3M Company: 3M Board Approves New $6 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization, Declares Quarterly Dividend

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE: MMM) today authorized the repurchase of up to $6.0 billion of 3M's outstanding common stock, in addition to the remaining $1.5 billion available under the company's existing 2025 repurchase authorization, resulting in a total of $7.5 billion available under the company's repurchase program. The authorization has no pre-established closing date.

The board also declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.78 per share for the fourth quarter of 2026. The dividend is payable Dec. 11, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 13, 2026.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

About 3M

3M?(NYSE: MMM) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how?3M?is shaping the future at?3M.com/news.

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SOURCE 3M Company