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WKN: 851745 | ISIN: US88579Y1010 | Ticker-Symbol: MMM
Tradegate
04.11.26 | 08:59
158,45 Euro
+0,16 % +0,25
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
USA Industrie 30
S&P 100
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
3M COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
3M COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
157,85158,4509:00
157,85158,4509:00
PR Newswire
03.11.2026 21:59 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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3M Company: 3M Board Approves New $6 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization, Declares Quarterly Dividend

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE: MMM) today authorized the repurchase of up to $6.0 billion of 3M's outstanding common stock, in addition to the remaining $1.5 billion available under the company's existing 2025 repurchase authorization, resulting in a total of $7.5 billion available under the company's repurchase program. The authorization has no pre-established closing date.

The board also declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.78 per share for the fourth quarter of 2026. The dividend is payable Dec. 11, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 13, 2026.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

About 3M

3M?(NYSE: MMM) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how?3M?is shaping the future at?3M.com/news.

Investor Contact:
Diane Farrow
612-202-2449

Media Contact:
3Mnews@mmm.com

SOURCE 3M Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.