBITDAre and FFO, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of the Company's consolidated and property-level operating performance. The Company adjusts EBITDAre and FFO for the following items:

Non-Cash Lease Expense and Other Amortization: The Company excludes the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from its ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of its favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. The Company excludes these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating the Company's actual performance for that period.

Cumulative Effect of a Change in Accounting Principle: The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive income to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. The Company excludes the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period.

Gains or Losses from Debt Extinguishment: The Company excludes the effect of gains or losses recorded on debt extinguishment because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that it believes are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or its hotels.

Hotel Acquisition Costs: The Company excludes hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because it believes these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or its hotels.

Severance Costs: The Company excludes corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at its hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because the Company believes these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or its hotels.

Hotel Manager Transition and Hotel Pre-Opening Costs: The Company excludes the transition costs associated with a change in hotel manager and the pre-opening costs associated with the redevelopment or rebranding of a hotel because it believes these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or its hotels.

Share-Based Compensation Expense: The Company excludes share-based compensation expense as it is a non-cash item. This adjustment aligns with the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the Company's financial covenant ratios under its credit facility, supporting consistency in its financial reporting and covenant compliance, as well as comparability with its peers.

Other Items: From time to time the Company incurs costs or realizes gains that it considers outside the ordinary course of business and that it does not believe reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or its hotels. Such items may include, but are not limited to, the following: non-cash realized gains or losses on the Company's deferred compensation plan assets; management or franchise contract termination fees; terminated transaction costs; gains or losses from legal settlements; costs incurred related to natural disasters; and gains on property insurance claim settlements, other than income related to business interruption insurance.

In addition, to derive Adjusted FFO, the Company excludes any unrealized fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps and the portion of its non-cash ground lease expense recognized as interest expense. The Company excludes these non-cash amounts because they do not reflect the underlying performance of the Company. Adjusted FFO margins are calculated as Adjusted FFO divided by total revenues.

Adjusted FFO Per Share

The Company calculates Adjusted FFO Per Share as its Adjusted FFO (defined as set forth above) divided by the weighted-average number of fully diluted shares of common stock and operating partnership units outstanding during the applicable period. The Company believes Adjusted FFO Per Share provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding its ongoing operating performance on a per-share basis and that presentation of Adjusted FFO Per Share should be considered together with, and not as a substitute for, diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Free Cash Flow

The Company calculates Free Cash Flow (or FCF) as Adjusted FFO (defined as set forth above) less capital expenditures as reported in the Company's consolidated statement of cash flows. The Company believes the presentation of this metric provides useful information to investors regarding profitability as it reflects operating performance after capital expenditures required to maintain and enhance its portfolio. FCF margins are calculated as FCF divided by total revenues.

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel NOI and Associated Metrics

The Company believes that Hotel Adjusted EBITDA provides its investors a useful financial measure to evaluate its hotel operating performance, excluding the impact of its capital structure (primarily interest), its asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), and its corporate-level expenses. With respect to Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, the Company believes that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and third-party management companies have direct control. The Company believes property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of its hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating its business on a property-level basis. Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margins are calculated as Hotel Adjusted EBITDA divided by total hotel revenues. The Company also uses Hotel Adjusted EBITDA when calculating EBITDA multiples to evaluate acquisitions and dispositions. EBITDA multiples are calculated as the sales price divided by Hotel Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes using EBITDA multiples allows for a consistent valuation method in comparing the purchase or sale value of properties. Hotel NOI is calculated as Hotel Adjusted EBITDA less the annual contractual capital reserve for renewal and replacement. The Company uses Hotel NOI when calculating capitalization rates, or cap rates, to evaluate acquisitions and dispositions. Cap rates are calculated as Hotel NOI divided by sales price. As with EBITDA multiples, the Company believes using cap rates allows for a consistent valuation method in comparing the purchase or sale value of properties.

Comparable Hotel Operating Statistics and Results

The Company believes that presenting comparable hotel operating statistics (such as ADR, occupancy, RevPAR, Total RevPAR and Available Rooms) and results (such as Room Revenues, Total Revenues, Hotel Operating Expenses, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin) is useful to investors because these measures help facilitate year-over-year comparisons of the performance of hotels owned by the Company as of the reporting date. The Company's comparable portfolio includes hotels (i) owned and in operation by the Company for the entirety of the periods presented and (ii) acquired by the Company during the period as though the acquisition happened at the beginning of the period presented. The Company makes adjustments for recently acquired hotels to include operating statistics and results for periods prior to its ownership. As a result, changes as compared to periods prior to its ownership will not necessarily correspond to changes in its actual results. In addition, comparable metrics exclude results and operating statistics for hotels that were sold during the reporting period or held for sale at the end of the period. The Company believes these comparable measures provide more consistent metrics for comparing the performance of its hotels.

The Company's comparable portfolio for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 includes all of its hotels owned as of September 30, 2026 and excludes the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue sold on May 1, 2026 and the Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold on February 19, 2025.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables are reconciliations of the Company's GAAP net income to EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income $ 33,409

$ 22,638

$ 138,700

$ 75,592 Interest expense 14,648

17,111

43,780

47,137 Income tax expense 4,097

469

5,823

618 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 28,530

28,340

85,911

84,388 EBITDA 80,684

68,558

274,214

207,735 Impairment losses -

1,076

-

1,076 Loss (gain) on sale of hotel property, net 239

-

(31,352)

- EBITDAre 80,923

69,634

242,862

208,811 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,331

1,279

3,906

3,862 Share-based compensation expense (1) 2,569

2,035

7,702

5,591 Hotel pre-opening costs -

135

-

479 Terminated transaction costs -

151

-

1,058 Loss on debt extinguishment -

5,850

-

5,850 Other (2) -

-

(1,158)

- Adjusted EBITDA 84,823

79,084

253,312

225,651 Corporate expenses 8,117

6,365

20,899

18,368 Interest (income) and other (income) expense, net (1,253)

(2,281)

(2,645)

(3,827) Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 91,687

$ 83,168

$ 271,566

$ 240,192





(1) For each of the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, amounts include less than $0.1 million of non-cash income related to the Company's deferred compensation plan. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, amounts include less than $0.1 million and $0.7 million, respectively, of non-cash income related to the Company's deferred compensation plan. (2) Amount reflects the reversal of a previously recognized accrual related to a loss contingency.



Full Year 2026 Guidance

Low End

High End Net income $ 162,900

$ 168,900 Interest expense 59,760

58,760 Income tax expense 6,000

7,000 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 111,500

110,500 EBITDA 340,160

345,160 Gain on sale of hotel property, net (31,352)

(31,352) EBITDAre 308,808

313,808 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 5,350

5,350 Share-based compensation expense 9,000

9,000 Other (1) (1,158)

(1,158) Adjusted EBITDA $ 322,000

$ 327,000



(1) Amount reflects the reversal of a previously recognized accrual related to a loss contingency.

FFO and Adjusted FFO

The following tables are reconciliations of the Company's GAAP net income to FFO and Adjusted FFO (in thousands except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income $ 33,409

$ 22,638

$ 138,700

$ 75,592 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 28,530

28,340

85,911

84,388 Loss (gain) on sale of hotel property, net 239

-

(31,352)

- Impairment losses -

1,076

-

1,076 FFO 62,178

52,054

193,259

161,056 Distributions to preferred stockholders -

(2,454)

-

(7,362) FFO available to common stock and unit holders 62,178

49,600

193,259

153,694 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,335

1,472

4,162

4,417 Share-based compensation expense (1) 2,569

2,035

7,702

5,591 Terminated transaction costs -

151

-

1,058 Loss on debt extinguishment -

5,850

-

5,850 Hotel pre-opening costs -

135

-

479 Other (2) -

-

(1,158)

- Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders $ 66,082

$ 59,243

$ 203,965

$ 171,089 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per diluted share $ 0.32

$ 0.29

$ 0.98

$ 0.82 Diluted weighted average shares and units 207,960

207,428

207,721

208,942





(1) For each of the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, amounts include less than $0.1 million of non-cash income related to the Company's deferred compensation plan. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, amounts include less than $0.1 million and $0.7 million, respectively, of non-cash income related to the Company's deferred compensation plan. (2) Amount reflects the reversal of a previously recognized accrual related to a loss contingency.



Full Year 2026 Guidance

Low End

High End Net income $ 162,900

$ 168,900 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 111,500

110,500 Gain on sale of hotel property, net (31,352)

(31,352) FFO available to common stock and unit holders 243,048

248,048 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 5,610

5,610 Share-based compensation expense 9,000

9,000 Other (1) (1,158)

(1,158) Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders $ 256,500

$ 261,500 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per diluted share $ 1.24

$ 1.26 Diluted weighted average shares and units 207,500

207,500 (1) Amount reflects the reversal of a previously recognized accrual related to a loss contingency.

Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results

The following presents the Room Revenues, Total Revenues, Hotel Operating Expenses, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin together with comparable prior year results (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Total Room Revenues $ 195,451

$ 189,088

$ 567,205

$ 550,443 Room revenues from sold hotels (1) -

(5,578)

(5,314)

(17,116) Comparable Room Revenues $ 195,451

$ 183,510

$ 561,891

$ 533,327















Total Revenues $ 297,605

$ 285,384

$ 874,053

$ 845,957 Total revenues from sold hotels (1) -

(5,671)

(5,533)

(18,151) Comparable Total Revenues $ 297,605

$ 279,713

$ 868,520

$ 827,806















Hotel Operating Expenses $ 205,918

$ 202,216

$ 602,487

$ 605,765 Hotel operating expenses from sold hotels (1) -

(4,038)

(4,748)

(14,222) Comparable Hotel Operating Expenses $ 205,918

$ 198,178

$ 597,739

$ 591,543















Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 91,687

$ 83,168

$ 271,566

$ 240,192 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotels (1) -

(1,633)

(785)

(3,929) Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 91,687

$ 81,535

$ 270,781

$ 236,263















Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 30.81 %

29.14 %

31.07 %

28.39 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin from sold hotels (1) - bps

1 bps

11 bps

15 bps Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 30.81 %

29.15 %

31.18 %

28.54 %





(1) Amounts represent the operating results for the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue sold on May 1, 2026 and the Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold on February 19, 2025.

Selected Quarterly Comparable Operating Information

The following tables are presented to provide investors with selected quarterly comparable operating information for the Company's current portfolio of 35 hotels with 9,479 rooms.



Quarter 1, 2025 Quarter 2, 2025 Quarter 3, 2025 Quarter 4, 2025 Full Year 2025 ADR $ 278.15 $ 294.96 $ 281.20 $ 291.45 $ 286.60 Occupancy 66.4 % 76.3 % 75.9 % 67.6 % 71.6 % RevPAR $ 184.76 $ 225.08 $ 213.43 $ 196.96 $ 205.11 Total RevPAR $ 291.62 $ 350.21 $ 324.69 $ 307.75 $ 318.63 Revenues (in thousands) $ 248,943 $ 302,277 $ 283,334 $ 268,545 $ 1,103,099 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 60,989 $ 94,645 $ 83,627 $ 73,973 $ 313,234 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24.50 % 31.31 % 29.52 % 27.55 % 28.40 % Available Rooms 853,650 863,135 872,620 872,620 3,462,025



Quarter 1, 2026 Quarter 2, 2026 Quarter 3, 2026 ADR $ 285.26 $ 308.47 $ 292.06 Occupancy 66.1 % 78.1 % 77.9 % RevPAR $ 188.52 $ 240.78 $ 227.48 Total RevPAR $ 298.85 $ 369.68 $ 345.61 Revenues (in thousands) $ 255,112 $ 318,894 $ 301,398 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 65,602 $ 114,235 $ 93,764 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25.71 % 35.82 % 31.11 % Available Rooms 853,650 862,619 872,068

Market Capitalization as of September 30, 2026 (in thousands) Enterprise Value









Common equity capitalization (at September 30, 2026 closing price of $12.36/share)

$ 2,554,236 Consolidated debt (face amount)

1,100,000 Cash and cash equivalents

(139,963) Total enterprise value

$ 3,514,273 Share Reconciliation









Common shares outstanding

204,611 Operating partnership units

590 Unvested restricted stock held by management and employees

887 Shares vested under deferred compensation plan

565 Combined shares and units

206,653

Debt Summary as of September 30, 2026 (dollars in thousands)







Outstanding



Loan

Interest Rate

Principal

Maturity Unsecured term loan

SOFR + 1.35%

$ 500,000

January 2028 (1) Unsecured term loan

SOFR + 1.35%

300,000

January 2029 (1) Unsecured term loan

SOFR + 1.35%

300,000

January 2030 Senior unsecured credit facility

SOFR + 1.40%

-

January 2030 (1) Total debt





1,100,000



Unamortized debt issuance costs (2)





(869)



Debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs



$ 1,099,131

















Debt Metrics











Weighted-average interest rate (3)





5.1 %



Percent fixed rate (3)





48 %



Net debt to EBITDA (4)





3.0x



Average years to maturity





2.1



Average years to maturity, including extensions





2.8



















(1) Maturity date may be extended for two six-month periods upon the payment of applicable fees and the satisfaction of certain customary conditions. (2) Excludes debt issuance costs related to the Company's senior unsecured credit facility, which are included within Prepaid and Other Assets on the accompanying consolidated balance sheet. (3) Including the effect of interest rate swaps as of September 30, 2026. (4) Calculated using trailing 12-month Adjusted EBITDA as of September 30, 2026.

Hotel Information as of November 3, 2026 Hotel Rooms Location Franchisor Contract

Expiration Operator Contract

Expiration Ground Lease

Expiration Mortgage

Debt AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown 245 Minneapolis, MN Marriott Oct 2041 Sage Hospitality At will with no fee - - Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318 Atlanta, GA Marriott Sep 2050 (1) Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee - - Bourbon Orleans Hotel 220 New Orleans, LA Independent - Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee - - Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142 Sausalito, CA Independent - Passport Resorts At will with fee 2066 - Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200 Chicago, IL N/A - Marriott Dec 2038 (2) - - Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa 117 Pray, MT Independent - EOS Hospitality At will with no fee - - Courtyard Denver Downtown 177 Denver, CO Marriott Oct 2027 Sage Hospitality At will with no fee - - Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321 New York, NY Marriott Aug 2042 Highgate Hotels At will with no fee - - Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda 272 Bethesda, MD Hilton Feb 2037 Sage Hospitality At will with no fee 2087 - Havana Cabana Key West 106 Key West, FL Independent - EOS Hospitality At will with no fee - - Henderson Beach Resort 270 Destin, FL Independent - Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee - - Henderson Park Inn 37 Destin, FL Independent - Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee - - Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282 New York, NY Hilton Jun 2033 Highgate Hotels At will with no fee - - Hotel Champlain Burlington 252 Burlington, VT Hilton Jun 2034 Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee - - Hotel Clio 199 Denver, CO Marriott Oct 2036 Sage Hospitality At will with no fee - - Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96 San Francisco, CA Independent - Parable Hospitality At will with no fee - - Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242 Phoenix, AZ N/A - IHG Hotels & Resorts Dec 2027 or upon sale 2085 - Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 96 Fort Lauderdale, FL IHG Hotels & Resorts Apr 2041 HEI Hotels & Resorts At will with no fee - - Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort 157 Huntington Beach, CA N/A - IHG Hotels & Resorts At will with no fee - - L'Auberge de Sedona 158 Sedona, AZ Independent - Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee 2124 - Lake Austin Spa Resort 40 Austin, TX Independent - EOS Hospitality At will with no fee - - Margaritaville Beach House Key West 186 Key West, FL Margaritaville Apr 2041 Ocean Properties Jul 2027 - - Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510 Salt Lake City, UT Marriott Sep 2050 (1) HEI Hotels & Resorts At will with no fee 2056/2106 - The Bellmoor Inn & Spa 79 Rehoboth Beach, DE Independent - EOS Hospitality At will with no fee - - The Dagny Boston 403 Boston, MA Independent - Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee - - The Gwen 311 Chicago, IL Marriott Sep 2035 HEI Hotels & Resorts At will with no fee - - The Hythe Vail 344 Vail, CO Marriott Dec 2041 Vail Resorts At will with fee - - The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82 South Lake Tahoe, CA Independent - Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee - - The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel 167 Charleston, SC Marriott Dec 2031 Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee - - The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182 Sonoma, CA Marriott Dec 2035 Sage Hospitality At will with no fee - - Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort 103 Marathon, FL Independent - EOS Hospitality At will with no fee - - Westin Boston Seaport District 793 Boston, MA Marriott Dec 2044 (3) Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee 2099 - Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 432 Fort Lauderdale, FL Marriott Dec 2034 HEI Hotels & Resorts At will with no fee - - Westin San Diego Bayview 436 San Diego, CA Marriott Dec 2040 Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee - - Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504 Fort Worth, TX N/A - Marriott Dec 2030 (4) - -





(1) The franchise agreement may be terminated at Marriott's option after September 2040. (2) Marriott has two 10-year options to extend the management agreement. (3) On March 19, 2026, the Company entered into a new franchise agreement with Marriott effective January 1, 2027. (4) Marriott is entitled to one ten-year extension option if they achieve a certain level of operating profit for the three-year period ending December 31, 2029. Marriott is entitled to a second ten-year extension option if they achieve a certain level of operating profit for the three-year period ending December 31, 2039.



Operating Statistics - Third Quarter

ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

Total RevPAR

3Q 2026 3Q 2025 Change

3Q 2026 3Q 2025 Change

3Q 2026 3Q 2025 Change

3Q 2026 3Q 2025 Change































AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown $ 169.14 $ 177.13 (4.5) %

72.4 % 71.7 % 0.7 %

$ 122.47 $ 126.97 (3.5) %

$ 141.30 $ 145.13 (2.6) % Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta $ 169.73 $ 162.13 4.7 %

63.0 % 68.3 % (5.3) %

$ 106.89 $ 110.74 (3.5) %

$ 143.66 $ 153.08 (6.2) % Bourbon Orleans Hotel $ 193.60 $ 177.09 9.3 %

56.4 % 61.4 % (5.0) %

$ 109.13 $ 108.73 0.4 %

$ 156.03 $ 148.88 4.8 % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate $ 607.01 $ 630.83 (3.8) %

77.8 % 64.1 % 13.7 %

$ 472.41 $ 404.65 16.7 %

$ 1,174.77 $ 972.16 20.8 % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile $ 273.00 $ 268.20 1.8 %

84.4 % 78.5 % 5.9 %

$ 230.51 $ 210.63 9.4 %

$ 358.50 $ 330.22 8.6 % Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa $ 279.18 $ 244.33 14.3 %

76.2 % 84.4 % (8.2) %

$ 212.76 $ 206.13 3.2 %

$ 467.77 $ 458.61 2.0 % Courtyard Denver Downtown $ 235.57 $ 234.38 0.5 %

85.6 % 84.8 % 0.8 %

$ 201.65 $ 198.72 1.5 %

$ 224.68 $ 223.64 0.5 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East $ 375.93 $ 349.37 7.6 %

96.2 % 90.8 % 5.4 %

$ 361.50 $ 317.16 14.0 %

$ 371.60 $ 326.10 14.0 % Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda $ 164.29 $ 161.77 1.6 %

72.8 % 69.6 % 3.2 %

$ 119.63 $ 112.65 6.2 %

$ 140.07 $ 132.20 6.0 % Havana Cabana Key West $ 176.59 $ 180.26 (2.0) %

64.5 % 42.3 % 22.2 %

$ 113.92 $ 76.23 49.4 %

$ 194.83 $ 129.32 50.7 % Henderson Beach Resort $ 442.00 $ 421.36 4.9 %

75.3 % 70.2 % 5.1 %

$ 332.64 $ 295.87 12.4 %

$ 644.63 $ 532.37 21.1 % Henderson Park Inn $ 666.04 $ 618.97 7.6 %

84.3 % 82.1 % 2.2 %

$ 561.75 $ 508.05 10.6 %

$ 971.38 $ 846.00 14.8 % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central $ 279.75 $ 277.38 0.9 %

95.6 % 98.1 % (2.5) %

$ 267.55 $ 272.24 (1.7) %

$ 295.56 $ 304.92 (3.1) % Hotel Champlain Burlington $ 275.92 $ 292.04 (5.5) %

82.1 % 83.3 % (1.2) %

$ 226.54 $ 243.38 (6.9) %

$ 303.40 $ 333.67 (9.1) % Hotel Clio $ 350.62 $ 332.38 5.5 %

83.5 % 85.9 % (2.4) %

$ 292.93 $ 285.36 2.7 %

$ 457.66 $ 463.09 (1.2) % Hotel Emblem San Francisco $ 178.41 $ 188.89 (5.5) %

85.4 % 58.7 % 26.7 %

$ 152.41 $ 110.96 37.4 %

$ 186.60 $ 137.19 36.0 % Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix $ 175.44 $ 183.97 (4.6) %

72.4 % 52.5 % 19.9 %

$ 127.01 $ 96.63 31.4 %

$ 210.48 $ 171.59 22.7 % Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort $ 125.36 $ 121.60 3.1 %

54.9 % 58.1 % (3.2) %

$ 68.80 $ 70.67 (2.6) %

$ 161.62 $ 163.04 (0.9) % Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort $ 367.38 $ 346.45 6.0 %

86.5 % 87.8 % (1.3) %

$ 317.96 $ 304.02 4.6 %

$ 436.77 $ 424.88 2.8 % L'Auberge de Sedona (1) $ 616.20 $ 568.27 8.4 %

58.4 % 41.0 % 17.4 %

$ 359.65 $ 233.12 54.3 %

$ 653.73 $ 479.80 36.3 % Lake Austin Spa Resort $ 979.95 $ 1,071.87 (8.6) %

41.6 % 41.8 % (0.2) %

$ 407.69 $ 448.26 (9.1) %

$ 1,122.65 $ 1,148.41 (2.2) % Margaritaville Beach House Key West $ 270.97 $ 281.34 (3.7) %

70.9 % 70.8 % 0.1 %

$ 192.20 $ 199.20 (3.5) %

$ 278.30 $ 287.52 (3.2) % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek $ 199.90 $ 202.16 (1.1) %

72.5 % 70.7 % 1.8 %

$ 144.92 $ 142.89 1.4 %

$ 203.26 $ 197.87 2.7 % The Dagny Boston $ 375.34 $ 333.73 12.5 %

92.4 % 92.3 % 0.1 %

$ 346.90 $ 307.87 12.7 %

$ 375.12 $ 338.76 10.7 % The Gwen $ 395.84 $ 355.07 11.5 %

78.8 % 78.5 % 0.3 %

$ 311.85 $ 278.81 11.9 %

$ 465.74 $ 425.56 9.4 % The Hythe Vail $ 306.65 $ 289.11 6.1 %

70.9 % 68.4 % 2.5 %

$ 217.37 $ 197.67 10.0 %

$ 399.44 $ 366.12 9.1 % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa $ 582.56 $ 550.14 5.9 %

84.7 % 83.9 % 0.8 %

$ 493.45 $ 461.76 6.9 %

$ 849.60 $ 799.18 6.3 % The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel $ 304.86 $ 307.34 (0.8) %

86.6 % 87.1 % (0.5) %

$ 264.05 $ 267.55 (1.3) %

$ 349.23 $ 357.41 (2.3) % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort $ 458.63 $ 462.55 (0.8) %

79.6 % 79.5 % 0.1 %

$ 365.07 $ 367.71 (0.7) %

$ 549.38 $ 565.02 (2.8) % Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort $ 448.16 $ 460.04 (2.6) %

63.1 % 63.2 % (0.1) %

$ 282.72 $ 290.56 (2.7) %

$ 378.36 $ 385.28 (1.8) % Westin Boston Seaport District $ 287.43 $ 275.75 4.2 %

89.7 % 89.7 % - %

$ 257.83 $ 247.23 4.3 %

$ 391.21 $ 367.80 6.4 % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort $ 168.25 $ 172.32 (2.4) %

60.0 % 64.4 % (4.4) %

$ 100.94 $ 110.93 (9.0) %

$ 247.47 $ 276.99 (10.7) % Westin San Diego Bayview $ 228.73 $ 223.17 2.5 %

81.6 % 82.5 % (0.9) %

$ 186.66 $ 184.15 1.4 %

$ 234.72 $ 233.79 0.4 % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel $ 196.17 $ 191.17 2.6 %

65.0 % 66.1 % (1.1) %

$ 127.55 $ 126.37 0.9 %

$ 224.95 $ 224.60 0.2 % Comparable Total (2) $ 290.46 $ 279.91 3.8 %

77.8 % 75.8 % 2.0 %

$ 226.01 $ 212.06 6.6 %

$ 344.13 $ 323.24 6.5 %

































(1) During the fourth quarter 2025, Orchards Inn Sedona and L'Auberge de Sedona were combined and now operate as one hotel. Amounts presented have been adjusted to reflect the combination. (2) Amounts exclude the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue which was sold in 2026.



Operating Statistics - Year to Date

ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

Total RevPAR

YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change

YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change

YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change

YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change































AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown $ 159.71 $ 158.85 0.5 %

61.5 % 60.4 % 1.1 %

$ 98.17 $ 95.89 2.4 %

$ 113.94 $ 110.98 2.7 % Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta $ 171.14 $ 164.45 4.1 %

63.9 % 67.7 % (3.8) %

$ 109.43 $ 111.27 (1.7) %

$ 156.56 $ 156.76 (0.1) % Bourbon Orleans Hotel $ 237.62 $ 235.13 1.1 %

67.5 % 67.7 % (0.2) %

$ 160.41 $ 159.08 0.8 %

$ 219.90 $ 208.23 5.6 % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate $ 608.85 $ 581.03 4.8 %

71.8 % 59.6 % 12.2 %

$ 437.19 $ 346.57 26.1 %

$ 1,117.48 $ 900.23 24.1 % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile $ 265.42 $ 258.90 2.5 %

68.7 % 64.6 % 4.1 %

$ 182.46 $ 167.19 9.1 %

$ 298.24 $ 279.25 6.8 % Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa $ 238.88 $ 233.04 2.5 %

61.5 % 69.4 % (7.9) %

$ 146.94 $ 161.73 (9.1) %

$ 345.08 $ 373.10 (7.5) % Courtyard Denver Downtown $ 221.05 $ 213.38 3.6 %

81.0 % 80.1 % 0.9 %

$ 179.05 $ 170.99 4.7 %

$ 202.62 $ 191.69 5.7 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue $ 252.33 $ 250.95 0.5 %

92.9 % 95.2 % (2.3) %

$ 234.30 $ 238.83 (1.9) %

$ 243.94 $ 244.17 (0.1) % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East $ 346.35 $ 319.48 8.4 %

83.7 % 90.0 % (6.3) %

$ 289.87 $ 287.66 0.8 %

$ 298.30 $ 297.05 0.4 % Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda $ 174.42 $ 169.96 2.6 %

69.4 % 67.9 % 1.5 %

$ 121.02 $ 115.35 4.9 %

$ 140.99 $ 134.84 4.6 % Havana Cabana Key West $ 251.20 $ 270.83 (7.2) %

73.6 % 72.4 % 1.2 %

$ 184.84 $ 195.97 (5.7) %

$ 275.97 $ 283.08 (2.5) % Henderson Beach Resort $ 421.42 $ 401.22 5.0 %

65.0 % 60.7 % 4.3 %

$ 274.08 $ 243.64 12.5 %

$ 527.97 $ 470.89 12.1 % Henderson Park Inn $ 654.12 $ 589.54 11.0 %

71.3 % 72.8 % (1.5) %

$ 466.19 $ 428.92 8.7 %

$ 789.11 $ 715.24 10.3 % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central $ 254.90 $ 263.89 (3.4) %

92.3 % 88.1 % 4.2 %

$ 235.31 $ 232.51 1.2 %

$ 263.27 $ 262.76 0.2 % Hotel Champlain Burlington $ 221.62 $ 223.85 (1.0) %

67.9 % 71.6 % (3.7) %

$ 150.51 $ 160.20 (6.0) %

$ 217.31 $ 230.50 (5.7) % Hotel Clio $ 335.79 $ 319.01 5.3 %

78.9 % 78.5 % 0.4 %

$ 265.00 $ 250.31 5.9 %

$ 427.49 $ 419.65 1.9 % Hotel Emblem San Francisco $ 225.20 $ 207.65 8.5 %

77.4 % 62.1 % 15.3 %

$ 174.31 $ 128.86 35.3 %

$ 209.62 $ 158.29 32.4 % Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix $ 238.44 $ 237.48 0.4 %

75.1 % 65.6 % 9.5 %

$ 179.08 $ 155.74 15.0 %

$ 296.28 $ 255.10 16.1 % Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort $ 212.99 $ 204.54 4.1 %

71.8 % 72.9 % (1.1) %

$ 152.84 $ 149.04 2.5 %

$ 294.25 $ 291.21 1.0 % Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort $ 323.06 $ 315.75 2.3 %

82.3 % 81.1 % 1.2 %

$ 265.98 $ 256.18 3.8 %

$ 379.93 $ 381.81 (0.5) % L'Auberge de Sedona (1) $ 713.83 $ 729.02 (2.1) %

67.9 % 43.1 % 24.8 %

$ 484.79 $ 314.42 54.2 %

$ 832.57 $ 603.02 38.1 % Lake Austin Spa Resort $ 974.75 $ 1,055.97 (7.7) %

53.9 % 52.1 % 1.8 %

$ 524.95 $ 550.61 (4.7) %

$ 1,322.11 $ 1,354.93 (2.4) % Margaritaville Beach House Key West $ 386.10 $ 382.35 1.0 %

84.0 % 83.4 % 0.6 %

$ 324.50 $ 318.88 1.8 %

$ 438.57 $ 434.13 1.0 % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek $ 211.38 $ 206.36 2.4 %

73.1 % 70.9 % 2.2 %

$ 154.57 $ 146.23 5.7 %

$ 213.64 $ 201.23 6.2 % The Dagny Boston $ 332.37 $ 293.84 13.1 %

84.6 % 85.5 % (0.9) %

$ 281.06 $ 251.34 11.8 %

$ 306.78 $ 280.84 9.2 % The Gwen $ 345.97 $ 316.48 9.3 %

74.5 % 75.0 % (0.5) %

$ 257.85 $ 237.38 8.6 %

$ 381.07 $ 358.03 6.4 % The Hythe Vail $ 437.48 $ 439.91 (0.6) %

58.9 % 61.6 % (2.7) %

$ 257.57 $ 271.08 (5.0) %

$ 410.12 $ 423.74 (3.2) % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa $ 456.65 $ 442.14 3.3 %

65.6 % 64.2 % 1.4 %

$ 299.37 $ 283.84 5.5 %

$ 529.50 $ 512.31 3.4 % The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel $ 347.40 $ 345.52 0.5 %

89.6 % 88.6 % 1.0 %

$ 311.10 $ 306.19 1.6 %

$ 403.33 $ 392.85 2.7 % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort $ 428.69 $ 423.67 1.2 %

72.1 % 71.6 % 0.5 %

$ 309.01 $ 303.17 1.9 %

$ 485.37 $ 485.83 (0.1) % Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort $ 580.82 $ 608.57 (4.6) %

73.2 % 74.2 % (1.0) %

$ 425.08 $ 451.71 (5.9) %

$ 544.19 $ 579.97 (6.2) % Westin Boston Seaport District $ 281.13 $ 272.97 3.0 %

85.3 % 84.7 % 0.6 %

$ 239.74 $ 231.30 3.6 %

$ 380.38 $ 358.71 6.0 % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort $ 260.27 $ 257.61 1.0 %

74.5 % 75.8 % (1.3) %

$ 193.83 $ 195.37 (0.8) %

$ 401.28 $ 421.64 (4.8) % Westin San Diego Bayview $ 233.86 $ 231.56 1.0 %

80.8 % 80.7 % 0.1 %

$ 189.05 $ 186.76 1.2 %

$ 256.51 $ 250.53 2.4 % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel $ 207.75 $ 202.77 2.5 %

68.6 % 72.3 % (3.7) %

$ 142.57 $ 146.68 (2.8) %

$ 263.81 $ 271.01 (2.7) % Comparable Total (2) $ 295.48 $ 284.81 3.7 %

74.1 % 72.9 % 1.2 %

$ 218.91 $ 207.69 5.4 %

$ 338.37 $ 322.37 5.0 %

































(1) During the fourth quarter 2025, Orchards Inn Sedona and L'Auberge de Sedona were combined and now operate as one hotel. Amounts presented have been adjusted to reflect the combination. (2) Amounts exclude the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue which was sold in 2026 and the Westin Washington D.C. City Center which was sold in 2025.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Third Quarter 2026













Net Income (Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel

Adjusted EBITDA



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense (1) Adjustments (2) AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown

$ 3,185

$ 856 $ 322 $ - $ - $ 1,178 Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$ 4,203

$ 1,038 $ 413 $ - $ - $ 1,451 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

$ 3,158

$ (213) $ 895 $ - $ 2 $ 684 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

$ 15,347

$ 3,325 $ 1,526 $ - $ 94 $ 4,945 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$ 39,578

$ 10,976 $ 3,075 $ 6 $ (397) $ 13,660 Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa

$ 5,035

$ 1,034 $ 488 $ - $ (1) $ 1,521 Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 3,659

$ 1,463 $ 403 $ - $ - $ 1,866 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$ 10,974

$ 2,903 $ 838 $ - $ - $ 3,741 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$ 3,505

$ (1,505) $ 464 $ - $ 1,419 $ 378 Havana Cabana Key West

$ 1,900

$ (404) $ 314 $ - $ - $ (90) Henderson Beach Resort

$ 16,013

$ 4,312 $ 1,164 $ - $ - $ 5,476 Henderson Park Inn

$ 3,307

$ 1,544 $ 246 $ - $ - $ 1,790 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$ 7,668

$ 1,233 $ 777 $ - $ - $ 2,010 Hotel Champlain Burlington

$ 7,034

$ 1,878 $ 816 $ - $ - $ 2,694 Hotel Clio

$ 8,379

$ 1,898 $ 717 $ - $ - $ 2,615 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$ 1,648

$ (7) $ 193 $ - $ - $ 186 Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 4,686

$ (706) $ 749 $ - $ 186 $ 229 Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 1,427

$ (666) $ 372 $ - $ - $ (294) Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort

$ 6,309

$ 2,101 $ 352 $ - $ - $ 2,453 L'Auberge de Sedona (3)

$ 9,503

$ 1,211 $ 1,150 $ 56 $ 38 $ 2,455 Lake Austin Spa Resort

$ 4,131

$ 228 $ 736 $ - $ - $ 964 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

$ 4,762

$ 218 $ 775 $ - $ - $ 993 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$ 9,537

$ 2,349 $ 1,060 $ - $ 11 $ 3,420 The Dagny Boston

$ 13,908

$ 5,474 $ 1,607 $ - $ - $ 7,081 The Gwen

$ 13,326

$ 3,324 $ 759 $ - $ - $ 4,083 The Hythe Vail

$ 12,642

$ 3,628 $ 779 $ - $ - $ 4,407 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

$ 6,409

$ 2,854 $ 358 $ - $ - $ 3,212 The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

$ 5,366

$ 1,768 $ 369 $ - $ - $ 2,137 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

$ 9,199

$ 2,526 $ 502 $ - $ - $ 3,028 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

$ 3,585

$ 137 $ 480 $ - $ - $ 617 Westin Boston Seaport District

$ 28,542

$ 5,257 $ 2,312 $ - $ (247) $ 7,322 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 9,835

$ (659) $ 1,005 $ - $ - $ 346 Westin San Diego Bayview

$ 9,415

$ 872 $ 1,358 $ - $ - $ 2,230 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$ 10,430

$ 1,920 $ 991 $ - $ - $ 2,911 Comparable Total

$ 297,605

$ 62,167 $ 28,365 $ 62 $ 1,105 $ 91,687





(1) Includes cash ground rent expense for L'Auberge de Sedona that is classified as interest expense as it is a financing lease for GAAP purposes. (2) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight-lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities. (3) During the fourth quarter 2025, Orchards Inn Sedona and L'Auberge de Sedona were combined and now operate as one hotel. Amounts presented have been adjusted to reflect the combination.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Third Quarter 2025







Net Income (Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense (1) Adjustments (2) Adjusted EBITDA AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown

$ 3,271

$ 913 $ 298 $ - $ - $ 1,211 Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$ 4,479

$ 1,253 $ 393 $ - $ - $ 1,646 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

$ 3,013

$ (575) $ 1,136 $ - $ 3 $ 564 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

$ 12,700

$ 2,201 $ 1,484 $ - $ 94 $ 3,779 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$ 36,457

$ 8,815 $ 3,042 $ 6 $ (397) $ 11,466 Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa

$ 4,936

$ 1,153 $ 443 $ - $ (1) $ 1,595 Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 3,642

$ 1,349 $ 398 $ - $ - $ 1,747 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$ 5,671

$ 794 $ 343 $ 282 $ 214 $ 1,633 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$ 9,631

$ 2,431 $ 541 $ - $ - $ 2,972 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$ 3,308

$ (1,582) $ 480 $ - $ 1,435 $ 333 Havana Cabana Key West

$ 1,261

$ (665) $ 230 $ - $ - $ (435) Henderson Beach Resort

$ 13,224

$ 3,056 $ 1,112 $ - $ - $ 4,168 Henderson Park Inn

$ 2,880

$ 1,200 $ 275 $ - $ - $ 1,475 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$ 7,911

$ 1,514 $ 780 $ - $ - $ 2,294 Hotel Champlain Burlington

$ 7,920

$ 2,063 $ 795 $ - $ - $ 2,858 Hotel Clio

$ 8,478

$ 1,792 $ 847 $ 42 $ 5 $ 2,686 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$ 1,212

$ (364) $ 292 $ - $ - $ (72) Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 3,820

$ (962) $ 573 $ - $ 190 $ (199) Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 1,440

$ (766) $ 371 $ - $ - $ (395) Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort

$ 6,137

$ 2,151 $ 343 $ - $ - $ 2,494 L'Auberge de Sedona (3)

$ 6,975

$ (494) $ 1,043 $ - $ 42 $ 591 Lake Austin Spa Resort

$ 4,226

$ 419 $ 719 $ - $ - $ 1,138 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

$ 4,920

$ 386 $ 766 $ - $ - $ 1,152 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$ 9,284

$ 2,192 $ 1,050 $ - $ 11 $ 3,253 The Dagny Boston

$ 12,560

$ 4,480 $ 1,580 $ - $ - $ 6,060 The Gwen

$ 12,176

$ 2,824 $ 761 $ - $ - $ 3,585 The Hythe Vail

$ 11,587

$ 2,806 $ 919 $ - $ - $ 3,725 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

$ 6,029

$ 2,635 $ 321 $ - $ - $ 2,956 The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

$ 5,491

$ 1,861 $ 369 $ - $ - $ 2,230 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

$ 9,461

$ 2,954 $ 481 $ - $ - $ 3,435 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

$ 3,651

$ 301 $ 472 $ - $ - $ 773 Westin Boston Seaport District

$ 26,832

$ 3,893 $ 2,315 $ 1,422 $ (124) $ 7,506 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 11,009

$ (769) $ 1,062 $ - $ - $ 293 Westin San Diego Bayview

$ 9,378

$ 1,078 $ 1,352 $ - $ - $ 2,430 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$ 10,414

$ 1,279 $ 954 $ - $ - $ 2,233 Total

$ 285,384

$ 51,616 $ 28,340 $ 1,752 $ 1,472 $ 83,168 Less: Sold Hotel (4)

$ (5,671)

$ (794) $ (343) $ (282) $ (214) $ (1,633) Comparable Total

$ 279,713

$ 50,822 $ 27,997 $ 1,470 $ 1,258 $ 81,535





(1) Includes cash ground rent expense for Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue that is classified as interest expense as it is a financing lease for GAAP purposes. (2) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight-lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities. (3) During the fourth quarter 2025, Orchards Inn Sedona and L'Auberge de Sedona were combined and now operate as one hotel. Amounts presented have been adjusted to reflect the combination. (4) Represents the operating results of the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue sold in 2026.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Year to Date 2026



Total Revenues

Net Income (Loss) Plus: Depreciation Plus:

Interest Expense (1) Plus:

Adjustments (2) Equals: Hotel

Adjusted EBITDA





AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown

$ 7,621

$ 1,095 $ 947 $ - $ - $ 2,042 Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$ 13,591

$ 4,004 $ 1,214 $ - $ - $ 5,218 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

$ 13,207

$ 1,694 $ 3,272 $ - $ 8 $ 4,974 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

$ 43,320

$ 8,725 $ 4,625 $ - $ 281 $ 13,631 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$ 97,704

$ 24,793 $ 9,266 $ 19 $ (1,192) $ 32,886 Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa

$ 11,022

$ 264 $ 1,436 $ - $ - $ 1,700 Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 9,791

$ 3,402 $ 1,202 $ - $ - $ 4,604 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$ 5,533

$ 13 $ 115 $ 377 $ 280 $ 785 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$ 26,141

$ 4,560 $ 2,218 $ - $ - $ 6,778 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$ 10,469

$ (4,300) $ 1,387 $ - $ 4,277 $ 1,364 Havana Cabana Key West

$ 7,986

$ 809 $ 888 $ - $ - $ 1,697 Henderson Beach Resort

$ 38,917

$ 8,467 $ 3,460 $ - $ - $ 11,927 Henderson Park Inn

$ 7,971

$ 3,104 $ 850 $ - $ - $ 3,954 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$ 20,268

$ 2,358 $ 2,353 $ - $ - $ 4,711 Hotel Champlain Burlington

$ 15,074

$ 1,083 $ 2,439 $ - $ - $ 3,522 Hotel Clio

$ 23,224

$ 4,312 $ 2,214 $ - $ - $ 6,526 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$ 5,494

$ 653 $ 580 $ - $ - $ 1,233 Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 19,574

$ 2,060 $ 2,173 $ - $ 561 $ 4,794 Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 7,712

$ 249 $ 1,114 $ - $ - $ 1,363 Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort

$ 16,284

$ 4,130 $ 1,054 $ - $ - $ 5,184 L'Auberge de Sedona (3)

$ 35,912

$ 9,330 $ 3,500 $ 56 $ 123 $ 13,009 Lake Austin Spa Resort

$ 14,437

$ 1,718 $ 2,194 $ - $ - $ 3,912 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

$ 22,270

$ 7,333 $ 2,316 $ - $ - $ 9,649 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$ 29,745

$ 8,144 $ 3,221 $ - $ 32 $ 11,397 The Dagny Boston

$ 33,752

$ 9,384 $ 4,800 $ - $ - $ 14,184 The Gwen

$ 32,354

$ 6,112 $ 2,288 $ - $ - $ 8,400 The Hythe Vail

$ 38,515

$ 12,507 $ 2,330 $ - $ - $ 14,837 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

$ 11,853

$ 3,190 $ 1,080 $ - $ - $ 4,270 The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

$ 18,388

$ 7,328 $ 1,108 $ - $ - $ 8,436 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

$ 24,116

$ 5,741 $ 1,507 $ - $ - $ 7,248 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

$ 15,302

$ 2,870 $ 1,445 $ - $ - $ 4,315 Westin Boston Seaport District

$ 82,351

$ 13,570 $ 6,882 $ - $ (742) $ 19,710 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 47,326

$ 10,268 $ 2,981 $ - $ - $ 13,249 Westin San Diego Bayview

$ 30,531

$ 4,942 $ 4,077 $ - $ - $ 9,019 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$ 36,298

$ 8,163 $ 2,908 $ - $ - $ 11,071 Total

$ 874,053

$ 182,075 $ 85,444 $ 452 $ 3,628 $ 271,566 Less: Sold Hotel (4)

$ (5,533)

$ (13) $ (115) $ (377) $ (280) $ (785) Comparable Total

$ 868,520

$ 182,062 $ 85,329 $ 75 $ 3,348 $ 270,781





(1) Includes cash ground rent expense for Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue and L'Auberge de Sedona that is classified as interest expense as it is a financing lease for GAAP purposes. (2) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight-lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities. (3) During the fourth quarter 2025, Orchards Inn Sedona and L'Auberge de Sedona were combined and now operate as one hotel. Amounts presented have been adjusted to reflect the combination. (4) Represents the operating results of the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue sold in 2026.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Year to Date 2025







Net Income (Loss) Plus: Depreciation Plus:

Interest Expense (1) Plus:

Adjustments (2) Equals: Hotel

Adjusted EBITDA



Total Revenues

AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown

$ 7,423

$ 1,105 $ 893 $ - $ - $ 1,998 Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$ 13,609

$ 4,128 $ 1,134 $ - $ - $ 5,262 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

$ 12,506

$ 1,301 $ 3,302 $ - $ 9 $ 4,612 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

$ 34,898

$ 4,200 $ 4,422 $ - $ 281 $ 8,903 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$ 91,482

$ 14,217 $ 9,200 $ 18 $ (1,192) $ 22,243 Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa

$ 11,917

$ 1,252 $ 1,315 $ - $ (1) $ 2,566 Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 9,263

$ 2,634 $ 1,167 $ - $ - $ 3,801 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$ 15,074

$ 1,102 $ 1,028 $ 849 $ 620 $ 3,599 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$ 26,031

$ 5,487 $ 1,607 $ - $ - $ 7,094 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$ 10,013

$ (4,538) $ 1,509 $ - $ 4,322 $ 1,293 Havana Cabana Key West

$ 8,192

$ 1,221 $ 779 $ - $ - $ 2,000 Henderson Beach Resort

$ 34,710

$ 6,153 $ 3,334 $ - $ - $ 9,487 Henderson Park Inn

$ 7,225

$ 2,593 $ 826 $ - $ - $ 3,419 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$ 20,229

$ 2,400 $ 2,215 $ - $ - $ 4,615 Hotel Champlain Burlington

$ 16,235

$ 1,144 $ 2,357 $ - $ - $ 3,501 Hotel Clio

$ 22,799

$ 2,036 $ 2,549 $ 1,242 $ 14 $ 5,841 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$ 4,148

$ (609) $ 878 $ - $ - $ 269 Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 16,853

$ 1,448 $ 1,590 $ - $ 573 $ 3,611 Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 7,632

$ (142) $ 1,111 $ - $ - $ 969 Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort

$ 16,365

$ 4,616 $ 1,023 $ - $ - $ 5,639 L'Auberge de Sedona (3)

$ 26,011

$ 3,400 $ 2,315 $ - $ 126 $ 5,841 Lake Austin Spa Resort

$ 14,796

$ 2,049 $ 2,154 $ - $ - $ 4,203 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

$ 22,044

$ 6,815 $ 2,286 $ - $ - $ 9,101 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$ 28,018

$ 7,456 $ 3,160 $ - $ 32 $ 10,648 The Dagny Boston

$ 30,898

$ 6,871 $ 4,706 $ - $ - $ 11,577 The Gwen

$ 30,398

$ 4,257 $ 2,272 $ - $ - $ 6,529 The Hythe Vail

$ 39,795

$ 12,051 $ 3,229 $ - $ - $ 15,280 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

$ 11,469

$ 3,081 $ 954 $ - $ - $ 4,035 The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

$ 17,911

$ 6,952 $ 1,101 $ - $ - $ 8,053 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

$ 24,139

$ 6,171 $ 1,452 $ - $ - $ 7,623 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

$ 16,308

$ 3,754 $ 1,405 $ - $ - $ 5,159 Westin Boston Seaport District

$ 77,653

$ 7,875 $ 6,917 $ 5,188 $ (367) $ 19,613 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 49,727

$ 8,732 $ 3,290 $ - $ - $ 12,022 Westin San Diego Bayview

$ 29,820

$ 4,513 $ 4,050 $ - $ - $ 8,563 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

$ 3,077

$ 330 $ - $ - $ - $ 330 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$ 37,289

$ 7,141 $ 2,858 $ 940 $ - $ 10,939 Total

$ 845,957

$ 143,196 $ 84,388 $ 8,237 $ 4,417 $ 240,192 Less: Sold Hotels (4)

$ (18,151)

$ (1,432) $ (1,028) $ (849) $ (620) $ (3,929) Comparable Total

$ 827,806

$ 141,764 $ 83,360 $ 7,388 $ 3,797 $ 236,263





(1) Includes cash ground rent expense for Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue that is classified as interest expense as it is a financing lease for GAAP purposes. (2) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight-lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities. (3) During the fourth quarter 2025, Orchards Inn Sedona and L'Auberge de Sedona were combined and now operate as one hotel. Amounts presented have been adjusted to reflect the combination. (4) Represents the operating results of the Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue sold in 2026 and the Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold in 2025.

SOURCE DiamondRock Hospitality Company